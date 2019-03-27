From BAT To AT: Trends To Notice In Baidu's Business

It is very likely Baidu's share price may remain flat or further decline in the near future.

BAT is an acronym referring to Baidu Inc. (BIDU), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY), three Chinese Internet giants. However, disputes surround whether Baidu has fallen behind its two other peers. At present, Baidu has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, while Tencent and Alibaba both exceed $400 billion in market cap. Investors' expectation for Baidu is also lower. Currently, Baidu is traded at a P/E ratio of 13, while Alibaba is at 46.2 and Tencent at 33. There are good reasons behind investors' pessimism - Baidu's slowing performance in the mainstay marketing service business makes a strong bearish alert. Investors should be prepared to see Baidu's market share shrink further and its stock price to remain flat or decline in the future.

Business and Financial Analysis

With 80% share in the domestic market, Baidu is almost a search engine monopoly in China, especially after Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) left this market in 2010. Besides search engine service, it offers an encyclopedia similar to Wikipedia, maps, social media and music service. In recent years, this company has also been investing heavily in artificial intelligence and self-driving cars.

The largest revenue source for Baidu is the online marketing service, taking up around 85% of its total revenue. In FY18, Baidu achieved a growth rate of 15% in its online marketing service revenue and in FY17 that number was 14%.

Baidu's double-digit growth rate looks good if we do not compare it with other Internet companies. For example, Weibo (WB), the Chinese social media microblogging company, earned $1.50 billion in its advertising and marketing business, an increase of 50% year-over-year. In FY17, that growth rate was 74%. Although Baidu has a much larger volume of revenues, its growth momentum falls far behind Weibo.

Market Shift to the Mobile Platform

China's internet population is almost three times the size of the United States. According to China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), a branch of the country's Ministry of Industry and Information, there are 802 million active users of the internet, taking up 58% of the population. The United States has around 300 million internet users. Importantly, 98% of Chinese Internet users are mobile users, largely due to the rapid development in mobile technology and network infrastructure construction.

As the online sector in China gets increasingly mature, the market for online ads and marketing services is growing at a considerable pace. According to a research agency called MarketingToChina, China’s online ads market accounted for 242 billion yuan ($35.8 billion) in 2018 and it is expected to grow by 53.5% in 2019. 70% of this market is for mobile phones and this number is expected to rise to 82.8% by the end of 2019.

Ten years ago, Baidu's search ads service was clients' top choice to develop enterprise marketing solutions. Since then, the online sector rapidly shifted to the mobile platform, and apps like Weibo and Tencent's WeChat replaced Baidu to become the first place to go to for clients with marketing needs. Smaller platforms like Zhihu and Bilibili (BILI) are also gaining traction among customers. In FY18, Bilibili reached a YOY growth of 191% in its advertising revenue.

Baidu in the New Era

From designing low-end smartphones featuring its own mobile platform Baidu Yi to launching various APPs, Baidu has been struggling to stay relevant in the mobile era. However, it has not successfully gained the leading position as Tencent or Alibaba has due to the fierce competition and late-mover disadvantage.

Aware that it just missed opportunities brought by the mobile era, Baidu now sets high hopes on the upcoming AI revolution. According to Andrew Ng, the former VP in Baidu building the company's Artificial Intelligence Group, Baidu is now one of the few companies with world-class expertise in every major AI area: speech, NLP, computer vision, machine learning, and knowledge graph. Dozens of AI projects support Baidu's existing businesses in search, advertising, maps, take-out delivery, voice search, security, and consumer finance. Baidu also uses AI to develop new lines of business such as autonomous driving and the DuerOS Conversational Computing platform.

It remains uncertain when Baidu's AI initiatives will receive commercial success, as most of its products are still in the testing stage. Besides, the series of management changes from Andrew Ng to Lu Qi to Haifeng Wang and possible setbacks in the tech sector development brought by the deteriorating China-US relationship make investors increasingly skeptical about the future of Baidu's AI practice.

Conclusion

As the Internet sector landscape continues to shift, Baidu will have an increasingly difficult time to compete with both established and emerging players in the online marketing business. Although AI may give a boost to Baidu's slowing growth, that is a long-term play and right now it is way too early to bet on it. Going forward, since Baidu does not seem to have reliable engines for generating growth, most likely investors will see the stock price remain flat or decline even further. At the current price of $166 per share, I recommend against holding Baidu.

