Navios Maritime Partners: You've Got Mail

For value to be unlocked, there has to be catalyst that will change investors perception.

Background

On March 10, 2019, Seeking Alpha author Darren McGammon wrote an article titled "Prince Navios? 8.5% Distribution Yield Covered More Than 4x Last Quarter." It covered topics such as the poor results in Q4, which were expected due to much weakness in the spot rates in which Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) operate. He also pointed out that their free cash flow, in fact, still generate four times more than what NMM distribute to their unitholders. This was not "new news" as in my article "Navios Maritime Partners: Show Me The Money" from Nov 15 of last year I raised my concern about the extremely low payout ratio NMM had, especially in view of the fact that it is a Master Limited Partnership company.

However, Darren's article did not address the issue of NMM's share price now crucially falling below the one dollar level. On March 2012, 2019, I wrote the following comment on Darren's article:

Thanks for writing the article. It was good, although it leaves investors with more unanswered questions. This (frog) ponders over issues such as: 1) On 20 Feb, NMM traded below $1 (it closed at $0,99). It has not traded above since that day. 29 trading days later - (i.e. 2 April) they will receive a letter from NYSE, asking them what they plan to do to get the price above $1.- Is the princess contemplating to do a 1 for 10 reverse split for NMM too? I have not seen many reverse splits that actually stop the decline in a share price. 2) Management has lots of tools to improve the share price. I have outlined those in several articles. They could start by increasing the distribution. Presently it yields 8%, they can increase it by 4 times (as you stated). It's amazing what a 32% dividend yield would do to investor interest. 3) I am not clear about this Princess intention. Does she really want the stock to stay at 95% of what it was? It does seem like she wants to keep NMM's cash position higher than normal for an MLP - so that it can act as an insurance against financial problems occurring in any other company within the Navios Group.

NMM has now been put on notice

Last Friday, we learned that, in fact, NMM did receive such a notice. It reminds me of the romantic comedy movie from 1998 titled "You've Got Mail" starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Except this email is less romantic, and certainly not comical.

As per a press release on MarketWatch:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announced on March 22, 2019, that on March 14, 2019, the Company was notified by the New York Stock Exchange that it is no longer in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards because the average closing price of the Company's common stock over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $1.00 per unit. The NYSE's notification has no impact on the Company's business operations. The Company responded to the NYSE confirming its intent to cure this deficiency within the prescribed timeframe set out in the NYSE's Listed Company Manual. During this time, the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE. The NYSE's notification does not affect the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements.

The NYSE's rules are clear. If the share price of a company listed on the NYSE stays below $1 for more than 29 trading days, it will get a notification from the stock exchange, asking them what the company plan to do to get the price above this threshold.

Here is the trajectory of the unit price over the last 3 months.

A lesson from the past

Not many research papers seem to have been written over the last 10 years on the effect of reverse splits. However, K.C. Han published a paper titled "The Effects of Reverse Splits on the Liquidity of the Share" in the Journal of Financial and Quantitive Analysis on 1 March 1995, where he concluded that his findings were consistent with earlier work, such as the work that was done by Peterson & Peterson in the fall of 1992 ("A Further Understanding Of Stock Distributions: The Case Of Reverse Stock Split"). The main focus of this paper was the focus on liquidity, and here it was found that liquidity did often improve. The negative aspect was a lower stock price which would occur on the announcement of the reverse split and around the time the reverse split came into effect. No research was done as to how the price of the shares would fare over a longer period post stock split.

Nevertheless, we do not have to go back so long in history to get an idea of what might happen should NMM decide to take the road of reverse splits. Navios Group just did this with one of their sister companies Navios Maritime Acquisition Co (NNA).

On Oct. 8, 2018, NNA announced that it would merge with Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP). Under the transaction, each NAP unitholder would receive 6.292 newly issued NNA shares, or 1.0 share of a newly issued preferred stock of NNA convertible into 5.1 shares. At the same they NNA also announced a 1 for 15 reverse stock split.

On Nov. 9, 2018, management of NNA approved the 1 for 15 shares reverse split. It would take effect on Nov. 14, 2018. Based on about 144.1 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding, following the reverse split the company would have about 9.6 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

The graph is adjusted for the 1-15 share split. As we can see the price took quite a big hit falling by 50% within one month time. However, it has since recovered back to the level it was prior to the split.

NMM had 167,589,764 common units outstanding as of Sept.30, 2018, which means it's total market capitalization now is only $144 million. If we assume that NMM will go for a 10 for 1 share split, the total outstanding share counts will go to 16.75 mill units. With the sponsor holding 20% of the units, the free would become just 13.4 million units. That in itself is not a problem. Liquidity should be adequate.

The real problem which I believe NMM is facing is a breakdown in trust from the investment community. One compelling argument for doing a reverse split is that with a higher share price it may attract more interest from professional money managers. However, for that to happen, I believe NMM's management will have to focus more on how they treat all unitholders and also being more transparent.

One example of a lack of transparency is concerning their announcement end of last year, that they may buy back up to $15 million worth of their own shares. To the best of my knowledge, NMM seems to have no obligation, and certainly no intention of keeping their fellow shareholders updated on what they are doing in this respect. They could follow the move by Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC), which is my largest holding. Over the last two years they, like many other large international banks, have regularly bought back a large number of shares. HSBC would send out a regular update on how many shares they had bought back. Now that is transparency, not that I would expect NMM to live up to the kind of corporate governance standard. But there are lots of room for improvement. This is crucial if they are going to regain the trust which is much needed.

Conclusion

I am still long NMM and are happy with management's work over the last few years in making the company a much larger and stronger company, than what it was when it started.

Having done some research into what a possible reverse split may do to my investment, I am not too concerned if it does take place. This is contrary to my comment made earlier to Darren McGammon's article.

I hope the SA community, and especially those that follow me and NMM, will contribute their valuable insights through a healthy debate on the topic.

Five years ago this company was trading for around $20:

Since it is much larger and stronger, the sky is the limit on what this stock actually could be trading at. Obviously, the spot market is not good, but the longer term fundamentals are in place for a recovery in rates.

Market sentiment, and how the market perceives what the company is worth, trumps any estimation we might come up with of what we believe it's net tangible book value is. There has to be a catalyst which can unlock this value. In NMM's case, I think it is an improvement in trust. If that gets restored - the price will improve.

Will it happen? This I do not know. The ball is in their court.

