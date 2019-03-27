National Retail Properties: Why You Should Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 3.6%-Yielding REIT

However, shares are likely fully priced, if not overvalued at today's price point. I'd wait for a drop before scooping up some shares.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) is a high-quality commercial property REIT that income investors may want to consider to add to their income portfolios once the REIT's share price drops. National Retail Properties has a high-quality, diversified real estate portfolio, a strong balance sheet, an impressive dividend growth history, and a conservative AFFO-payout ratio. Shares, however, are likely fully priced at today's valuation point, which translates into an unattractive risk/reward ratio. An investment in NNN yields 3.6 percent.

National Retail Properties - Portfolio Overview

National Retail Properties is a large, widely diversified commercial property real estate investment trust with an equity value of $8.9 billion. At the end of the December quarter the REIT's real estate portfolio was comprised of 2,969 properties spread out over 48 states.

Here's a location map.

Source: National Retail Properties Investor Presentation

Besides a high degree of geographic diversification, National Retail Properties has a very well-managed property portfolio. The REIT's occupancy rate has regularly exceeded the industry average in the last sixteen years, indicating a high-quality, well-utilized real estate portfolio. The occupancy rate at the end of the December quarter was 98.2 percent.

Source: National Retail Properties

Growth Through Acquisitions

National Retail Properties regularly acquires new properties as a way to scale its national real estate platform and grow funds from operations. Purchasing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of commercial real estate annually is nothing unusual for the REIT.

See for yourself.

Source: National Retail Properties

Balance Sheet

National Retail Properties has a conservative balance sheet that protects the REIT and its shareholders in times of market turmoil or in case a recession manifests itself in the United States.

National Retail Properties has investment-grade credit ratings from major credit agencies, a low leverage ratio (debt accounts for just a little bit more than a third of the REIT's total capitalization), and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule.

Source: National Retail Properties

Distribution Coverage

National Retail Properties has a low AFFO-payout ratio, which translates into a very high margin of dividend safety.

The REIT pulled in an average of $0.63/share in core funds from operations and an average of $0.64/share in adjusted funds from operations in the last twelve quarters which easily covered the average quarterly dividend payout of $0.47/share. The AFFO-payout ratio averaged just 73 percent, leaving plenty of room on the table for dividend growth and property investments.

Here are National Retail Properties' major dividend coverage stats, updated for the fourth quarter.

Source: Achilles Research

National Retail Properties is primarily an income play for DGI investors. 2018 was the 29th consecutive year in which the REIT handed shareholders a dividend raise. National Retail Properties' dividend growth has been impressive.

Source: National Retail Properties

Valuation

Management has guided for the REIT's adjusted funds from operations to trickle in somewhere between $2.76-2.81/share in 2019. Since shares today sell for $54.96, an investment in National Retail Properties costs income investors ~19.7x 2019e AFFO. At this valuation point, NNN is fully valued, if not slightly overvalued.

And here's how NNN compares against other commercial property REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

National Retail Properties' dividend is very safe, in my opinion, and I don't see any risks with respect to dividend sustainability over the short haul. However, investors today pay full retail for the REIT's dividend stream, which exposes them to considerable downside risks, especially in case the U.S. economy slides into a recession.

Your Takeaway

National Retail Properties is a high-quality income vehicle for DGI investors. The REIT has a strong, diversified real estate portfolio with excellent occupancy rates, an investment-grade rated balance sheet, a very conservative AFFO-payout ratio, and it has grown its dividend for almost 30 years. That said, though, National Retail Properties' shares change hands for almost 20x 2019e AFFO, suggesting that the dividend stream is currently overvalued. Hence, the implied risk/reward-ratio is not appealing. I'd wait for a drop before adding to my position in NNN.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN, O, KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.