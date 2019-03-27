Canadian Natural Resources: A Free Cash Flow Generation Machine

CNQ has taken advantage of the turbulent last couple of years in the oil patch to pick up assets for below fair market value.

Investment Thesis

After the oil price collapse in 2014, I exited many of my energy holdings in favour of sectors that would offer more sustainable dividend growth; such as pipelines and financials. Over the last few years, while many energy stocks have cut their dividends, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has grown theirs. CNQ remains the only energy stock I have continued to hold directly through this prolonged period of low commodity prices. CNQ has used its excess free cash from its high margin, low decline rate assets to: buy back shares, pay down debt, and make strategic acquisitions. The firm has a great balance sheet, massive reserves, and growing free cash that will fuel dividend increases for decades to come.

Company Description

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. headquartered in Calgary, Canada is a senior oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with its core operations located in Western Canada, the North Sea, and offshore Africa. With a market capitalization of CAD $44B or USD $33B, Canadian Natural trades on both the TSX and NYSE. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is the largest energy producer in Canada with 2018 production surpassing 1,000 MBOE/d. CNQ has a mix of offshore, conventional, and oil sands mining assets. Its production mix is 24% gas as well as a diverse mix of oil products including 40% derived from the oil sands. In addition to owning more than double the amount of undeveloped land as the next largest producer, Canadian Natural Resources also has the largest reserve base of any Canadian producer, far exceeding its peers.

Source: CNQ Investor Open House

CNQ was founded in 1973 and began its rapid growth in the early 1990s with the development of the Alberta oil sands. Canadian Natural was built by a number of industry pioneers who have set up the company to have a long-term time horizon for asset development. With a purview looking at the firm's wealth development over decades as opposed to quarters, management is well aligned with the long-term interests of shareholders. Canadian Natural Resources has relatively high levels of inside ownership at 2.3% of shares outstanding, a high level for such a large company.

The firm has acquired a substantial portfolio of high quality, long life, low decline rate assets with a 10% composite corporate decline rate. Over this period, production has grown substantially through targeted capital expenditures and strategic acquisitions. From 2012-2017, at a time when many other energy firms were cutting dividends and desperately trying to strengthen balances sheets, Canadian Natural Resources grew production at a CAGR of 7% and announced significant dividend increases. Canadian Natural Resources is an ideal holding for long-term investors who can own this stock with confidence that the firm can weather any commodity price storm and continue to thrive.

Operating Performance

Despite a challenging fourth quarter, 2018 was a very positive year for Canadian Natural Resources. Q4 finished with concerns regarding the increasing spread between West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Western Canadian Select (WCS), which reached a peak discount of US$39.36/bbl in Q4 2018 before narrowing to US$12.38/bbl in Q1 2019. For the full-year 2018, cash flows from operating activities totalled CAD $10.12B, an increase of CAD $2.86B over 2017 levels. In the same period, Canadian Natural Resources grew adjusted cash flow to CAD $9.09B, an increase of 24% over 2017's results. On March 7, 2019, Canadian Natural reported net earnings of $2.59B, an increase of $194M over the previous year. Adjusted net earnings were $3.26B for 2018, up $1.86B from 2017 levels. This significant growth in cash flow in 2018 was largely the result of: increased oil sands mining production, full-year production at Horizon phase three, production growth in the Athabasca oil sands, and an impressive 13% reduction in per barrel operating costs.

Caption: Horizon Oil Sands, Source: Mesit

2018 production was up 12% over the previous year to 1,078,813 BOE/d. This production increase was attributable to a boost from operations at Horizon and added production from 2017 acquisitions. On a per share basis, BOE production was up 14% in 2018 from the previous year. With a pipeline egress problem from the oil sands to refining and marketing locations, it is likely that CNQ's production will stay relatively flat until the Kirby North asset starts producing in 2020 and new pipeline capacity comes online.

Canadian Natural Resources has made great progress in reducing operating costs and finding efficiencies over the last few years. In 2019, CNQ's operating costs per barrel of crude extracted were CAD $15.50, down from CAD $18.00 per barrel in 2013. In CNQ's oil sands operations, these productivity gains have been even more pronounced, shaving off CAD $22.00 per barrel in extraction and upgrading costs since 2013.

Source: CNQ Corporate Presentation March 2019

As a result of these efficiencies, CNQ has been able to generate additional cash flow. Recent guidance from management indicates that free cash flow could hit a record CA$5.3 billion for 2019. Another cost advantage that Canadian Natural has been able to exploit is the ownership of its midstream transportation assets. Ownership of these assets has helped to ensure that CNQ has not been subject to the negative impacts of transportation bottlenecks to the extent that other industry participants have been. This extensive ownership of infrastructure assets has helped Canadian Natural Resources to support a cost structure that compares favourably to its peers.

Valuation

Of the 23 analysts who cover the stock, six recommend a "strong buy" while the other 17 recommend "buy"; there are no "hold" or "sell" recommendations. 27 analysts maintain one-year price targets for Canadian Natural Resources with a consensus estimate of CAD $45.93 or USD ~$34.43, suggesting a 24% upside for the shares. Morningstar Equity Analyst Joe Gemino maintains a fair value estimate of CAD $45 or USD $34, in line with the rest of the analyst community consensus. This valuation is based on a commodity price forecast of USD $57 WTI and ~$3.00/mcf natural gas. With flat production in 2019, these prices should produce cash flow of CAD $7.20/share. On a price to cash flow basis, Canadian Natural is currently trading at 4.4X, below its 5-year average of 7.2X. CNQ's current P/B is 1.3X, below its 5-year average of 1.6X.

With significant crude, natural gas, and land holdings, the tangible assets of CNQ's market value make a strong case that the market is not fully valuing Canadian Natural Resources. With the tremendous value of the asset base coupled with the discounted price to cash flow ratio, I see Canadian Natural Resources as undervalued. In the recent fourth quarter earnings call, Darren Fichter, Chief Operating Officer for E&P talked about the value of CNQ's reserves:

In 2018, we increased our proved developed producing reserves by 10% to 7.6 billion BOE. Proved reserves increased 12% to 9.9 billion BOE, and proved plus probable reserves increased 13% to 13.4 billion BOE. The net present value of future net revenue before income taxes using a 10% discount rate increased 19% to $106.6 billion for proved reserves and 14% to $131 billion for proved plus probable reserves.

In 2014, prior to the oil price collapse, CNQ traded at a high of approximately CAD $49.00 (~USD $45) on the TSX. It has traded down to a low of CAD $24.44 (USD $16.82) in January 2016 before it climbed back up to ~ CAD $48.00 (~ USD $37.00) in July 2018. Since that time, Canadian Natural has shed approximately 24% of its value. With a beta of 1.72, CNQ is fairly volatile as the share price responds to commodity prices and market conditions. With a pattern of dips and spikes, CNQ has had a 5-year monthly average price of ~ CAD $38.46 (~USD $27.90). With this price history in mind, any entry point in the mid to low thirties looks attractive. With continued volatility in the commodity prices, patient investors can wait for a pullback to take a long-term position.

Source: RBC Direct Investing

Returning Capital to Shareholders

Having completed several acquisitions and significant long-term capital expenditures, Canadian Natural Resources has excess capital beyond its sustaining capital and capex needs. Barriers to significant production growth such as lower commodity prices and a lack of pipeline access have led CNQ to focus on returning excess capital to shareholders. With a forward yield of ~4.05%, CNQ offers an attractive current yield as well as dividend growth potential. In the latest quarter, CNQ announced its 19th consecutive year of dividend increases with an increase to the quarterly dividend of 12%. Over the last decade, Canadian Natural Resources has posted a CAGR for its dividend of 21%.

Source: Income Investors

In 2018, the firm repurchased ~29.6 million shares for an aggregate total of $1.2 billion and returned over $2.8 billion to shareholders via dividends and share purchases. The share repurchase program has continued for 2019, with approximately 3.9M shares bought back year to date.

Source: CNQ Investor Open House

As of November 2018, CNQ has committed to allocating free cash flow after dividends and capital expenditures equally between share repurchases and paying down debt. Canadian Natural has targeted a debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.5X and $15.0 billion in absolute debt. When these debt targets are reached, investors can expect an even greater share of capital returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend increases. With substantial free cash flow available following debt, dividend and capital allocations, dividend growth will be well funded going forward. Since 2013, Canadian Natural Resources has returned CAD $8.9B of capital to shareholders, an amount equivalent to 21% of market capitalization.

Source: CNQ Corporate Presentation March 2019

Improving Balance Sheet

One of Canadian Natural Resources most impressive accomplishment over the last few years has been the improvement of its balance sheet. Despite low commodity prices and significant capital investments, the firm has been able to make substantial headway on reducing its debt burden. Achieving all this, while growing its dividend is a testament to the impressive free cash flow generated by CNQ's high-quality assets. In 2018, CNQ improved debt to book capitalization from 41% to 37% and debt to adjusted EBITDA improved from 2.7X to 1.7X. Over the last year, Canadian Natural Resources achieved net debt reduction of $2.8 billion.

Source: CNQ Investor Open House

As the result of an improving balance sheet, Moody's credit rating agency has upgraded CNQ to Baa2, while Standard & Poor's recently revised the Company's rating outlook to BBB+/stable from BBB+/negative.

Source: CNQ

While paying down debt, the company has also earmarked more free cash flow to be allocated towards boosting liquidity. At the end of 2018, CNQ had CAD $4.82B of available liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents, an increase of approximately $574M from 2017 levels. This increase in liquidity may be an indication that the company wants to be ready to pounce on any acquisition opportunities should come available. Having a strong balance sheet has enabled CNQ to take advantage of several acquisitions including the Joslyn Oil Sands project and a 70% interest in the Athabasca Oil Sands project and a Royal Dutch Shell plc. (NYSE:RDS.A) operated upgrader.

Risk Analysis

Canadian Natural Resources, like all other energy producers, faces commodity price risk and share price volatility as a result of international supply conditions. For CNQ, the share price is fairly hinged to the price of oil, however, due to its strong balance sheet, it is not as likely to jump dramatically on oil price increases as more highly leveraged junior firms. While Canadian Natural is exposed to the heavy oil discount that applies to WCS, it does have some exposure to Brent pricing in its North Sea operations. Canadian Natural is not an integrated firm and lacks refining capacity. Over the last few months as WCS differentials to WTI have fluctuated dramatically, integrated names with refining capacity such as Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) have outperformed non-integrated firms such as Canadian Natural Resources.

Takeaway capacity due to a lack of pipelines has continued to be a problem for Canadian Natural Resources and will likely continue to be the largest single systemic risk factor for Canadian producers until at least 2022. All three of the major pipeline projects currently underway that offer relief to the egress issues of the Canadian oil sands have encountered new setbacks in recent months. Enbridge Inc.'s (NYSE:ENB) Line 3 expansion, TransCanada Corporation's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL, and Kinder Morgan Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain Expansion have all encountered new regulatory challenges. Enbridge's Line 3 expansion which was hoped to be operational in the second half of 2019, will now be delayed for at least another year due to permit delays in Minnesota, while Keystone has been delayed again due to environmental concerns stemming from a regulator in Montana. A recent Morningstar report, as well as estimates from the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, expects that all three of these lines will be operational by the end of 2022. In the meantime, crude shipments by rail will continue to play an important role in getting crude to refineries.

Source: CNQ Investor Open House

Egress issues are a contributing factor to WCS discount applied to heavy oil from the Alberta oil sands. As a result, recent regulatory interventions have been aimed at reducing the discount producers have been fetching for their heavy crude. Some of these regulatory measures have been aimed at allowing more crude transport by rail and more controversially, mandating production curtailment. The regulatory action taken at capping production has been an effective tool in reducing the spread between WTI and WCS. While not all producers have supported this action, Canadian Natural Resources has been a beneficiary and has praised the actions in its recent earnings call.

Investor Takeaways

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is a best in class Canadian energy producer. The company's high-quality assets and balance sheet strength have helped it endure a period of sustained low commodity prices. Improving operational efficiencies and a free cash flow breakeven point of ~US$39/bbl WTI ensures that Canadian Natural can generate significant free cash flow in all market conditions. Accretive acquisitions and reduced capital expenditure needs will translate to capital being returned to shareholders through future share repurchases and dividend increases. With a CAGR for its dividend of 21% over the last decade, investors can expect Canadian Natural Resources to continue to grow its dividend. At current levels, CNQ looks undervalued, however, patient investors can likely wait for an even better entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNQ, ENB, TRP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.