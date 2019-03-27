Epigenomics' (EPGNF) CEO Greg Hamilton on Full Year Results 2018 - Earnings Call Transcript

Epigenomics AG (OTCQX:EPGNF) Full Year Results 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Frederic Hilke

Thank you very much, Sandra. Hello, and welcome to the conference call on the occasion of the 2018 full year financial results. My name is Frederic Hilke. I am the Investor Relations Manager at Epigenomics since the beginning of the year. With me here on the phone is the CEO of Epigenomics AG, Greg Hamilton.

The following presentation will contain expressly or implicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

And now I would like to hand over to CEO, Greg Hamilton, who will continue with the presentation.

Greg Hamilton

Thanks, Frederic. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our year-end 2018 earnings call. The 2018 full year performance was in line with expectations. The operational highlights for 2018 include: CMS finalization of the Septin9 rate at $192 per test; the U.S. Congress urging CMS to cover the CRC blood test as part of the 2018 Medicare budget; our successful capital raise with gross proceeds of EUR 21.3 million; and the CE marking of liver cancer test.

We are happy to report that the company had achieved many of our key objectives for 2018 and are strongly positioned for an impactful 2019. For 2018, revenue was approximately EUR 1.5 million, which is about a EUR 400,000 difference from the prior year. The decrease is due to a reduction of EUR 635,000 in licensing revenue, attributed to the onetime patent sale in Q4 of 2017. Product revenue has actually increased by approximately EUR 250,000.

Our adjusted EBITDA was within our guided range of negative EUR 10.5 million to a negative EUR 11.5 million at negative EUR 11.4 million. The decline was mainly due to an increased R&D spend on the post-accrual study. The net loss for the year was negative EUR 12.7 million compared to a negative EUR 10.2 million for 2017. Cash consumption in the year was EUR 9.6 million compared to EUR 10.1 million in the previous year.

In October, we completed a successful capital raise with gross proceeds of EUR 21.3 million. 67% of the 12 million new shares issued were placed through the subscription rights of existing shareholders and the remaining shares were significantly oversubscribed by multiple new institutional investors in the U.S. These investors included both health care-specific funds and small cap funds. In December, we paid the outstanding balance of the convertible bond of approximately EUR 6 million, thus ending the year at EUR 17.1 million in cash and marketable securities.

In 2018, we successfully achieved one of two key milestones of reimbursement. CMS finalized the reimbursement rate of Epi proColon at $192 per test leaving our last remaining milestone covered. In Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, we continued efforts to achieve Medicare coverage. For the legislative track, Epi has completed all work related to the CBO score and the House Bill has officially been reintroduced into the new session of Congress. We expect the senate bill to also be reintroduced shortly. As with all legislation, it is impossible to guarantee passage and challenging to provide greater specificity around timing. That said, however, we believe the legislation has a good chance to move to vote in 2019.

As previously discussed, the CMS NCD path is a 2019 deliverable. We anticipate publication of the microsimulation model in the first half of 2019, after which we can utilize the outputs of that model for possible guideline inclusion. We believe this microsimulation model will serve as an important publication in the field of colorectal cancer screening, in that it will incorporate adherence, which is well documented as a meaningful limitation to other existing models.

We are currently enrolling patients into our U.S. cross-sectional liver cancer study. We have received very positive support on the published study data, and have established a world-class liver scientific advisory board that includes several liver guideline experts as members. We remain on track to initiate the prospective FDA trial in the second half of 2019.

In 2018, we accomplished many of our key goals for the year. After a two-year appeal process, we finally received the appropriate CMS pricing of $192 per test. We CE marked our liver cancer test two months earlier than expected, and we completed a successful capital raise that will fund the company well into 2020. We continue to make positive strides towards Medicare coverage and look to provide further updates at our next quarterly call.

The financial outlook for 2019 is revenue range guidance of EUR 3 million to EUR 6 million. This represents a two to four x increase in revenue from 2018. This increase is attributable to the new reimbursement rate of $192 per test going live in January and subsequent incremental demand. The revenue guidance in 2019 did not currently include the impact of Medicare coverage due to the time delay between decision on coverage and go live through either legislation or national coverage determination. Thus, we believe a positive coverage decision in 2019 will have an even larger impact on 2020. If, however, a positive decision does have an impact in 2019, we will update guidance accordingly.

We don't provide quarterly guidance. However, we do expect the revenue increase in 2019 to be back-end loaded, as we expect the publication of the microsimulation model to drive additional test volume in the second half of 2019. The 2019 guidance does not include licensing revenue. We previously announced the termination of our licensing agreement in China. We are actively identifying all options for the distribution of Septin9 in China to maximize the full potential of the test in this key market and look forward to providing an update later in the year on China.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance range for 2019 is negative EUR 11.5 million to a negative EUR 14 million. This is consistent with the original guidance for 2018 and is impacted by the increase spend in R&D related to the liver cancer trials and the incremental marketing expense related to test volume growth. G&A is expected to remain consistent with prior year.

Our key milestone for 2019 is Medicare coverage. We believe that between either the legislative or NCD path, we will be successful in 2019. Additionally, we have two other key operational goals, achieving test volume growth and the initiation of a prospective FDA liver cancer trial. In order to position the company for success in 2020, we estimate that the company will require additional growth capital in the second half of the year.

Thank you for joining our 2018 earnings call. I will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Frederic Hilke

Pareto Securities.

And the first question comes from Dennis Berzhanin from Pareto Securities.

Dennis Berzhanin

Hi, this is Dennis Berzhanin from Pareto Securities. I have a couple of questions related to the microsimulation model and then another question on the VA-Manhattan study. So for the microsimulation model, I know that it's expected that it will be published in Q – second quarter of this year. Now I was wondering if you could give us a little bit of a sneak peek. You announced earlier that the results were positive. Could you tell us exactly what made the results positive?

And then if the results were already announced in – early this year in January, could you tell us if there are any challenges in getting the publication earlier? And then once the model is published, you mentioned that you would communicate with various groups, including ACS. Could you tell us what other groups other than ACS you would be communicating with, and if there's any realistic chance of getting Medicare reimbursement, if, let's say, other groups include the test in their guidelines but not ACS?

And then the other question was on the VA-Manhattan study. You mentioned that it was big – study was started in October of last year. Is there any update on that study, if the results are positive? If they are favorable to you, do you see any kind of significant increase of likelihood of getting Medicare reimbursement? And then if, let's say, the study results aren't favorable, do you see any impact on the sales of Epi proColon?

Greg Hamilton

Yes, thanks Dennis. So I'll answer the questions first on the microsimulation model. So we have an announced in January that the results from the model were very positive for Epi proColon. And I would love to go into more detail about that, but regretfully we can't because we are under a publication embargo with that. So we will have to wait till the data is published and then we will have an in-depth discussion, obviously, with everyone on the results, and we will be doing an active campaign to promote the results of that publication.

So in regards to the guideline groups, we will be sharing this data with all guideline groups, so not just ACS, but also USPSTF has initiated new colorectal cancer screening guideline review, so we would expect this publication to also be impactful for the USPSTF whenever that comes out in the future, but it will be shared with all guideline groups. We believe this publication will be a pivotal publication in the CRC space because this is the first time that adherence has been tackled as an issue. All other microsimulation models to-date have the flaw that they assume 100% adherence with all screening methods.

And the realty is we now that that's not true, if anything it's far from it considering the overall screening rate is in the low 60s. So from our perspective, incorporating adherent is going to give us a much more real world interpretation of how effective we truly are at eradicating this disease.

And then your last question about the trials, I think if understand it, you're asking about the cross-sectional study we're doing right now, and that’s trial is on liver cancer. So in essence, that this kind of a replication of the trial that we did in France and Germany for our liver cancer product, we are now doing those in the U.S. and that study will be an input into the longitudinal prospective FDA trial we will do for FDA approval.

So once we have that data from the cross-sectional study, we will move to publish that as well. So – but we are very excited about that opportunity, we’re also excited that the data we generated today has led some of the key experts across the world to join our scientific advisory board because they are very excited about the option for a blood test in this disease as the current standard of care of ultrasound has many limiting factors to the overall success of diagnosing liver cancer.

Dennis Berzhanin

Great, thank you.

Greg Hamilton

Thank you, Dennis.

And the next question comes from Oliver Schwarz from Warburg Research.

Oliver Schwarz

Hello, thanks for taking my question. Very detailed explanation on your financial planning, but perhaps you can give me some more insight in your plans regarding your marketing activities? And clearly, what’s your plan in regards to countries, excluding China, where you provided – will provide us an update in the – some further on the year as that would be great?

Greg Hamilton

Yes, thank you. So in regards to the marketing activities, we are going to do a marketing campaign around the publication of the microsimulation model. We believe that’s going to be an important publication for us. So we want to make sure that the correct message is being communicated to all stakeholders in regards to that publication. And in the meantime, as a commercialization budget for this product, we will move into that stage of the company upon Medicare coverage.

Right now, we don’t spend extensively on marketing because without coverage, there is not a lot of upside in it – in that. Without coverage, physicians don’t want you actively promoting the product because they don’t want their patients to receive a bill for services that they weren’t expecting. So once we get coverage, then the company will move into a very large sales and marketing campaign to promote the products more widely in the United States.

And in regard to other markets, we really right now are just focused primarily on the U.S. from our commercial efforts and then licensing in China. Other markets in the world are not, in essence, our focus right now. So we expect European utilization to go up only after the U.S. I mean, typically you see about at least a five-year lag in test adoption between U.S. and Europe, so we would expect similar with our product.

Oliver Schwarz

Great, very helpful. Thank you.

And another question comes from Bruce Jackson from Benchmark Company.

Bruce Jackson

Good morning and congratulations on all the progress.

Greg Hamilton

Thanks, Bruce.

Bruce Jackson

So I’d like to start off with the microsimulation model. Is this – should we expect that you used all of the same tests that were evaluated in previous models?

Greg Hamilton

Yes. So we used the same method that were evaluated in both the USPSTF and ACS.

Bruce Jackson

Okay, great. And then in terms of the national coverage decision, so the timeline that you've laid out is, first the microsimulation studies can be published, then it's going to be provided to the guideline body, so then you're going to approach Medicare for the national coverage decision. Are there any deadlines around the national coverage decision? And can you give us some idea of what happens after they give you the national coverage decision, does it go into effect immediately or would it have to wait until January 1 of 2020 to become effective?

Greg Hamilton

Okay. So the process for an NCD is, first the CMS must accept NCD application. Once they do accept that and announce they have accepted it, they have a regulatory requirement to publish the decision within six months. And then that the preliminary decision – that decision is then open for a public common period for 30 days. And then the timeline between when they issue a preliminary decision and a final decision is regulatory requirement of 90 days. And then thereafter it is our understanding that the NCD does go live after the final decision has been made.

Bruce Jackson

Okay. And then moving over to the sales and marketing component, do you still have the agreement in place with Polymedco, and would they be part of any future marketing increment?

Greg Hamilton

Yes. So we still have a partnership with Polymedco and it's a very positive partnership. We have altered that partnership a little bit, in that previously Polymedco was responsible for the complete sale and they booked the sale of the revenue to the client and then we split the revenue between us. That agreement has changed and Epigenomics is now dealing directly with the customer, we sell directly to the customer and we recognize 100% of the revenue based upon the customer's purchase price.

We then pay Polymedco a sales and marketing fee for that partnership. So it works out beneficial to both of us. Poly is the U.S. leader in FIT testing by a significant margin and there are a lot of complementary aspects to these tests. So basically what we're able to do is now go into health systems and offer a very cheap, but very effective store-based test from Polymedco. And on the same side, we can also talk about the blood test for all of their patients who are noncompliant. So together, we can provide a complete screening program for every health care system in the United States.

Bruce Jackson

Okay, that's great. Last question. In your annual report, you mentioned that you made some progress in terms of fully augmenting the sample prep and running of the tests. Are your U.S. lab accounts set up with this new automation and do they have the throughput necessary to handle the increase in volume?

Greg Hamilton

Yes. So what we've done is, we sell our sample prep kit as a stand-alone kit, and we have automated that on a Tecan. So if a lab wants to use bisulfite sample prep, they can buy this kit, and run it in an automated fashion. Ultimately, we want this automation to be incorporated into Epi proColon, and we are preparing to take that automation to the FDA such that we can get the assay cleared on an automated platform. But as of right now, a customer, if they want to run sample prep as the only product, which we provide, they can automate it.

Bruce Jackson

All right. Those are all my questions. Thank you very much.

And the next question comes from Sebastian Guch from Bavarian Capital Management.

Niko Dimitrov

Hi, Greg. This is Niko, actually from Bavarian. How are you?

Greg Hamilton

Good. How are you?

Niko Dimitrov

All right. Not too bad. Thank you. Just a brief question towards the automation of the Polymedco. What is, I mean, the motivation of Polymedco now of selling Septin9 if they don’t get half of the profit? So what is the reasoning for the alteration of the deal, and that they are maybe not so eager to work with us, it seems?

Greg Hamilton

Well, I don’t know where you’re getting they’re not too eager to work with us, they are very eager to work with us and we have a very strong partnership with them. As with any relationship, we modified the agreement for the benefit of both parties, and now we believe the agreement is much more reflective of a traditional agreement with an IBD manufacturer using a partner for commercialization.

So that was the driver for us to make a contract that would allow us to interact directly with the customer and recognize that revenue. But at the same time, utilizing the capability of Polymedco, who is the largest player in the FIT space, they sell a significant number of tests in the United States, so they have a very sophisticated commercial entity with very deep relationships in the lab industry in the U.S. So it helps them, in that they have another product to offer that may face significant demand and it helps us in that they have deep commercial skills that we can utilize.

Niko Dimitrov

Okay. Thank you. One more question, if you don’t mind, it’s regarding the termination of your licensing deal with BioChain. I mean, in the beginning, I believe the deal was – BioChain was to sell Septin9 and a cheaper test was going to be developed for the, let’s say, middle-class Chinese. Now there was no news from the company regarding how that moved on. And when we were asking questions, it was always, well, the provinces themselves decided what type of activity should be started, so we don’t know. And then you don’t hear anything from China anymore, unless – until finally, the offering memorandum came out regarding the new issue of shares.

And there, it was somewhere – someone found out that a company in China was using our patent, and we don’t know if our patent is strong enough. So, therefore, BioChain decided not to pay the licensing fee anymore. And so first of all, I wanted to know why the company didn’t communicate openly this problem? And then, is our – secondly, is our patent position strong enough to defend ourselves against this infringement and certainly can we still proceed with – ahead strongly because, obviously, we want to sell proLiver in China as well, so how is this all going to pan out?

Greg Hamilton

Yes. So what I would say is, we have always disclosed all relevant information related to China. And what we have disclosed in relation to the license is that we did terminate the license agreement. It was not for failure to pay, but for the fact that the licensee has only paid the minimums for three consecutive years. And if – there is a clause in our contract that allowed for termination if that happens. So that is the way – that is the clause that was the impetus for the termination of the agreement.

We believe there is an opportunity in China for our product and, like we said, we are looking at for what are the right options for the distribution of Septin9 in China. And as we have updates on that, we will provide that information to investors. In regards to the IP, the IP is very strong. Not surprisingly in China, there is a company violating our IP, and we do have an active infringement suit against the company in China and it is ongoing right now, and we do feel very confident that we are going to prevail in that case.

Niko Dimitrov

Okay. Thank you very much, Greg. Looking forward to seeking you on Frankfurt.

Greg Hamilton

Thank you.

And next question comes from Randy Baron from Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Randy Baron

Hi Greg, I just have a couple of follow-up questions. One, you did a good answer about the NCD and kind of what happens thereafter, but I may have missed it. What is the company’s expectation of the timing lag between the publication of the microsimulation data and then when an NCD would be issued, I suppose?

Greg Hamilton

Yes, Randy, that’s very challenging to give you a very definitive time frame. Clearly, it is in our best interest and in everyone’s best interest to minimize that time as much as possible. So for as much as we can and are allowed to overlap, we will do that to accelerate the process of an NCD. But what we hope is that, we are approaching CMS as quickly as possible after the data – publication of that data.

Randy Baron

Okay. But just historically and kind of comparables, is it several months, is it several weeks? I mean, obviously, you’re dealing with the government, but I’m just trying to – is it bigger than a breadbasket?

Greg Hamilton

I understand. It’s challenging to say. I mean, what we can say is, if you do it linearly, then you have to – guidelines could be as quick as a couple of months, one of the guideline societies updates their website with their guidelines. It could be – we have to wait for a publication on guidelines. It could be that CMS takes the publication on face just by itself and moves forward the decision without guidelines with the assumption that once guidelines do come out in the future, they will include Epi proColon.

Randy Baron

Okay. And then on the previous question about licensing, there’s no licensing revenue in the 2019 guidance and company only paid the minimums. What was the actual licensing revenue dollar amount in the 2018 revenue for China?

Greg Hamilton

For China, I think it was about EUR 600,000.

Randy Baron

Okay. And then do you have – like, what are your just broad thoughts on licensing targets and how quickly you could turn something around separate from the patent suit that you’re pursuing? Like do you have X companies – X number of companies on your target screen and they’re – are you in advanced conversation, like where are you in that process?

Greg Hamilton

Yes. We can’t disclose too much right now, Randy. What I can tell you, there is strong interest in the Septin9 marker in China. We consider it very valuable, and we think that there are a lot of good opportunities for us in that market, not only for colon cancer but also liver cancer as well as 50% of the worldwide liver cancer cases happen in China. So we view this as an opportunity to optimize our relationship or relationships in China.

Randy Baron

Okay. Then lastly, since you mentioned liver, you ended the scripts with the comment about there will be probably a need for additional capital raise in the second half of this year. I just wanted to make sure I understand use of proceeds, is that for – solely for the liver to scale that up? Is that for marketing with the assumption that by then the colon product will have passed whatever milestone needs to go, and then you can start scaling? Is it – it’s probably too early to put a strict magnitude of the rays on, but let me get some broad thoughts on kind of what that raise would be for? And alternatively, could we delay the liver ramp because it would extend the cash in the balance sheet if, for some reason, the senate, for example, doesn’t reintroduce whatever needs to do that kind of stuff?

Greg Hamilton

Yes. So you’re absolutely correct. We can delay some of the liver cancer spend that we have in the second half of 2018 if we do not feel we’re making the progress on reimbursement on Septin9. My goal and the goal of the company is that by the second half of the year, we’d actually have a lot of clarity on reimbursement, it could be including having reimbursement.

And then at that point, a capital raise would be very different than the capital raise is historically for the company, right, because at that point, it’s the capital raise for commercialization. But until we get further clarity on reimbursement, that’s why we are not giving a specific range in regards to what we would expect from a capital raise, but we also want to be transparent – as a growth company like ours, we do fully expect that as we go into 2022, there will be some form of a capital raise necessary.

Randy Baron

Okay. Thank you and good luck.

Greg Hamilton

Thanks Randy.

And the next question comes from Martin Brunninger from goetzpartners securities.

Martin Brunninger

Hi, Greg, thank you very much for the detailed review of the 2018 financials. I was wondering, if you could shed some light on the U.S. liver cancer study in terms of how long you think it’s going to take, the number of patients and when you expect the primary readouts? And whether this data can be – could be used for CFDA approval in China as well? And secondly, just if you have an update on Epi proLung at this point, do you?

Greg Hamilton

Yes. So, the study, the cross-sectional study, we estimate to be complete this summer. It – I don't remember the number of patients off the top of my head.

Frederic Hilke

200.

Greg Hamilton

200 subjects in the U.S. and we’ll not be able to be used for CFDA approval because it not conducted in China, it's all in the United States, so it's all U.S. patients. So but that data will, in essence, provide us a lot of confidence replicating the data from Europe and then also be used as an input into the FDA trial again, which we want to initiate in the second half of 2019. And then on lung, yes, as we've discussed previously, we believe there is an opportunity for that product, but roughly right now, we just do not have the resources or capital to focus on three different things right now.

Our number one focus is on reimbursement for Epi proColon and the successful commercialization of that product, and the second is on liver cancer. And while we are excited about the opportunity in lung, we just do not have the capital or bandwidth right now to successfully push that product forward. So we're going to focus all of our resources on the first two efforts, make sure we succeed at those. And then as the company grows in the future, then we will revert back to lung and some other opportunities in other cancers that we have.

Martin Brunninger

Great. Thank you very much.

Greg Hamilton

Thank you.

And next is Simon Scholes from Epigenomics.

Simon Scholes

Yes. Hello, it’s actually Simon Scholes from First Berlin. I got a couple of questions. Firstly, I mean, ASCO up in a meeting recently suggest that the HCC surveillance rates among cirrhosis patients compared to the target group is quite low in the U.S., below 20%. I was wondering if you see any signs of any improvement there, or if you think that the introduction of a product, such as your own, could raise that rate? And then secondly, just to clarify on the revenue guidance for this year, is that based on – I assume, that's based on self payment without any reimbursement?

Greg Hamilton

Yes. So, Simon, to answer your question, which is a brilliant question. Yes, the surveillance rate for liver cancer testing in the U.S. and globally are poor. So, a 20% is an accurate number. And what I can tell you is, one of the reasons we have some of the worldwide experts in liver cancer on our scientific advisory board now, these are the people who write the guidelines for this disease.

Some of the reasons they're working with us is because a blood test has the opportunity to really increase those surveillance rates and they are extremely excited about the opportunity of that, I mean, so much so that their comment is, "Hey, your data is significantly better than the current standard of care, but the reality is even if your data just was equivalent to the current standard of care, it would be a big upside because we believe it would increase the participation rate."

Simon Scholes

Yes. And just as a follow-up on that, I mean, the contrast with colon cancer is really quite striking because, obviously, on colon cancer you've got huge backing from bodies, such as the American Cancer Society with targeting 80%, surveillance rate in calendar year at 65%. But – I mean, there doesn't seem to be much institutional backing to improve the liver cancer surveillance rate at all as far as I can see, some…

Greg Hamilton

Yes, we agree, and we think that, that's going to change over time, especially at – historically, the causes for the liver cancers have been more of hepatitis and alcoholism. The reality is, that's changing very drastically and now fatty liver disease or NASH is becoming the largest cause of liver cancer. So we believe as that trend continues, there will be a greater visibility on this disease and more of a public awareness to increase the surveillance rates.

It also is interesting, in that, because fatty liver disease is growing at an increased rate, ultrasound is more challenged by that because the ultrasound actually has challenges with getting through the fat and doing an actual accurate read of the liver. So the cause of the disease shift is actually hurting the current standard of care. So we believe a blood test is going to fit very, very nicely in the future workflow.

Simons Scholes

Okay. Great. That's very helpful. I mean, just on the guidance, I assume that's based on self-payers?

Greg Hamilton

You are absolutely correct. So the reality is, as you know our product is actually available for patients who decline colonoscopy or FIT, which really targets the unscreened population. And the reality is, there is a demand out there for patients who are willing to pay out of pocket for a blood test to, in essence, become compliant. So we are seeing increased demand for the test even without reimbursement. That said, large scale commercialization will only happen with coverage and that's we're pushing for.

But what it signifies to us is, there is such a significant unmet need by those kind of 30 million to 35 million patients, who are historically noncompliant that there's just great potential for this product. So we are doing everything in our power to push forward and make sure we get coverage and get this test into the arsenal of every physician so that they can have it as an option for their patients.

Simons Scholes

Okay. Thanks very much.

Greg Hamilton

Thank you, everyone, for joining our year-end 2018 call and we look forward to updating you on our next quarterly call.