This trade is up more than 35% in less than one year and there is more to go.

This Trade Is Up 35% In 11 Months - And There Is More To Go

Dating back to May 2018, it started to become clear based on the leading economic indicators that the US growth rate cycle was rolling over. This can be empirically measured with a number of data points including one of the most accurate measures of growth, real final sales (GDP minus inventory) which peaked in Q2 of 2018.

The leading indicators of the growth rate cycle, as their name suggests, peaked well in advance of the peak in real final sales. In addition to the global economic slowdown that started in late 2017, by the spring of 2018, it was clear that we should start preparing for growth to inflect negatively.

Now, this does not mean that anytime growth is cycling lower that you should bet everything against the S&P 500. In fact, in May 2018, I started to recommend a very simple trade to profit from this slowdown in economic growth. With this trade, you didn't even have to bet against the S&P 500.

On May 9th, 2018, I wrote a note titled, "How To Play The End In The Bank Rally" in which I outlined my thesis for a negative position on bank stocks offset by a long position in utility stocks.

I expressed this trade via a long position in the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) and a short position in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

I will review the thesis below and update the current outlook, explaining why there is more to go for this trade but first, here is exactly what I concluded in May of 2018.

Actionable Idea: LONG XLU SHORT KRE I am recommending a spread trade: long XLU and short KRE with the performance coming from the difference in the total return performance. The time frame for this trade is 12-18 months which will prove to be enough time for both the effects the consumer slowdown to impact bank profitability as well as the negative impacts from Federal Reserve tightening and yield curve compression to appear. - How To Play The End In The Bank Rally, May 2018

I outlined the exact trade I thought was best for this view and stated the time frame that I thought was most appropriate. As many subscribers know, the shortest time frame I play in is the 12-36 month growth rate cycle for this exact reason. If you are going to use economic cycles to invest, you need to give your investments time to play out.

Before moving on to the thesis, let's look at how this trade has done after 11 months, just a few months shy of the target time frame.

Since May of 2018, XLU has rallied to new all-time highs, increasing more than 18% in total return terms. On the opposite side, KRE has declined in excess of 16% since the start of this thesis.

XLU vs. KRE Total Return Since May 2018:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

As noted above, the profit on this trade is the difference between the total return of XLU and KRE. As of this writing, the performance difference, or profit, is in excess of 34% in just 11 months, far outpacing an investment in the S&P 500.

XLU vs. KRE Performance Spread Since May 2018:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

There were ups and downs while holding this trade and I actually was updating the thesis along the way, writing three public updates in June 2018, July 2018, and October 2018.

With every update to this thesis, there were massive calls for this thesis to be proved wrong, which eventually morphed into this trade being overdone, which then transitioned to "nice trade but close it here" etc. etc.

Utilities may recover . . . maybe. But looking at your KRE chart, anyone who takes momentum into account would be nuts to short KRE. Most likely outcome: you would lose any gains that come from betting on utilities by shorting KRE. - May 2018 Have a better shot at shaking Santa Claus's hand, than seeing me sell banks into this tape. - May 2018 Eric: It is starting to look like your trade has reached its maximum profit. You might want to take some profit now. - July 2018 You've got 10% on your position in two months! Good trade. Take a little money off the table. Technicals indicate a reversal in your positions may be warranted. - July 2018

The problem with these comments is not that the thesis can't be wrong but rather that most investors don't understand what it means to use economic cycles for your asset allocation.

If you are going to use economics and forecasting economic cycles to invest, you need to give yourself time for economics to work.

Consensus is often dangerously wrong on which sectors to be in (constantly pushing financials over the past year) due to a lack of understanding of where we are in the economic cycle let alone a forecast of where we will be a year from now.

The thesis for this trade was very simple. Using the EPB Macro Research leading economic indicators, by May 2018, it became clear the US growth rate cycle was trending lower. When growth slows, you want to have long positions in defensive sectors and you want to be short of cyclical sectors.

The call to sell KRE was slightly more involved. The basis for the call was also rooted in the leading economic indicators and from a starting point, you do not want to stay long of bank stocks when growth is decelerating.

30-Year Treasury Rate Minus 3-Month Treasury Rate:

Source: Bloomberg

Furthermore, one year ago the Federal Reserve was tightening monetary policy very quickly. Many thought this would be to the benefit of bank stocks but I forecast that this would contract economic activity and flatten the yield curve. Here is what I wrote in May 2018:

The spread between the 30-year bond and 2-year bond has flattened to roughly 60 basis points compared to nearly 200 basis points after the election. It takes time for this effect to flow through to the bottom line, do not expect a change to occur overnight, but a spread that is 70% lower will undoubtedly have a material impact on the loan market.

So in May of 2018, it was clear that the Federal Reserve was tightening conditions into a decelerating economic environment that resulted in the inversion of the yield curve that so many are discussing today. The adverse impact to financial stocks can be seen more aggressively in regional banks compared to large money center banks due to the lack of ability to offset declining lending profitability with diversified revenue streams such as investment banking or trading.

Some thought it was crazy to buy utility stocks in a rising interest rate environment but as I pointed out in the original note, a little history proves this to be false as well.

In 2006, the Federal Funds rate rose 100 basis points from 4.2% to 5.2% and utility stocks gained 21% on the year. In 2007, XLU rose 18% compared to a decline for KRE of 22%. Utility stocks outperform financial stocks late in the economic cycle and underperform when growth is robust.

Where Does This Trade Stand Today?

So, is growth still slowing? Yes. The leading economic indicators have not turned higher yet which suggests growth will continue to decelerate and to the extent that the Federal Reserve does not cut interest rates, a deeper inversion of the yield curve can be expected.

If growth continues to slow, which it currently is, then we can expect lower long-term interest rates. If interest rates continue to decline, the profitability of any institution that borrows short and lends long is adversely impacted.

I want to stay away from KRE as long as growth is slowing.

On the other side of this trade, XLU has been an incredible long position, benefiting greatly from falling interest rates and a growth rate cycle slowdown. The risk to XLU is a re-acceleration in growth (or inflation) which again, is not immediately likely given the thrust of some of the leading economic indicators.

In short, as long as growth continues to trend lower, I will remain in this trade as part of a larger overall portfolio.

How Can You Spot Economic Turning Points? EPB Macro Research uses composite leading indicators and a wide range of economic data to properly prepare for inflection points in the economic cycle. The most opportunity and the largest changes in asset prices occur during positive and negative economic cycle inflection points. The consensus is consistently offsides at major turning points. Learn where the economic cycle is going and what that means for your portfolio with a no-risk 14-day free trial of EPB Macro Research. Click Here To Get Started For Free

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short KRE