Exxon Mobil: 4.1%-Yield And Upside

Exxon Mobil (XOM) remains a "Buy" for investors that desire high, recurring dividend income from one of the largest energy companies in the world. Exxon Mobil pulls in billions of dollars in free cash flow each year which backs a growing stream of dividends. Exxon Mobil has considerable free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment and shares are still moderately valued today. An investment in Exxon Mobil yields 4.1 percent, and the yield on cost is most likely going to rise going forward.

Exxon Mobil's shares have fully recovered from the market drop at the end of 2018. Today, Exxon Mobil is neither overbought nor oversold, according to the Relative Strength Index or RSI.

Source: StockCharts

Upside Potential

Exxon Mobil is, first and foremost, a directional bet on higher energy prices: The higher energy prices climb, the better the earnings and cash flow potential for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil's share price has been positively correlated with changes in crude oil prices, which underpins the notion that the energy company retains considerable upside in a rising oil environment.

Data by YCharts

Exxon Mobil estimates that it could grow its earnings significantly by 2025, assuming oil prices hold steady at ~$60/barrel.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Importantly, Exxon Mobil also faces attractive growth potential with respect to its cash flow which ultimately backs the company's dividend.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil's upstream earnings picture improved greatly in 2018 as oil prices continued their recovery. In fact, improving price realizations in the upstream business were the single biggest profit driver year-over-year for Exxon Mobil in 2018.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Free Cash Flow

Exxon Mobil is a free cash flow strongest energy company in its peer group which improves the value proposition greatly. The energy company's dividend is backed by billions of dollars in free cash flow each year, which leaves considerable room for dividend growth.

Source: Exxon Mobil

In 2018, for instance, Exxon Mobil pulled in $20 billion in free cash flow compared to just $14 billion in 2017, thanks to higher price realizations as well as production growth. At the same time, Exxon Mobil paid out only $14 billion in shareholder distributions. Excess cash flow can be used by Exxon Mobil to grow its dividend payout, buy back shares and repay debt (which the company has done in 2018 as well).

Source: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil does not only outperform its peers in terms of free cash flow strength but also in terms of capital efficiency. In fact, Exxon Mobil - as measured by the return on average capital employed - has been the most profitable energy company in its peer group from 2008-2017.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Production And Earnings Upside

Exxon Mobil's upstream business is still contributing the majority of the company's earnings. In the fourth quarter, Exxon Mobil's upstream business raked in $3.3 billion in profits, representing ~55 percent of Q4-2018 net income.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Areas for upstream earnings growth, for instance, can be found in the United States, namely the Permian and Bakken drilling theaters where production growth has potential to surprise to the upside.

Source: Exxon Mobil

That said, though, Exxon Mobil is investing billions of dollars into its development projects including its downstream and chemicals business which creates additional earnings upside for the company in the coming years. Exxon Mobil is on track to spend $30 billion annually on new capital projects (2018 total: $26 billion).

Source: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil As An Income Play

Exxon Mobil is a high-quality income vehicle because the company has been growing its dividend year after year. 2018 marked the 36th consecutive year of dividend growth for the energy company, and Exxon Mobil raised its payout during the last energy market downturn that lasted from 2014-2016 as well. Hence, XOM is a preferred income vehicle for DGI investors.

The energy company currently pays shareholders $0.82/share quarterly ($3.28/share annually), reflecting an increase of 6.5 percent compared to last year. Exxon Mobil, in my opinion, will continue to raise its dividend in 2019. As a result, investors should benefit from a rising yield on cost over time.

Here's Exxon Mobil's 10-year dividend growth chart.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Despite the recovery of Exxon Mobil's share price in 2019, the energy company is hardly overvalued. Today, income investors pay less than fifteen times next year's estimated earnings for Exxon Mobil's very safe 4.1 percent dividend.

In its peer group, Exxon Mobil has the lowest forward P/E ratio.

Data by YCharts

Exxon Mobil's shares also currently sell for ~16.5x run-rate free cash flow, which is a sensible FCF multiple for an energy company with a strong FCF profile. The risk/reward is favorable, in my opinion, especially for long-time DGI investors.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Exxon Mobil depends on high energy prices in order to turn a healthy profit and rake in billions of dollars a year in free cash flow. A drop in price realizations, which could be catalyzed by a slowdown of global economic growth, would pose a considerable challenge for Exxon Mobil. That said, though, Exxon Mobil's dividend is not at risk and should continue to grow even in another energy bear market.

Your Takeaway

Exxon Mobil is a promising income vehicle for investors that want to increase their exposure to the energy industry. Exxon Mobil has reliably grown its dividend over time, which greatly reduces downside risks, in my opinion. Further, Exxon Mobil has considerable earnings and free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment, and the company's shares are not overvalued yet given the strength of the value proposition. I see XOM as a core investment holding for DGI investors. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.