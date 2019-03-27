Canopy Growth: Spreading Too Thin

The company has made far too many acquisitions to manage and a large cash balance will likely lead to more deals.

Only a few months ago, the market was celebrating Canopy Growth (CGC) buying Storz & Bickel. Now, the company is going from a Germany company focused on vapor hardware to American hemp industrial parks via the AgriNexUSA purchase. The market has to eventually question the wild expansion plans of the Canadian cannabis player that are inconsistent.

Image Source: Canopy Growth presentation

Hemp Market

Canopy Growth didn't disclose the purchase price of AgriNexUSA and apparently the purchase is to obtain the strategic advice of Geoff Whaling. A quick search doesn't even find a website for the company.

The acquisition target is working on industrial hemp parks similar to what Canopy Growth is working on in New York state. The move begs the question of where the cannabis company is headed with a vast array of acquisitions that don't appear to match despite the general association to the cannabis market.

According to New Frontier Data (via AP News), the U.S. hemp market is set to expand rapidly to reach a market size of $2.5 billion by 2022. The market will triple in size from only $820 million last year.

The problem for Canopy Growth is that a lot of other companies want into the business as well. According to the non-profit hemp group, Vote Hemp, twenty-three states issued over 3,500 licenses to hemp farmers last year. The company announced their license from the state of New York back in early January.

Remember that Congress only approved the farm bill back in December so demand to join the industry is only starting.

Hemp looks like marijuana to the untrained eye, but it contains less than 0.3 percent THC. The primary end market for hemp is cannabidiol, or CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp that many see as a way to better health. CBD related products are expected to make up over 50% of sales from hemp.

Federal legislation passed a few years ago opened the door for some farming by allowing hemp pilot programs or to conduct research on hemp cultivation. Now the industry is full speed ahead with new entrants such as the combination of Vitality and LiveWell already planning to reach daily production of 3,000 kilograms of CBD isolate by mid-2019. By contrast, Canopy Growth was only planning to reach ~7,000 kilograms of CBD production from their Saskatchewan hemp facility.

Remember, the market already has a diverse list of hemp farmers and producers that like Vitality are looking to expand on 2018 production levels. Canopy Growth isn't exactly entering a new market without established players as suggested by their hemp industrial parks narrative. Clearly, market share is up for grabs and having an industry expert makes sense with the cannabis leader looking to invest up to $150 million into a hemp operation in the U.S.

Despite the excitement over hemp production in the U.S., the market is actually relatively small considering the Canadian cannabis sector has a market potential in the $10 billion range. This statement from Geoff Whaling sums up the market potential:

Hemp has the potential to become a multibillion-dollar industry that will boost the American economy for generations to come.

These numbers place some perspective on the potential market disruption amounts commonly thrown around. If the hemp industry only reaches $2.5 billion in the next 4 years, the global market disruption amount of over $500 billion is a far fetched figure.

Source: Canopy Growth February 2019 presentation

Just Another Deal

One of the biggest worries with Canopy Growth is the vast array of subsidiaries and investments in affiliates that will ultimately be hard to manage. Buying AgriNextUSA just adds another company to the long list of subsidiaries that are very difficult to analyze.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ3'19 MD&A

Don't forget that Canopy Growth ended 2018 with a cash balance of $4.9 billion from the Constellation Brands (STZ) investment. The company has the cash to make a vast array of additional acquisitions to further complicate the investment story.

Resistance At $50 Intact

It's hard to tell what the company is now from a domestic adult-use Canadian player to an international medical cannabis pharma to a U.S. hemp cultivator. For this reason, the stock is struggling to breakthrough strong resistance around $50.

The market likes simple investment stories and Canopy Growth has become a very complex conglomerate.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Canopy Growth has failed to impress the market with their recent acquisitions. The company is yet again moving into a competitive market where its potential leadership position is vastly over stated.

My bearish investment thesis remains intact as the company continues to spread resources too thin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.