Bed Bath & Beyond's Transformation Doesn't Need Activists

A struggling stock perks up

I've been bullish on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) in recent months since the company's shares cratered late last year. BBBY has struggled mightily with a variety of issues related to its stores and online players stealing market share in recent years, with terrible impacts on the company's earnings. However, I think management has a plan that will drive traffic to the stores, and with the new wrinkle of an activist threat, it would appear to me that the gains seen to date are likely just the beginning. Even after the enormous move up on Tuesday, I think BBBY is a buy.

The activists are late to the party

The stock moved 22% higher on Tuesday alone after a consortium of small investors, which owns about 5% collectively, set forth a plan to oust the CEO and the entire board. I'm generally not a fan of activist investors because they create lots of noise and say things everyone already knows to be true, whilst simultaneously throwing a bit of chaos into what is already a tough situation. In BBBY's case, that tough situation is a multi-year turnaround effort that, to my eye, is already working. Why this consortium wants to insert itself into the mix now - as opposed to a few quarters ago when things were really ugly - is beyond me. However, that is neither here nor there, and this is where we find ourselves today. The good news is that this has provided a very strong upside move in the stock that exceeded the local high from February, which is bullish.

Management is way ahead of the activists

Apart from that - we'll wait and see how this plays out - I think BBBY's valuation and most importantly, its strategic plan, are still quite compelling.

Source: Investor presentation, page 5

BBBY is already hard at work on a variety of things it knows it has to fix to stay relevant in the coming years. It is working on fixing its digital presence, its stores, and its assortment, all while working on the customer experience as well. In other words, BBBY rightly assumes the business was in a tear-down-and-rebuild state, and it is in the early stages of curing what ails it.

BBBY is revamping its digital offerings as the old website was hard to use, customers couldn't find what they were looking for, it looked less-than-modern, and pages were sometimes slow to load.

Source: Investor presentation, page 6

This new design is much more modern, it is cleaner and easy to use, and allows the company to highlight promotional items and deals it is running in prime space on the screen. BBBY has to compete in the digital arena or it - like any other retailer that ignores this channel - will inflict a great deal of self-harm. Management is fully aware of this and doesn't need an activist investor group to highlight what should be done; it is already well underway and largely complete.

BBBY's stores have long been characterized - correctly, I would add - as dark - somewhat depressing legacies of the age of department store retailing. BBBY perfectly fits what it used to mean to be a big box retailer; the stores are huge cubes full of fluorescent lighting, cheap displays, cramped aisles, and lazily merchandised products. I've been in several different BBBY stores and they all look the same, which is not a compliment.

Source: Investor presentation, page 7

However, management realized last year the stores were a huge issue and has done an immense amount of work to fix it. BBBY has lab stores where it is testing merchandising concepts and will use those learnings to revamp the chain's stores across the country. This is a prudent course of action given that it knows the stores today are terrible, but doesn't necessarily know exactly what to do to fix them.

The activist investor group is late to the game here as well as plans are already being executed to fix the stores' image problem. The display on the slide above is beautiful, with at least a dozen products merchandised in a way that the consumer can see and feel them, and see how they would look in their own home. This is a far cry from the huge open box with no natural light and cheap, particle board displays the chain has today. This is Retailing 2.0 and BBBY is making good progress in collecting feedback from customers and data to understand how its stores should look in the future.

In addition, management has made it plain that the chain will have fewer stores in the coming years. The simple fact is that this chain grew too large and the stores that are performing well are supporting - to an extent - the stores that aren't. Management has had enough of this and is working through plans to shutter underperforming locations, which is long overdue. That will reduce revenue and be costly in the short-term as closing stores is an expensive proposition. However, it will be well worth it moving forward as the company can focus on building its digital fulfillment capabilities and running the profitable stores. This, in turn, should boost operating margins over time as the excess capacity is cut from the model.

BBBY is working on its assortment as well, following the lead of Target (TGT) and others that have gone heavily into private label merchandise as a way to drive traffic and boost margins through exclusivity.

Source: Investor presentation, page 8

BBBY is in the process of producing six in-house brands for launch this year and next year, with Bee & Willow Home Collection being the first in 2019. The brand will include things like lighting, rugs, and wall décor, among others, and if the picture on this slide is any indication, should be a traffic driver for BBBY. The company today doesn't offer much of anything a customer cannot get in a variety of places and traffic has suffered as a result. The next-generation store, combined with attractive private-label merchandise that is exclusive to BBBY, should help generate some excitement around the chain again and drive people to the website and stores.

Bullish in front of the Q4 report

BBBY is set to report fourth quarter earnings in about two weeks and ahead of that report, I think the stock is certainly worth taking a look at from the long side. I don't want to sound too bullish in the near-term because this company has a lot of issues it is working through. The store base is still almost entirely the old variety and it will take years to get all of its stores remodeled. That process will also cost a lot of money but will almost undoubtedly be worth it in the end.

I would suggest that BBBY has to go through with the store remodels as a means of survival. The writing has been on the wall for at least a couple of years now that the current store design simply doesn't resonate with customers, and they are voting with their wallets. While far later than shareholders would have liked, management has woken up and realized the error of its ways. The activist group isn't adding anything to the discussion; they are simply stirring the pot for the sake of stirring it.

As I mentioned, near-term pain is likely to continue. BBBY offered up the below guidance for fiscal 2019, which began recently.

Source: Investor presentation, page 14

Comparable sales will be down again for 2019, but the damage should be slight. Operating margins, importantly, shouldn't fall further, which is the product of some of the efficiency efforts that are underway. Diluted earnings per share are also expected to be about flat to 2018, which is interesting, as the analyst community disagrees. BBBY has guided for ~$2 in EPS for 2018, implying about the same amount for 2019 based upon the above. However, analysts have $1.99 for 2018 and just $1.77 for 2019. That's a fairly wide gulf and I don't quite understand the analysts' collective pessimism.

There are a lot of good things happening for BBBY right now and while the near-term promises to be messy, I believe 2019 will mark the bottom for the company's earnings. Once management has a plan for what it wants the stores to look like and can execute on that plan, we should see traffic return to the stores. The private labels will also help drive traffic as the exclusivity of those brands should offer up a reason for customers to return to the stores. In addition, the redesign of and investment in the company's digital presence is helping to bring it into the 21st century of retailing, which is an important step in remaining relevant.

A compelling valuation and yield

At just 8.5 times earnings - after the 22% spike higher - BBBY is still very cheap. It also offers a 3.8% yield and what I consider to be the groundwork for a strong turnaround plan. The activist group is creating noise with its "proposal" that is essentially telling BBBY to keep doing what it is doing while replacing the entire board and the CEO, but there is nothing of substance there.

In other words, the news of the activist group shouldn't change one's outlook for BBBY given that the wheels are already in motion on the company's turnaround plan. It is doing everything right in terms of evaluating its current competitive position and fixing all of the things that are wrong. It is still very cheap after the spike higher and with pessimism from analysts on next year's earnings estimates, there is upside potential from both higher earnings and a higher multiple. Combined with the 3.8% yield, I see BBBY as quite compelling here and continue to rate it a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBBY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.