Axovant: Reiterating Buy Rating With Increased Price Target To $7/Share

After revising my DCF valuation model, I am reiterating my Buy rating on Axovant common stock with an increased price target to $7/share (2-year time frame).

I met the CEO Pavan Cheruvu at the Cowen's Healthcare conference after his presentation and discussed the data with him. I was satisfied with his answers.

Shares of Axovant Sciences (AXGT) rose by approximately 35% earlier this month since I initiated coverage on the company’s stock before pulling back. The key catalyst for the stock's jump was the data readout from its ongoing phase 1/2 gene therapy trial in Parkinson’s disease, PD and preliminary data from the first patient in its AAV gene therapy trial in Tay-Sachs disease which was released at the recently held Cowen's Healthcare Investors conference.

Data by YCharts

Impressive interim data from gene therapy in severe Parkinson's disease patients

The management released data from two patients who were dosed at the lowest dose level of AXO-LENTI-PD gene therapy. This study is being done in the United Kingdom. The therapy was found to be safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events at three months. The mean improvement in the UPDRS part III motor OFF score was 25 points or 42% from the baseline. It is important to mention here that these patients had severe Parkinson’s disease with baseline UPDRS motor III score of 58 to 60.

(Improvement in PD motor symptoms from the baseline: interim data from the cohort 1 of SUNRISE-PD trial and comparison vs. Prosavin, the first generation of AXO-LENTI-PD): all the figures are taken from the recent corporate presentation

In comparison, Duodopa's pivotal trials enrolled PD patients with baseline UPDRS III scores less than 40. One of the patients in Axovant's data showed a reduction of 36 points in this score from the baseline. Benefit was seen across all UPDRS subscales. There was 75% improvement in the UPRS score subset measuring the activities of daily living. Reduction was also seen in the ON state dyskinesias and diary ON time with dyskinesia. There was mean 3.5 hour improvement in the ON time with dyskinesia.

The next step is to dose the first patient in the second cohort at a higher dose in the second quarter of this year. Further interim data readouts are expected in the middle of this year and then towards the end of this year from cohort 2 of the part A dose escalation part.

As mentioned in my initiation article, AXO-LENTI-PD is the second generation product candidate which showed higher clinical benefit vs. the first generation Prosavin as shown above. The use of lentivirus as a vector allows packaging of all the three genes. Lentivirus has also been found to be a good gene therapy vector for CNS delivery for the medical literature.

First reported case of gene therapy in Tay-Sachs disease

The management also released clinical update after three months of follow-up from a child with advanced infantile Tay-Sachs disease, which was treated with its AAV gene therapy candidate, AXO-AAV-GM2 administered intrathecally. This child had disease onset since the age of 5 to 6 months. He also had emergency room visits due to recurrent seizures and had a gastric tube inserted.

The one-time gene therapy was safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events at three months. The increase in the CSF Hex A enzyme activity from the baseline (1.44%) surpassed the 0.5% threshold which is expected for a clinically important effect.

The activity of CSF Hex A enzyme has been found to correlate with disease severity in Tay-Sachs disease.

The clinical condition of the child remained stable from the baseline with no deterioration on the neurological exam. MRI of the brain was also stable from baseline to the third month.

The initial data is very promising as currently there are no disease modifying treatments for this debilitating disease in which the life of expectancy is reduced to only 2 to 4 years in the severe form. The management plans to release more data from this patient at approximately three-month intervals throughout this year. I expect the next data readout with six months of follow-up from this patient at the annual meeting of the American Society for Gene therapy and Cell therapy in late April.

Interim data readout from AAV gene therapy in GM-1 gangliosidosis is also expected in the middle of this year with follow-up data in the second half this year.

I met the CEO Pavan Cheruvu at the Cowen's Healthcare conference after his presentation and discussed the data with him. I was satisfied with his answers.

Data flow throughout 2019-20 is expected to continue the upward momentum

Well-funded by Roivant and other institutional backers

Axovant is a part of the Roivant Pharma’s network and thus has access to its capital base. Roivant is well-funded with over $3 billion raised from top investors, including approx. $1 billion investment from SoftBank and has a current valuation of $7 billion. Axovant raised $80M in an equity offering earlier this month after the above data releases, which exceeded the planned $40M offering due to strong demand. Roivant invested another $10M while founder Vivek Rmaswamy's former employer QVT Financial invested $10M. Based on the current operating cash burn, I expect approx. $125M in cash reserves at the end of this quarter. Long-term debt is approx. $43M.

Revised DCF valuation model: 420% upside potential

I have revised my DCF model, increasing the cumulative probability of reaching the market for both Parkinson's disease and Tay-Sachs gene therapy product candidates to 30%. Tay-Sachs disease was not included in the valuation in my previous article and has been added now. Assuming just 5% peak market penetration in severe PD and 60% peak penetration in Tay-Sachs disease, my estimate for peak risk-adjusted revenue from these two indications is approx. $763M in 2027. Please note that I have not yet included future revenue from other therapeutic targets like oculo-pharyngeal muscular dystrophy and GM1-gangliosidosis in my valuation yet since we do not have clinical data yet.

Using cost of capital of 15%, and adjusting for non-operating assets minus liabilities, my estimate for the fair value for Axovant's equity is $1.06 billion or $7.30/share using diluted stock count. I have adjusted the recent equity raise in the revised model.

Reiterating Buy rating on Axovant's common stock with increased price target to $7/share (2-year time frame).

I expect the stock to trade above $10 in 3-4 years.

Risks in the investment:

Gene therapy is an emerging area in biotechnology and could also be very risky and full of failures. There are lot of factors in play in gene therapy which can confound the results, e.g. the dose of the therapy, the type of the vector, the type of the disease being addressed and the approach being used. It's also possible that other competing therapies may arise and pose competition to the company's pipeline candidates. The company also is very likely to require significant capital before any product candidate makes it to the market. Shareholder dilution during future capital raises may put downward pressure on the stock price.

Disclaimer:

This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment. Investing in equities, especially biotech stocks has the risk of significant losses and may not be suitable for all investors. While the sources of information and data in this article have been checked, their accuracy cannot be completely guaranteed.

Premium service reviews "Great service with in-depth research on biotech stocks. I appreciate that Dr. Sharma will take the time to review and publish reports/updates on stocks that members request. Biotech investing is very complex and it's great to have someone so knowledgeable guiding us." "If you want to invest in biotech following events (catalysts), this is the right service for you. His research is based on his knowledge, experience and interview with KOLs." "Vasuda Healthcare Analytics provides very timely, well-researched investment opportunities that both novice and highly experienced investors may benefit from."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.