Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of March 2019

Lithium market news - Simon Moores: "Nowhere near enough lithium companies are getting funded.The lithium in the pipeline is well behind what is needed."

Welcome to the March 2019 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2020 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid-2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

March saw lithium prices slightly lower and good progress by the junior lithium miners.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During March, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 2.24%. Spodumene (5% min) were down 1.05%.

Fastmarkets (formerly) Metal Bulletin reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$11.50-13.50/kg (11-13,500/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$15-16.50/kg (15-16,500/t). China lithium spodumene prices are US$600-750/tonne.

Lithium price chart (slightly out of date)

Source: Lithium Americas February presentation

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of March 2019" article. Highlights include:

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is now tracking 71 lithium ion battery megafactories under construction.

Simon Moores - "Nowhere near enough lithium companies are getting funded... The lithium in the pipeline is well behind what is needed."

Simon Moores - "You're going to have supply problems in the next 2 years for these battery megafactories... The demand is not just there, it is intensifying...t here isn't enough (raw material)."

Chris Berry - "A generally tight lithium market for the next three years at least."

Joe Lowry - "My take on supply & demand. Don't look for a price crash any time soon. Demand is robust."

On March 13, Investing News released an excellent video from Simon Moores discussing the urgent need for investment into the EV metals supply chain - "Simon Moores: Big Investors are Turning Down the Century's Top Trend."

Junior lithium miners company news

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF) - Formerly Bacanora Minerals

On March 20 Bacanora Lithium announced:

Additional exploration licence granted for Zinnwald lithium project. Bacanora Lithium plc the London traded lithium company, is pleased to announce that its 50%-owned subsidiary, Deutsche Lithium GmbH, ('Deutsche Lithium'), has been granted an additional Exploration Licence ('the Altenberg Licence') covering approximately 42km² in the Erzgebirge (Ore Mountain) region of Saxony, Germany. The Altenberg Licence, which completely encloses Deutsche Lithium's existing Zinnwald Lithium Project ('Zinnwald'), has the potential to significantly increase the life of mine at Zinnwald.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2019 - Project financing announcements for Sonora.

Q2 2019 - Zinnwald FS due.

H2 2020 - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On February 28 Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "New drill results from Lees-Booths Link and Hang Gong to underpin additional resources at Finniss." Highlights include:

"New high-grade spodumene pegmatite intersections at two prospects expected to result in continued expansion of the Mineral Resource base at the Finniss Lithium Project.

Intersections at Lees-Booths Link Prospect include:o7m @ 1.09% Li2O from 95m [NRC081] 4m @ 1.50% Li2O from 137m (NRC093). Mineral Resource estimation will commence on Lees-Booths upon receival of remaining assays.

Drill results at Hang Gong Prospect continue to highlight potential for shallow-dipping, multiple stacked pegmatites and include: 12m @ 0.94% Li2O from 88m [NRC085]. 8m @ 1.90% Li2O from 91m [NRC090].

New drill assay results to be reported as they come to hand throughout March."

On March 1 Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "New spodumene pegmatite body discovered at Carlton." Highlights include:

"New “western” spodumene pegmatite body discovered only 15m west of the currently defined orebody at Carlton.

Recent diamond drilling intersects 26m of pegmatite adjacent to the Carlton orebody.

New pegmatite body contains high-quality spodumene mineralisation similar to the nearby Grants and BP33 lithium orebodies.

Cumulative 52.7m downhole intersection at Carlton,including the two Carlton pegmatites in drill hole NMRD003.

New Mineral Resource update from Carlton expected next week; and drill assays from recent diamond drilling at Carlton to be received in the next 4-6 weeks."

On March 12 Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Upgrade of Mineral Resource at Carlton grows Finniss Project Global Resource to 8.85Mt." Highlights include:

"Rapidly growing Finniss Lithium Project Global Mineral Resource Estimate [MRE] now totals 8.85Mt at 1.3%Li2O.

38% increase in the Mineral Resource at Carlton to 1.1Mt @ 1.3% Li2Oin 3 months, with 42% now in Indicated category.

Considerable scope remains to further increase the Finniss Mineral Resource from additional lithium-rich pegmatites within Core’s large >500km2 of tenure at Finniss when the field season commences in mid Q2 2019."

Investors can read my article - An Update On Core Lithium (Formerly Core Exploration), and a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Late 2019/2020 - Lithium [DSO] production planned to begin.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On March 6 Sayona Mining announced: "Sayona to step up engagement efforts following Quebec regulatory decision." Highlights include:

"Sayona to step up community engagement efforts in Quebec following government decision over regulatory process.

Consultations continue with government, First Nations and other stake holders as Sayona seeks to deliver sustainable and profitable new lithium mine at Authier, providing new jobs and investment and supporting Quebec’s clean and green energy future."

On March 15 Sayona Mining announced: "Financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2018."

Investors can read the company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Authier permitting, project financing and off-take

2021/22 - Possible lithium producer.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On March 7 Critical Elements announced:

The impact assessment statement for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project is deemed complete by the Canadian environmental assessment agency. “We are very pleased that the CEAA has now deemed our Environmental Impact Statement for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mine Project to be complete. Critical Elements has made community engagement a top priority throughout the Company’s existence. We are excited about this public consultation which will allow stakeholders, including Indigenous peoples, to provide their input on the summary of our Environmental Impact Statement.”, stated Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Chairman and CEO of Critical Elements.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2019 - Rose Stage 2 Feasibility Study due.

2019 - Project financing announcements, potential resource upgrade.

2022 - Possible producer.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On March Lithium Power International announced: "Interim report 31 December 2018, and Corporate update."

Investors can read my article, "Lithium Power International Has A Very High Grade And Expanding Lithium Project In Chile", as well as my ex-CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements.

2022 - Possible producer.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR] (OTCPK:KDDRF)

2017 news included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium Project, and a proposal for a refinery located in WA.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2019 - FS due.

H2 2021 - Plan to commence lithium production.

Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF)

Birimian’s projects include the Goulamina Lithium Project, the advanced Massigui Gold Project, and the Dankassa Gold Project, all situated in southern Mali.

On March 7 Birimian Ltd. announced:

Birimian receives signed environmental permit for the Goulamina Lithium Project. Birimian Limited is pleased to announce that it has received the signed Environmental Permit from the Minister for the Environment of Malifor the Goulamina Lithium Project (“the Project”). The permit includes standard conditions to ensure the Company continues to maintain high levels of environmental awareness as we advance the project.

On March 13 Birimian Ltd. announced:

Corporate update. Birimian Limited is pleased to provide an update to the market outlining the strategy for the Goulamina Lithium Project. (“the Project”) in Mali. A positive Pre Feasibility Study [PFS] for the Project was completed in July 2018(ASX:BGS 4 July 2018 “Goulamina Updated PFS Delivers Strong Project Outcomes”), with the study envisaging the development of a 2 million tonnes per annum mill and mine with a minimum life of 16 years,producing 362,000 tonnes per annum of spodumene concentrate. Capital cost was envisaged at A$196M (including contingency) and EBITDA averages A$171Mper annum.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q1, 2020 - DFS due.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

On March 7 Investing News reported:

Orocobre and Advantage Lithium double Cauchari Resource estimate. The report shows lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE] JORC resources have more than doubled, with 4.8 million tonnes [MT] of measured and indicated and 1.5 million tonnes inferred. Cauchari is a joint venture between Orocobre and Advantage Lithium, which is managing the exploration program and holds 75 percent of Cauchari. Orocobre owns 33.5 percent of Advantage Lithium’s issued capital and 25 percent directly in the joint venture.

Upcoming catalysts:

June, 2019 - DFS due to be released.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA] (SLRFF) - IPO'ed in May 2018

Sigma is developing a world-class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

On February 20 Sigma Lithium Resources announced: "Sigma granted water license for commercial lithium concentration plant and corporate income tax exemptions."

Investors can read a broker report here with a PT of CAD 4.00.

Catalysts include:

Early 2019 - PFS due.

Late 2019 - Full scale commissioning.

2021 - Plan to be a 220ktpa lithium spodumene producer.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina.

On March 4 Millennial Lithium announced:

Millennial Commissions renewable energy-powered on-site development park at their flagship Pastos Grandes Lithium project; Caution regarding recent online article concerning the Company. Millennial President and CEO, Farhad Abasov, commented: “We at Millennial are excited to be on the leading edge of the green revolution in commissioning our renewables-powered project development park at our Pastos Grandes Salar lithium brine project in Argentina. This follows through on our personal commitment to the environment while preserving shareholder value, and our goal of producing lithium products with a low CO2 footprint. The hybrid solar power system for the Project Center is the first of its type in the Puna region of Northern Argentina.”

On March 20 Millennial Lithium announced:

Millennial reports positive pumping test results from third production scale well at Pastos Grandes Project; Argentina investor relations and communications/branding agreements.

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q1 2019 - Feasibility Study results due for Pastos Grande.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On March 21 Neo Lithium announced:

Neo Lithium announces positive PFS results on its 3Q project. Waldo Perez, President and CEO of Neo Lithium, commented, "With the discovery of a high-grade core, we optimised the 3Q Project development plan with respect to our Preliminary Economic Assessment. The new capex and opex, together with a long life of mine and high-grade brine, allow us to present a superior IRR of 50%. Furthermore, we currently continue drilling the high grade core and we are now able to validate that the 3Q Project still has further significant high-grade resource upside potential.

Highlights:

"A $1.14 billion after-tax NPV with 8% discount rate and a 50% IRR at an average price $11,882/t LCE

Significant cash flows generation over a 35-year life of mine drive a rapid payback of one year and eight months provide a variety of financing alternatives

Maiden Proven and Probable Reserves of 1.3Mt of LCE with 790 mg/l Lithium

Low pre-production capital cost of $319 million (excluding deferred and sustaining capital costs) and low operating costs of $2,914/t LCE

Life of mine average annual production of 20,000t LCE (battery grade) with significant potential to expand with reserves being only 32% of entire resource

Well-known processing, with conventional evaporation pond operations followed by purification and precipitation of lithium carbonate

Significant opportunities to further improve the project economics, such as increasing higher-grade zone reserve, include by-products and phased expansions."

PFS improves on the PEA - Lower Capex yet similar NPV

Investors can read my recent article "Neo Lithium Is Just Too Cheap Too Ignore".

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1, 2019 - Project partner/funding announcements.

End Q2, 2019 - Environmental Impact Assessment and approval expected.

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study due.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On February 27 AVZ announced:

AVZ Minerals now fully funded to Final Investment Decision at the Manono Project via an oversubscribed placement raising $9.8M. Placement was cornerstoned by new strategic investor Lithium Plus and existing strategic investor Huayou Cobalt Group. Strong support from Australian and global institutions as well as sophisticated investors.

On March 15 AVZ Minerals announced: "Interim financial report 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

"Maiden Mineral Resource estimate of 259.9Mt grading 1.63% Li2O (spodumene), confirming Manono’s potential to become a world leader in the global lithium market.

Updated Manono Mineral Resource released highlighting a 54% increase in Measured, Indicated & Inferred Resource to 400mt @ 1.66% Li2O (spodumene), substantial tin and tantalum credits and very low levels of deleterious elements.

Manono Scoping Study released confirming Manono as the largest undeveloped hard rock lithium project globally in terms of grade, mine life and expandability.

Subsequent transport costs savings identified, yielding a 26% drop in transport costs and decline in total operating costs of 16% vs original October 2018 Scoping Study.

The Definitive Feasibility Study for the Manono Lithium and Tin Project has commenced.

Wide spaced drilling at Carrière De L’Este in the northern Manono Sector confirms visible spodumene in drill core with spectacular assay results released post half year."

On March 18 AVZ Minerals announced:

Huayou Cobalt Group increases shareholding in AVZ. AVZ Minerals Limited advises that strategic shareholder Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd [SHA:603799, Mkt Cap US$4.5bn] through its group company Huayou International Mining (Hong Kong) Limited, (“Huayou Cobalt Group”) has purchased additional shares on market to increase its shareholding in AVZ to 9.49%.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2019 - Full Feasibility Study

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

On March 13 ioneer Ltd. announced: "Pilot Plant contract awarded to Kemetco Research Inc."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2019 - DFS.

2020 - Off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On February 28 Argosy Minerals announced: "Rincon project update." Highlights include:

"Next stage development permitting applications being submitted to Salta Province Mines Department, currently targeting approvals for an initial ~2000 tpa commercial operation module.

Regulatory works commenced to prepare permit applications for full commercial scale (~10,000 tpa) project development approvals.

Lithium carbonate product specification and test samples accepted by preferred potential customers and strategic investor partners.

Pilot plant processing works continuing to produce lithium carbonate product.

High purity lithium hydroxide [LiOH] samples being produced from AGY pilot plant and laboratory for customer testing following interest by major Korean battery group. Argosy has the processing expertise and knowledge to consider a complementary commercial LiOH production strategy.

Site works continuing via lithium brine pumping operations into evaporation ponds."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On February 28 European Metals Holdings announced:

Drill programme update. Hole CIS-14 returned 67m averaging 0.43% Li2O (incl. 3m @ 0.99% Li2O and 0.18% Sn); 8m @ 0.67% Li2O and 0.20% Sn (incl. 4.15m @ 1.00% Li2O and 0.35% Sn); 8m @ 0.21% Sn, 4m @ 0.39% Sn; and 3m @ 0.20% Sn.

On March 15 European Metals Holdings announced: "Interim financial report 31 December 2018."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2019 - Updated PFS to be released. Off-take discussions.

2019/20 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On February 28 Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth receives positive geophysical results for the Vapor Lithium Brine Project, Northern Chile and provides corporate update. “The extremely low resistivity signals at the Vapor Project represents an area of approximately 5,200 hectares. With this low signal extending down to at least 500 meters below surface, it appears that Vapor is a project with high potential; an opinion strongly supported by drill results from other explorers in the salar” stated Henk van Alphen, Wealth’s CEO.

On March 13 Wealth Minerals announced: "Wealth announces option for 100% of Meductic Vanadium Property cancels incentive stock options."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - PFS

LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF)/Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF)

LSC Lithium is focused on six development stage lithium projects: Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes, Salinas Grandes (Salta), Salinas Grandes (Jujuy), Rio Grande and Jama. LSC Lithium Corporation (51%) has partnered with Dajin Resources (49%) for some tenements primarily located in the Salinas Grandes/Guayatayoc salt lakes basins, Argentina.

On March 15 LSC Lithium announced:

LSC Lithium Corporation announces closing of arrangement and the completion of its acquisition by Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V. LSC Lithium Corporation is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement whereby Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V. (“Pluspetrol”) has, effective today’s date, acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of LSC (the “Arrangement”). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Pluspetrol acquired all of the issued and outstanding LSC common shares in exchange for $0.6612 in cash (the “Consideration”) for each LSC common share....As a result of the closing of the Arrangement, the common shares of LSC are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the close of trading on or about March 20, 2019.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2019 - PFS (Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes)

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On March 4 Plateau Energy Metals announced:

Plateau Energy Metals increases total lithium resources by more than 90%. Falchani moves up the ranks globally with 4.7 Mt LCE in total resources. The Falchani project now ranks as the 6th largest hard rock lithium resource in the world.

On March 15 Plateau Energy Metals announced:

Plateau Energy Metals clarifies recent third party commentary. Plateau Energy Metals Inc. reports that it has been made aware that information was published by a third party late yesterday surrounding certain concessions in its 93,000 hectare land package being not in good standing. The Company wishes to confirm all of its mineral concessions are in good standing and are 100% controlled.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2019 - Complete PEA for the Falchani Lithium Project.

AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF)

On January 25 AIS Resources announced: "A.I.S. Resources commenced drill hole one at Guayatayoc Mina, Argentina on January 20, 2019."

On March 14 AIS Resources announced:

A.I.S. Resources Guayatayoc Mina Lithium Project, North Argentina option agreement extended. A.I.S. Resources Limited is pleased to announce that its Guayatayoc option agreement has been extended to June 15, 2019 at no additional cost to AIS. The extension was granted as a result of the UGAMP meeting being deferred until such time as the President of the Rincondillas Community signs the Assembly document which was a Department of Mining pre-requisite for the meeting.

Investors can read the company presentation here, or my CEO Phillip Thomas interview here, or the Company's twitter feed here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Possible maiden resource then a PFS.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCBB:OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On February 26 Cypress Development Corp. announced:

Cypress Development confirms positive metallurgy for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Cypress Development Corp. is pleased to report the completion of the first phase of metallurgical testing in the prefeasibility study [PFS] on the Company’s 100% held Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. The testing was successful in confirming the range of parameters used in the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The results demonstrate lithium extractions of 75 to 83% and sulfuric acid consumptions ranging from 85 to 132 kg/t.

Upcoming catalysts include:

End Q2 2019 - PFS due.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On March 5 Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont commences next phase of metallurgical testwork." Highlights include:

"PFS-level metallurgical testwork program has commenced at SGS Lakefield.

Testwork will evaluate Dense Medium Separation, flowsheet optimization and ore variability.

Program builds on 2018 results demonstrating low-iron concentrate grades of 6.0-6.5% Li 2 O.

O. Appointed a number of consultants and suppliers to support additional studies in 2019."

On March 14 Piedmont Lithium announced: "Best-ever drill intercepts at Piedmont Lithium Project." Highlights include:

"Drill results continue to showcase the outstanding potential of the lithium-rich, low-cost Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt in North Carolina, USA.

Drill intercepts from 4 Central property holes returned outstanding grade: 43.2m @ 1.73% Li 2 O in Hole 19-CT-014. 14.1m @ 1.63% Li 2 O in Hole 19-CT-013. 28.1m @ 1.35% Li 2 O in Hole 19-CT-015

O in Hole 19-CT-014. 14.1m @ 1.63% Li O in Hole 19-CT-013. 28.1m @ 1.35% Li O in Hole 19-CT-015 Drill intercepts from 19 Core property holes delivered strong results consistent with historical drilling.

Phase 4 drilling continues with 3 drill rigs active on the Core property and a total of 57 holes completed to-date with assay results pending for 34 holes.

Piedmont expects to release a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Central by April 2019.

Piedmont expects to release an updated Mineral Resource estimate for Core by June 2019.

High confidence in significantly enhancing the Project’s mine life post Mineral Resource updates."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - PFS to be completed.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On March 14 Nano One Materials announced:

Nano One adds another patent in Canada for lithium ion cathode materials. Dr. Stephen Campbell, CTO at Nano One Materials Corp., is pleased to announce the issuance of Canadian Patent Number 2,905,984. This is Nano One’s third patent in Canada bringing the total now to twelve patents issued around the globe. “This patent is significant to Nano One,” said Dr. Campbell, “because it is related to the formation of lithium ion battery precursors by the novel process developed at Nano One. Precursors are intermediate mixtures of metals such as nickel, cobalt and manganese prepared in advance of high temperature processing in a furnace. Nano One’s approach differs, because its process adds lithium to the precursors in an intimate mixture with the other metals. This avoids the need to grind and mill, it can shorten thermal process times, it can simplify manufacturing and it can enable alternative feedstocks.”

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV:OTC:LEXI) (OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

March saw lithium spot prices slightly lower, and some steady progress by the junior lithium miners. Clearly funding the lithium junior miners CapEx to reach production will be the story of 2019/2020. If there is to be enough lithium supply in two years' time (given it typically takes two years to build most new mines), then funding is needed to start this year and next year to secure future supply for the EV boom that is likely to accelerate by 2022 when electric cars should be the same price as ICE cars.

Highlights for the month were:

Simon Moores - "You're going to have supply problems in the next 2 years for these battery megafactories... The demand is not just there, it is intensifying... there isn't enough (raw material)."

Chris Berry - "A generally tight lithium market for the next three years at least."

Joe Lowry - "My take on supply & demand. Don't look for a price crash any time soon. Demand is robust."

Core Lithium - Upgrade of Mineral Resource at Carlton grows Finniss Project Global Resource to 8.85Mt.

Orocobre and Advantage Lithium double Cauchari Resource estimate.

Birimian receives signed environmental permit for the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali.

Sigma granted water license for commercial lithium concentration plant in Brazil.

Neo Lithium PFS improves on their PEA due to a lower CapEx.

AVZ Minerals now fully funded to Final Investment Decision at the Manono Project via an oversubscribed placement raising $9.8M.

Wealth Minerals - Wealth announces option for 100% of Meductic Vanadium Property.

LSC Lithium Corporation announces closing of arrangement and the completion of its acquisition by Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V.

Plateau Energy Metals increases total lithium resources by more than 90% at Falchani, in Peru.

Cypress Development confirms positive metallurgy for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada.

Piedmont Lithium - Best-ever drill intercepts at Piedmont Lithium Project.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYSE:ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [HK: 1772], SQM (NYSE:SQM), ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, ASX:AJM, AMS:AMG, TSX:LAC, TSXV:NLC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:NMT, TSXV:AIS, ASX:CXO, TSXV:PLU, TSXV:CYP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.