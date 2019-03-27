BMW: A Great Company Despite The Dividend Cut

This company is in the midst of a calculated, electric transformation that will catapult it into future profitability and high standing in all things electric, long-term.

Today I'm taking a look at BMW AG (OTCPK:BMWYY), one of Germany's - and Europe's - largest and most beloved car manufacturers. As you may be used to, the reason for writing this piece is to allow you, the reader to take advantage of an opportunity I consider to be potential undervaluation. I will also guide you towards a stock price I consider fair or undervalued for BMW, in the hope that you will consider diversifying your own portfolio by adding stock from this company I consider to be excellent, despite a very recent dividend cut.

My usual article writing style will apply. We will begin looking at BMW - where they come from, and where they are today in the most general of terms and description. After this, we will look at the problems and challenges facing the company today, which may have lead to the current valuation opportunity. We will then look at valuations and positives for the company, ending with me wrapping things up with my valuation and recommendation.

I will try to explain to you, as best I can, why I chose to invest in BMW despite a very recent dividend cut.

Let's get things started with Bayerische Motoren Werke AG!

(Source: Global Car Brands)

BMW - a premium manufacturer in the midst of change

BMW was founded over 100 years ago, in 1916 and has always been headquartered in Munich, Bavaria. The company's initial market was the development and manufacturing of engines for aircraft. After the Versailles treaty of 1918 made this market impossible, BMW turned to farm equipment, railway brakes, and consumer items. BMW began producing motorcycles in 1923, and cars began to be built in 1928 when the company bought a failing car company in Eisenach. (Source)

(Source: Froodal)

Over the course of 50-60 years, BMW proceeded to then grow its product lines and developments, manufacturing hatchbacks, the 3, 5 and 7-series, the M-division and other lines of BMW cars that are popular today. They bought the British Rover Group back in 1994 only to divest it in 2000 but retained the rights to the Mini which was manufactured by the company in 2001. (Source)

Producing a variety of cars all over the world

Currently, BMW is mainly in the business of producing cars in Germany, United States, Mexico, South Africa, and China. They also have local assemblies around the world. As of 2017, the company built over 2 million BMW cars, almost 400 000 Minis, roughly 3500 Rolls-Royce and close to 200 000 motorcycles. (Source)

(Source: FY18 Report)

As can be seen above, the company has facilities and plants worldwide and caters to a large number of markets.

Electrification incoming

BMW has been more on the sides as far as the development in EVs, keeping to what I consider to be mostly science projects as opposed to viable EVs for the mass market (The initial i-project was interesting, but ultimately failed in sales for the first few years as opposed to what it could have been if the company had invested more and quicker, like Nissan). The company is currently changing this and in the midst of an electrification development for its entire lineup.

(Source: BMW March 2019 Investor Presentation)

(Source: BMW March 2019 Investor Presentation)

The company has gone from almost zero EV in 2013, to roughly 142600 vehicles. This in itself is an achievement for the company, though as we'll see as we delve deeper, it hasn't been enough to put the company in similar positions to Renault (OTC:RNSDF) (OTCPK:RNLSY) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), who in turn have bitten off vastly larger shares of the ever-growing EV market.

Joint Ventures and Cooperation- BMW and Daimler joining forces

Working out the new dynamics of this changing market together as opposed to apart seems to be key for many German Carmakers today. Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY), for instance, has several joint ventures, among other things in France, and now BMW and Daimler are joining forces within Germany as well to collaborate on development.

(Source: BMW March 2019 Investor Presentation)

The most interesting thing here (in my opinion) is the company aim to collaborate on the R&D and developing of autonomous driving systems. This is considered to based among other things, on the expense of developing such technologies. Their current ambition is a fully-functioning self-driving car system that allows sharing car rides in the mid-2020s, and the company is thought to be spending €1B on this technological development. (Source)

In addition to Daimler, BMW has also taken control of joint venture operations in China and is the first foreign automaker to take advantage of the new rules regarding stakeholding/ownership for foreign companies. BMW bought an additional stake in the Chinese company Brilliance China Automotive Holdings for $4B, increasing its stake to majority ownership of 75% (Source). This goes hand-in-hand with the company's ambition of increasing its exposure to China and its corresponding increase in China sales operations.

(Source: BMW March 2019 Investor Presentation)

The company is also cooperating with many companies in Europe/worldwide in order to accelerate its progress into self-driving/autonomous driving and new vehicle/technology development. It does not differ from other companies in this respect, but it differs on the level that German automotive companies - including Audi/VW seem to be broadly collaborating on the technology required to bring mobility into the next era.

BMW considered luxury/premium - and it's cars are beloved

BMW as a company has long been considered a premium brand, both within and outside of its home country. BMW has also been considered a top-tier brand in terms of satisfaction and after-sales service, with the company receiving awards for its work in the field - not only Germany and Europe but in Asia as well. (Source)

BMW's vehicles are also considered among the foremost in the world. The series 5 won the best car in upper mid-sized category, World's best car award in Auto Zeitung during 2018, was voted car of the year in the UK in 2018 - both executive and estate car, while the 520d Xdrive was voted the best tow car in various caravan/camping publications. The new M5 received the title of World Performance Car as well as Sportscar of the year, and the M2 won the best small/compact car in the corresponding category for the same award - all in 2018.

The BMW i-series won 2018 awards, both the i3, the i8, and the 330 hybrid sedan won awards in the categories for electric/hybrid cars up to €50 000 euro. Additionally, five of BMW's cars recieved iF design awards in 2018. (Source)

In short, people in Germany, Europe, and the world love BMW's products. I myself have driven one for many years (not right now, however), and I too love the brand and the products they make.

Sales are still looking okay, despite some headwinds

(Source: BMW March 2019 Investor Presentation)

So, the company has a presence all over the world and sells cars loved both in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Europe accounts for most of its sales, at roughly 41%, with Asia accounting for roughly 31% of group sales. America accounts for about 17% of total sales, a number that dropped more than 4% during 2018 compared to FY17. The company's current focus, or one of its primary focuses, is growing its existing China operations, with an increasing number of dealers. (Source) This also shows in its results, with an almost 9% sales increase group in terms of group sales, in China during FY18.

Debt & Capitalization - stellar

BMW is, without exaggerating, the best-rated carmaker in all of Europe in terms of credit rating.

(Source: FY18 Report)

The company has had the A+ S&P rating since 2013 and is the only car manufacturer in Europe to have this rating, representing confidence in the company's capital structure and underlying financial approach, regardless of its current levels of debt. There are things that need to be talked about when it comes to BMW, but in terms of debt and leverage (despite the size of it), the market and the rating agencies have the highest confidence in this company - and I believe an A+ rating to be a reason to have the same here.

A History of Profitability and dividends

(Source: DividendMax)

BMW, like many of its peers and other car companies, has a bit of a rocky history with their dividends in the last 30 years, with the financial crisis breaking the company's record and causing several years of flat development/dividend cuts. However, this was nothing unique for BMW.

Since 2010, the dividend development has been positive as you can see above, barring the latest cut from €4 to €3.50.

(Source: Businessinsider)

Similar developments can be seen in terms of profit and sales per share, all of which since the financial crisis are in the positive region.

So - BMW is a profitable and well-loved company that builds premium products which people, by all accounts, seem to enjoy.

So what are the problems here?

Well, BMW has a number of problems, but in my view, the biggest problem is the combination of currently being somewhat late to the party in terms of EV, and requiring a substantial amount of investments in order to deliver on their roadmap for 2020+ and beyond. Combine this with a slump in the general automotive sector and a looming global slowdown, and there's trouble brewing for this august, German company.

Let's go through these things one by one, see if we can achieve a bit of structure to the thesis.

The company missed FY18 FCF marks - and CapEx is high.

There are many reasons the company's share price has dropped over the past week, but one of them is its results for FY18. As a result of the company's limited EV focus until recently, BMW now needs to invest significant capital to bring their models and technology up to working and future standards for what is expected to be a changing automotive market. This impacts earnings, and it impacts the free cash flow, which during the year came in below the company's goal of €3B, something it hasn't done since the financial crisis (which in itself is an expression one doesn't want to see associated with an investment).

(Source: BMW March 2019 Investor Presentation)

These investments can be seen further in the actual Group CapEx, which has increased to absolute record levels in 2018.

(Source: BMW March 2019 Investor Presentation)

Finances and positions for BMW are, as I've been indicating, looking negative in comparison to 2017. In many ways, FY17 was a record year for the company with the numbers for FY18 falling back to levels of FY16. Revenues are down, EBIT is down and group profit is down. (Source) In addition, as I wrote above, the group CapEx is up to record.

This is absolutely no wonder. BMW is busily developing the iX3, the iNEXT, the iVisionDynamics i4, the new e45e, and the new xDrive e-models. And those are only the models they've actually revealed for 2020. The company has plans to fully electrify/hybrid their entire product line, with many models being slated for release in 2021-2025. Doing this will not be cheap nor easy on CapEx.

The dividend cut - every dividend investors nightmare

So, in conjunction with the FY18 report, the company also reported a dividend cut from €4 to €3.50, representing a reduction to 2016 levels. I did not view this as unexpected - I thought a cut, or at the very least a freeze was in the works, judging by September 2018 forecast. A cut to these levels was, however, somewhat unexpected, and the following hit to the stock price was material, dropping the share further than it has been since 2016 (and even then it was only ~€2 lower). As a result of this, despite the lowered dividend, the share yield is now again above 5%.

As risk and negatives go, the dividend cut is, of course, a major one - I will go into it further when we get into the valuation portion of the article.

Automotive Headwinds and Forecast Failures

The automotive industry is, for the most part, in a bit of a global slump at the moment. The company would like us to focus on the political uncertainties that characterized large parts of 2018 - but I believe things go deeper than that. I do believe that trade disputes between China/US and the European instability of which they speak in their annual report played a part in this, but I believe a general fear of slowing down of global growth has weighed down companies in all sectors - and especially cyclicals - for a while now. I do believe it's important to point out, however, that in actual numbers, growth in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, USA, and China was up during 2018 compared to 2017. (Source)

As far as automotive specifically, however, the market fell 2.2% during 2018 in terms of new registrations. Not only that, but new registrations fell quite a bit in China for the first time in years (by 6.3%) and came out nearly flat both in the US and Japan. (Source)

Connecting back to the first point of negatives, BMW failed to reach the Group Profit goal, expecting it to reach 2017 levels and instead falling 8.1% compared to FY17. The group failed to reach initial EBIT targets of 8-10%, instead coming in at 7.2%. Most importantly, RoCE which by their own admission is one of the company's most important metrics fell by 27.9% during FY18 compared to FY17. According to the company, this reflected earnings development, but they also point out increased investment necessity in terms of EV development.

Looking at all of these, things, it's no wonder that the market is punishing the stock. It deserves it, based on its own measurements.

Electric Development - The automotive world is changing

I'm going to keep harping a bit on this specific point because I want to hammer it home. BMW needs to invest a significant amount of capital in order to develop the infrastructure and manufacturing necessary to fulfill its goal of electrifying its lineup. These investment costs will haunt the company's sheet for years to come - and this isn't mentioning the investments they've agreed to with Daimler, further requiring investments. This also isn't mentioning the R&D expansions in China, where BMW will be developing autonomous driving. (Source)

In 2018, BMW produced electrified vehicles at 10 of 31 its plants worldwide. Their goal is that every plant in the world is going to be manufacturing electric BMW's. (Source) It goes without saying that this won't be a cheap undertaking.

The future will require auto manufacturers to invest heavily in new technologies to keep up with current trends, as opposed to simply facelifting existing car models every year.

Electric Development - BMW wants to stress waiting a little more before going fully electric

As a company and in its home and my home of Germany, BMW is also trying to "hold back" the governmental supports for fully electric vehicles. Instead, BMW's company focus seems to be on trying to extend the period of time where ICE/Hybrids/PHEV are still a thing. They argue their point, which is a general "openness for technology" (Source).

I consider the reason for this that they want to make the transition to full EV's more cost-efficient and smooth, which I from a company standpoint see as an admirable goal as it will ease the short-term strain on the company's balance sheet. I also don't think the difference in CO2 released during this period, if this openness for technology is achieved, will be the thing that decides whether global warming will bring the temperature up 1 degree or 2 degrees.

People who believe that we need to make the EV transition as quickly as possible will of course view this as something different.

To the positives - and reasons for investing

With all of these things, not to mention the latest dividend cut, why should someone invest in this automaker?

Let's begin with the main part and my argument for it - the recent dividend cut.

Dividend cut - not as bad as all that?

Unlike American companies dedicated to decade-long histories of dividend growth, BMW is a German company. As opposed to their American competitors, companies in Germany are more focused on maintaining a healthy payout ratio. Some companies choose to raise the payout ratio to maintain dividends, other companies choose a strong focus on the company payout ratio. This is what BMW has done. In reducing the dividend due to the lower profits, the company maintains a sub-35% payout ratio (32% for FY18), a healthy ratio by most any measurement.

I also believe the company chose to cut rather than maintain because it knows that the near future (2019-2025) will require significant investments, and in choosing to raise or maintain a too-high payout ratio, the firm's finances and in turn credit rating, was in danger of being stressed.

And so, the company chose to cut the dividend. With the erosion of the share price however, we're still looking at a 5+% yield on the best-rated (in terms of credit rating) carmaker in all of Europe.

As far as dividends go, what's not to like about these ~5% when looking at the company you get?

Most areas of the company are working at full efficiency

Let's see what is working here, as far as the company goes, to bring a bit of balance to the discussion.

BMW set a new record for vehicles delivered for the eighth year in succession.

Rolls-Royce deliveries were up 22.2%, record-high, thanks in no small part to the new Cullinan.

The target of 140 000 electrified automobiles achieved, a mix of BMW I, BMW iPerformance and Mini Electric.

Record sales of BMW Motorcycles, at ~165000 sold in 2018.

Despite challenging conditions, BMW continues its development of the credit loss ratio.

The first international automotive company to achieve license in China for testing level 4 functions in 2018.

Highest-ever deliveries for BMW M-series.

Contract portfolio for the Financial Services grew to record levels again, with over 5.7 million contracts for FY18.

Despite recent headwinds, tendencies in terms of profit remain positive over the long term.

So in short, BMW is a company where its traditional business of ICE-based Vehicles, the financial portion of the company, and R&D operations are functioning very well despite challenging conditions.

I ask the same question again - what's not to like when you exclude these short-term headwinds and investment requirements?

The valuation is enticing

(Source: Google)

Even from a 5-year perspective, the stock is entering some decent valuation ranges. At a blended P/E-ratio of 6.37, the stock is currently cheaper than Daimler and only somewhat more expensive than Renault. My argument is that you could, and should own all three, depending on which company is more attractively valued at the time.

(Source: Business Insider)

Looking at P/E data historically, we can see the current appeal for the stock in terms of valuation seen to P/E. Now, I realize that it's not quite as simple as that. BMW has a road ahead of itself, and there's little telling what investments or costs related to R&D and EV will be necessary to fulfill its goals, nor what path the share price may take as the company goes for these things. It's a risk - that's for certain.

I haven't owned BMW shares before, as I saw the valuation and risk somewhat high - but in this drop, I believe we may finally see a bit of an opportunity in this company. Moreover, I believe the opportunity in this stock to be two-fold.

First, BMW continues and will continue (in my estimation) to be one of the premier car makers for middle-class luxury cars in the world. This includes both their ICE cars and their coming and current hybrid/electric cars. This, in my opinion, gives them the time necessary to electrify their entire lineup, while still reaping cash from the sales of their current lineup, which when looking at awards and sales, have in no way diminished in popularity. People will still be buying BMWs, Rolls-Royces and MINIs.

Secondly, while the company is still adapting to the new EV market and investing significant capital in order to stay competitive, they've invested this in ways that don't make current models in any way irrelevant. As opposed to some carmakers, BMW will simply be able to replace drivetrains in existing models and convert said Vehicle series into an EV, due to production synergies. Other automakers, such as Renault, always built entirely new cars for the EV market. I believe the middle class, which marks BMW's customers, will appreciate the fact that they can pick up their 5-series or 3-series and feel at home, simply going over into an electric. I don't believe most people want to feel a stranger in their car simply because they're going electric, and I believe the company capitalizes on this with their current strategy, not to mention it also goes huge ways in cost saving in the long term, as it removes the need to design entirely new vehicles for the market.

Taking all this into consideration, I believe the current valuation of the stock, despite the dividend cut, is enough to warrant your attention.

And one more thing...

In the tradition of many German companies, many not publicly traded, BMW is actually a family company, where the Quandt family has a 46.6% stake in BMW. I'm a fan of these types of ownership structures, and it makes the company even more appealing to me compared to Renault and Daimler, where no such majority owner is present.

I believe it gives the company certain stability, seen in, amongst other things, some of the problematic periods the company has gone through but gotten out of. A majority shareholder of this sort in a company of this value is not exactly common, so I view it crucial that these shareholders are capable and do things well. Fortunately, with the Quandt family, this is not an issue, with its members being amongst the most capable and richest industrialists worldwide. Stefan Quandt, among other things, is also very invested in all things renewable energy (Source), making him in my view, an excellent part-owner/shareholder of this company in its transformative phase.

This all comes down to...

BMW is a complex company to analyze, and an even more difficult company to accurately recommend. Given its very recent dividend cut and modest growth expectations over the coming years, it is likely that the share price and P/E-ratio won't see a whole lot of expansion for some time. Add to that that we may encounter macro headwinds, and one may wonder - why BMW?

Well, what is also the case is that BMW is an extremely well-run, well-capitalized company in the midst of a working restructuring towards EV and autonomous driving. In fact, in terms of European Automakers, I rate it ahead of VW and on the level with Daimler here - and the ownership structure in BMW is much more appealing than in any of the other European automotive companies, including Daimler. Potential margin compression doesn't change this view for me.

All of this makes it a long-term play. A way of locking money away at an appealing dividend of ~5% while capitalizing on a growing EV market from one of the best manufacturers in the world.

My thesis here today isn't for you to rush to buy thousands of shares (or a full percentage of your portfolio) in BMW stock. Instead, I want to open your eyes (for those of you unaware of this) to one of Europe's largest automakers. My preference is to own Renault, Daimler, and BMW because I believe each manufacturer brings something slightly different to the table. BMW doesn't have the truck/bus/van appeal that Daimler has, nor the mass-market consumer appeal that Renault currently has, but it has a certain portion of the market that makes it very appealing to own. If there's one thing that I believe can be said, it is that BMW knows its audience and its buyers.

Recommendation

As of today, I'm Long BMW with a cost basis of about €68.92. I intend to buy more should it drop to levels below €65, which would mark its lowest share price in 7 years. In the long term, I'm in no way worried about this company's prospects - they've shown time and time again that they will rise, and unlike automakers like Volvo here in Sweden, BMW has a working plan in motion for how to transition its entire fleet into electric/hybrid vehicles.

Now, you should in no way overexpose towards BMW - but the same is true, I believe, for any stock. I believe that you should open a position at this valuation, and increase exposure (to a maximum of 0.7-1%) to where you're comfortable if it drops below a P/E ratio of 5.8-6.1.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMWYY, DDAIF, DMLRY, RNSDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.