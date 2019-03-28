11% Yield, Strong Growth, Another Special Dividend Likely From TriplePoint

This is one of the safest +11% yielders out there.

Co-produced with PendragonY and Beyond Saving for High Dividend Opportunities

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) is a business development company (BDC) which we hold in our Core Portfolio. TPVG lends money to venture growth and technology companies. Shareholders get indirect exposure to technology stocks without the risk of high price volatility associated with technology investments.

Another great advantage is that, unlike many technology stocks which trade at lofty valuations, TPVG is attractively valued.

Last but not least, for the dividend investor, unlike most technology stocks that tend to pay little or no dividends, TPVG pays a regular dividend of $1.44 per share, which makes the yield 11.1%.

Every public company passes through the venture growth stage. TriplePoint specializes in funding companies in this critical stage where companies have proven their concept but need extra financing to continue to grow, scale and develop their business. Over the years, TriplePoint has helped provide this financing to many well-known companies, including some big names like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

When we wrote about TPVG back in December, we saw significant growth potential. We expected the discount to NAV to decrease. Since then, the discount has narrowed considerably, rewarding shareholders with approximately 8% in capital appreciation in addition to a special dividend and a regular dividend distribution. TPVG's management continues to exceed expectations.

Some history on TPVG

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

The slide above shows some of the companies that TPVG has helped with financing. Everyone, of course, recognizes Facebook and YouTube, but there are other technology companies with bright futures. MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) produces a non-SQL database for large data projects, for instance. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) produces an internet browser. PillPack is a full service online pharmacy.

Source: Earnings Presentation

TPVG targets unlevered returns of 10-18%. Since there is inherent risk investing in up and coming businesses, management takes several steps to ensure safety and reliability. The loan to value ratio is kept very low, under 25% of enterprise value. They invest in companies that have venture capital sponsors, which provides a cushion in case of losses. The loans are generally short-term and amortizing, which means that TPVG is receiving principal and interest each payment, so with each payment, their exposure to the company decreases.

Also, note that part of the loan strategy is to get significant amounts of prepays. TPVG is making loans to companies that are growing rapidly and are likely to IPO or be acquired by a large company, at which point, the loans are usually prepaid. Already prepayments for Q1 2019 total $56 million.

Stellar earnings report

TriplePoint released the Q4 2018 earnings on March 7, 2019. This was another stellar quarter topping off a stellar year:

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation

TPVG reported increases in TII (total investment income) and NII (Net Investment Income) per share for the quarter and the year. Remember the per share increases are even more impressive given the big equity raise in August. For Q4, both TII and NII are record numbers edging out the records set for those metrics in Q3.

Of note is that NAV per share increased by 1.9% since December 2017 even with almost seven million more shares outstanding and a special dividend was paid. Management continues to show that it can find accretive investments that more than make up for the dilutive effects of the new shares issued in August.

Highlights for 2018 include the following:

Earned record net investment income of $35.0 million, or $1.71 per share, an increase of 33% over 2017.

over 2017. Increased net asset value by $0.25 per share from December 31, 2017, to $13.50.

Added 21 new portfolio companies during the year.

Achieved a 17.1% weighted average annualized portfolio yield on debt investments, up from 16.4% in 2017.

on debt investments, up from 16.4% in 2017. Paid distributions of $1.54 per share, which included a $0.10 special dividend paid in December.

Total investment income was $64.6 million, up 28% from 2017.

from 2017. Dividend coverage by NII was 118.8% for the regular dividends.

TPVG also ended the year with estimated spillover income of $4.6 million or $0.19 per share. This should provide additional support for the regular dividend and possibly result in another special dividend in 2019.

TPVG put in a stellar performance both in Q4 and for the whole year. Records were broken in several quarters, and still, the company continues to grow both TII and NII.

One area that helped with income in Q4 were prepays. It seems that prepays are a regular part of TPVG's operations, and a fairly steady level of such prepays is expected. Prepays are primarily the result of a portfolio company being acquired. As Sajal Srivastava, CIO, explained on the latest conference call:

With regards to prepays, they continue to be a regular part of the business. Looking back, we had at least one prepay every single quarter over the past two years and 10 in the past 12 quarters. In fact, we've already had two here in 2019. We expect to see that pattern of one on average per quarter in 2019, and along with our expected originations and increased leverage, is something our board is taking into consideration as we consider possible increases in our dividend policy on a go-forward basis."

As of March 7, TPVG had already collected $56 million in prepays that it can recycle into new investments, showing that they are maintaining their momentum in 2019.

Dividends, generous and safe

Currently, TPVG has a regular dividend of $0.36 a quarter or $1.44 per year. That is a highly generous yield of 11%.

In 2018, TPVG generated $1.71 of NII to cover $1.44 of regular dividends or $1.54 of dividend payments with the special dividend included. That is 118.8% coverage of the regular dividends or 111% coverage of all dividend payments (regular and special).

TPVG management has shown the ability to grow the portfolio, maintain, and even improve the creditworthiness of the investment companies while growing NII. With $56 million in prepayments already booked in Q1 2019, and $0.19 of undistributed NII, the current dividend is well covered. While it's still early, we believe there is a strong possibility that TPVG will be able to pay another special dividend at the end of 2019 as well.

Risks

When looking at higher yield investments, like a BDC, it's always important to take a critical look at the risks the company, and thus your investment, will face. Part of why a BDC can pay such generous dividends is that it invests in companies that have a higher risk of failure than companies that are able to get bank loans. That's why they are able to get higher interest rates on loans to their borrowers. It's management's job to balance the risk with appropriate rewards.

TPVG uses debt to leverage their investments. Until recently debt was limited by requiring an asset coverage ratio of 200%, in other words, for every $1 million TPVG borrowed, they needed $2 million in assets.

TPVG received shareholder approval to reduce that to 150%. This will allow management to grow the portfolio by borrowing more money and relying less on issuing new shares. TPVG is nowhere near this level, but the change provides management the option of using more debt in the future.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation

Leverage is both a means of boosting investment returns and a source of risk. It helps when investments do well and hurts when investments do poorly. We are comfortable with TPVG's use of leverage. We anticipate management will continue to progress slowly at increasing leverage. Management has kept the amount of debt fairly low, well below its prior limit. Going forward, especially with the recent reductions in the LIBOR rate, gradually increasing leverage will be beneficial for shareholders.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation

TPVG provides clear disclosure on the performance of their investments, including those that are on their watch list. Currently, over 88% of their investments are performing at or above their expectations. When lending money to up and coming companies, there will always be some risk.

Only two portfolio companies are performing materially below expectations. In those situations, TPVG will take steps to attempt to recover as much as they can. The 2.2% of their investments materially underperforming should not have a material impact on operations or shareholder value.

What is a good price?

Despite a recent stellar earnings report, it seems that TPVG has gone unnoticed and still trades at very attractive valuations. One reason for this could be that this is a relatively new BDC that does not get a lot of analyst coverage.

While many quality BDCs trade at a premium to "Net Asset Value", this higher quality BDC still trades at a 4% discount to NAV. This is despite:

TPVG's NII is higher than ever as compared to NAV.

than ever as compared to NAV. The $0.36 quarterly dividend is well covered .

. Management has demonstrated strong quality control in making investments.

in making investments. Leverage is conservative, with room for growth.

TPVG is a strong buy below $14

TriplePoint is a solid and growing BDC that has been turning in some outstanding performance over the last year. With its equity raise last year, increased limits on allowed leverage, and debt reduction, TPVG is poised for significant growth in 2019. The dividend is generous, and the current price is attractive. A return to historical yields and a price at a premium to NAV should happen.

This is possibly one of the best +11% yielding investment out there. Income investors are well served by buying at the current discounted prices to lock in the generous yield at a bargain.

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of 9-10% and optimal level of diversification, we recommend a maximum allocation of 1-2% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks like TPVG and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETFs, ETNs, and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPVG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.