Murphy's Exit: Good But Not Great

Ultimately,the driver for MUR will be the reinvestment of inflows from the transaction.

Investment thesis

Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) decided to exit Malaysia by selling its assets to PTT Exploration and Production (OTCPK:PEXNY) for $2.13B, which represents a full monetization of its 2P (Proved and Probable) reserves. Although the deal is positive because it materializes the firm’s geographic strategy to focus on US opportunities, we believe the true impact of the transaction in the long term will be determined by the way management will reinvest the money.

At stake are $750M, which MUR determined to be destined to fund potential acquisitions and fund both deep-water projects (probably Gulf of Mexico) and U.S. onshore opportunities (Eagle Ford).

At the moment, Norwegian Equinor (EQNR) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) are marketing their respective acreage in the Eagle Ford, which could spark MUR’s interest considering the company’s plans on increasing activity at Karnes, Tilden, and Catarina.

For PTT Exploration and Production, the deal is positive even if we consider the price includes a sizable premium to the PV10 of the assets. The acquisition leads PTTEP to become the third largest E&P company in Malaysia by the extent of resources, and it fits well with the company’s strategy to focus its growth and investment in South East Asia.

PTTEP’s 2P reserves increase by 27%, near-term production is raised by 6% in 2019 and 14% in 2020, and mid-term volume growth improves at least 22Kbd (barrels per day). On top of that, the acquisition of Murphy's local management team adds value to PTTEP, particularly regarding the operation of deep-water projects leveraging their expertise for its existing deep-water assets in Myanmar and South America.

With that being said, we expect a positive market reaction to deal for both companies, but ultimately, we rather stay on the sidelines until more information is available concerning the repositioning of Murphy.

Background

This deal was highly anticipated, and press reports had already indicated the possibility in 4Q18. This materializes Murphy’s strategic plan to simplify its portfolio, focusing on growing production in high-margin oil-weighted assets, and this transaction is an important step in that process.

Proved reserves (1P) by year-end were 816 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mmboe) of which 16% originated from Malaysia. Of those, almost 55% (70 Mmboe) are proved undeveloped.

The deal comprises five projects, including two producing assets (SK309 & SK311 area and Sabah K area), a development project (Sabah H LNG project), and two exploration blocks. Total production for the properties to be divested was over 48,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day (Boepd) in 2018.

Deal Terms

On March 21st, MUR announced the sale of its Malaysia portfolio for $2.13B in cash plus a potential $100M bonus payment contingent on future exploration results. The portfolio includes five projects, as mentioned, which have been sought after in recent years by companies that were looking to make a strategic change in their portfolio in this region. Additionally, the deal includes the acquisition of Murphy's local operational staffs and management.

In 2018, MUR’s Malaysian assets generated $468M of cash flow, and we’re estimating $420M in 2019 based on recent strip prices. This implies the transaction has a cash flow multiple of around 5.0x against MUR’s current 3.8x on our estimates. Moreover, it is significantly above $1.3B year-end PV-10 valuation at $71.43/bbl of Brent pricing, which reinforces our belief that the deal implies a sizable premium.

The sale should close by the end of 2Q with minimal tax leakage.

Economics

According to the announcement, MUR is using the proceeds from the transaction to 1) return cash to the shareholders through a share repurchase program up to $500M (on top of existing $1.00/share dividend in FY18), 2) strengthen its balance sheet by retiring $750M of outstanding debt, and 3) expand upon oil-weighted growth/opportunities in the US onshore (Eagle Ford Shale) and Gulf of Mexico. Given MUR’s low leverage, we think investors would prefer a larger buyback.

Going forward, Murphy anticipates spending about $700M per year in its US onshore business to drive a 15% production CAGR, and $200M per year to hold production flat in the Gulf of Mexico. Considering 4% annual growth for Canadian onshore, we estimate a global 8% growth in MUR’s volume.

Conclusion

One of the big benefits of the Malaysian assets was the strong free cash flow (FCF) generation, given limited CAPEX. So, it all comes down to whether the company will be able to meet its FCF targets (>$400M/year) for the near future.

We would like to see a larger portion of cash returned to the shareholder, although we believe the transaction was valued above its intrinsic value, which is ultimately favorable. Nevertheless, without more concrete data, we call the deal long-term neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.