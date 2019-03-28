Grindrod Shipping: Undervalued On NAV And Earnings

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Hidden Value Hunter as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) is a US and South African-listed dry bulk and clean tanker operator. South African conglomerate Grindrod Limited (GND) (OTCPK:GRDLY) spun out GRIN in summer 2018 because they believed that it was undervalued as a part of GND.

GRIN was spun as a 1-40 spin to the South African shareholders of GND with a primary listing on the NASDAQ and a secondary listing on the JSE. GRIN and GND management wanted to be on an exchange with knowledgeable shipping investors because they believed that South African investors were not properly reflecting the value of GRIN's shipping assets in GND’s price.

This plan has yet to work as GRIN’s share price has traded very poorly due to significant selling from South African shareholders who are not natural shipping shareholders. This selling pressure was compounded by a confusing structure with multiple joint ventures at the spin date, messy H1 2018 earnings, and weak shipping markets.

As a result of these negative factors, GRIN is trading <40% of my estimated NAV. I believe this discount is excessive due to GRIN’s high-quality modern fleet, consistent chartering outperformance, and shareholder-friendly management team that has been diligently working to simplify the company’s structure by collapsing its JVs. As a result of its in-house commercial and technical management team, GRIN also does not have any fee leakage to outside-related parties, which can be a significant negative issue for many shipping companies.

With my estimated NAV of ~$13.50, I believe GRIN has significant upside at current levels to reach a more appropriate valuation. The company is also poised to generate significant earnings as dry bulk and tanker rates improve as a result of tightening supply-demand, which could be exacerbated by the impact of IMO 2020.

NAV

Here is my current estimated NAV for GRIN. As you can see, GRIN is trading far below this estimate.

Source: Author

It should be noted that vessel values fluctuate, and so, this NAV estimate could increase or decrease significantly due to trends in the dry bulk and tanker markets. If rates improve as I expect, then rising vessel values would likely provide significant upside to current NAV.

Earnings Leverage

GRIN's earnings are very sensitive to changes in shipping rates. As the company noted in its H2 2018 results, every ~$1k change in TCE is ~$12.5mln of revenue.

Source: Grindrod Shipping

Because of the fixed cost nature of shipping, small changes in TCE can have a dramatic impact on earnings. For example, if average TCE increased $5k, then EBITDA would be ~$60mln, which could generate a $20 share price for GRIN at an 8x EBITDA multiple.

Source: Author

In fact, by this analysis, if TCE increased by ~$16k, GRIN has the potential to generate EBITDA that equals its current EV!

Source: Author

A rate increase of $5k is certainly possible as supply-demand tightens and the impacts of IMO 2020 are felt. As shown in the Supramax chart below, Supramax rates (2018 BSI-58 = $10.9k) would have to increase $4k+ to reach 25-year averages and $8k+ to reach 15-year averages. As the chart has also shown, rates can reach levels far above these averages in tight markets.

Source: Eagle Bulk

In Q4 18, tanker rates showed what was possible in a tightening environment as rates spiked to over $25k per day (source: Jefferies Shipping Weekly 12/24/18), an increase of $16k from the 2018 Clarkson’s MR average of ~$9k. As supply-demand tightens, exacerbated by IMO 2020 (which both lowers supply and increases tanker demand), MR rates could significantly strengthen. In the 2000s, MR tanker rates spent multiple years between $20k and $35k per day in a tight supply-demand environment.

When you combine the potential upside in both dry bulk and tankers, it is clear that GRIN has the potential for huge earnings upside from current levels as supply-demand tightens.

Supply-Demand - Dry Bulk

There are reasons to believe that the dry bulk market will improve in 2019 and 2020 as stable demand meets slowing supply growth. For Supramaxes/Handysizes, demand is generally driven by the minor bulk trade which is less reliant on China and serves a wider range of countries and cargoes. Most analysts expect minor bulks demand to increase 3%+.

Source: Eagle Bulk

For supply, the net fleet growth on Supramax is expected to be only 2%, and the order book is only 7% of the fleet, far below historical levels and lower than the dry bulk market as a whole (11%).

Source: Eagle Bulk

The Handymax orderbook is at a record-low of only 6%, and net supply growth is expected to slow to 1.5% in 2019 and 0.3% in 2020, far below historical levels.

Source: Deutsche Bank

It should be noted that supply often disappoints to the downside due to order slippage/cancellations and could be further impacted by slow-steaming from IMO 2020 (see below). With tightening supply-demand, Supramax/Handymax rates could be poised to strengthen significantly.

Supply-Demand - Tankers

Tanker demand is expected to grow 3% (and potentially much more in 2020 - see second chart) and benefit from increasing refinery capacity as well as the implementation of IMO 2020.

Source: Grindrod Shipping

MR tanker supply is ~10% of the on the water fleet and is only expected to grow 3% in 2019 and only 1% in 2020. Further supply reduction could come from increased scrapping and slow steaming as a result of IMO 2020.

Source: Scorpio Tankers

IMO 2020

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is putting in place regulations to reduce sulfur emissions from shipping. These regulations will force shipowners to either install a scrubber or purchase more expensive low-sulfur fuel.

IMO 2020 could have a significant impact on GRIN’s segments. With most scrubbers being fitted to larger vessels, Supramaxes, Handysize, and MR tankers will use the more expensive low sulfur fuel and will be likely to slow steam to save money (10% reduction in speed ~20% reduction in engine power requirements per ton mile).

In the Deutsche Bank 2019 shipping outlook, they noted that this slow steaming could drive a 10% reduction in capacity

Furthermore, the more expensive fuel could make a lot of older Chinese bulkers less economic (fuel ~2/3 vessel operating costs) because they cannot slow-steam efficiently. GRIN’s Japanese/Korean fleet is better positioned because they are able to more economically slow steam than many Chinese ships.

The worsened economics of older Chinese ships could lead to greater scrapping post 2020. Finally, with many shipyards focused on scrubber installation in 2019 and 2020, there will be a shortage of newbuild capacity which should help limit future deliveries.

In addition to the lower supply that dry bulk enjoys, MR tankers could also benefit from increased demand as a result of new clean product trades and potentially floating storage.

Source: Scorpio Tankers

Fleet/Operations

Pro forma for the recent dissolution of its Leopard and Petrochemical JVs, GRIN’s fleet consists of 11 owned Handysize bulkers, 7 JV Handysize, 6 JV Supramax, 3 owned small tankers as well as 2 Supramax newbuilds to be delivered in H2 2019.

The company’s dry bulk fleet was mainly constructed in Japan and has a large portion of eco-vessels, including all the Supramaxes. Japanese dry bulk vessels generally are afforded a premium compared to Chinese vessels of similar size.

GRIN also has 2 Supramax newbuilds delivering in 2019. This new capacity is rare among dry bulk companies and positions GRIN even better for the potential upcycle.

Source: Grindrod Shipping

GRIN’s MR tanker fleet is comprised entirely of South Korean vessels with the majority eco-vessels. The small tankers are Chinese constructed but represent a relatively small portion of NAV.

GRIN also has a history of outperforming its relevant indices due to its strong operating capabilities.

Source: Grindrod Shipping

Risks

Shipping is a notoriously volatile industry, and rates are very difficult to predict and subject to exogenous shocks (see Vale dam impact on Capes in 2019). Thus, rates (and GRIN’s earnings) could end up being much worse than my expectations. Reread #1. You have to be comfortable with investing in shipping to invest in GRIN. GRIN’s balance sheet is levered (debt ~40% of my GAV), so movements in GAV will have a magnified impact on the share price. GRIN’s stock is illiquid. This is partially a factor of the dual-listing as JSE still has ~2x volume of the NASDAQ. Hopefully, liquidity will improve as more shareholders acquire JSE shares and transition them to the NASDAQ.

Conclusion

I believe GRIN is extremely inexpensive both on an asset and potential earnings basis. As tightening supply-demand drive rate improvements in both dry bulk and MR tankers, I believe GRIN will see significant upside from current prices. Finally, as the shares continue their transition from unnatural South African holders to the Nasdaq, I think GRIN will become more appropriately valued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRIN.

Additional disclosure: Nothing in this post constitutes investment advice. Please do your own research and reach your own conclusions before making any investment decisions