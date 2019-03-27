Pinterest: Overpriced From Launch

Introduction

Pinterest (PINS) is slated to be one of the many Unicorn IPOs this year following Levi (LEVI), Lyft (LYFT), and Uber (UBER). The company released its long-anticipated Form S-1 on Friday, March 22, 2019, and is expected to list around June of this year at a $12 billion valuation. Despite the company's impressive 60% growth rates, I think this valuation is far too ahead of itself to be investable.

Company Overview

Source: S1 Filing/Edgar

Pinterest is a social media platform which allows users to share information and ideas with one another largely via pictures and GIFs. CEO, Ben Silbermann, describes the platform as a "catalog of ideas". Today, the company has 266 million monthly active users (MAUs) worldwide and generated more than $756 million in revenues in 2018.

Historical Performance & Projections

Source: S1 Filing/Edgar

Although the company continues to post an annual net loss, historically, Pinterest has shown very strong performance in terms of growth. The following are several key highlights:

FY 2018 revenues of $756 million USD (60% Y/Y)

FY 2018 gross profit of $514 million USD (74% Y/Y)

FY 2018 operating loss of -$74.65 million USD (-58% Y/Y)

FY 2018 net loss of -$62.49 million USD (-52% Y/Y)

The company earns its revenues from serving ad impressions to its user base, thus, the key drivers to examine for the company are its trends in MAUs and ARPUs. User data is segmented on a geographic basis and is divided into the categories; the United States and International. The figures below illustrate my expected results in each of these segments.

Source: Contributor Research

I expect the company to report 86 million and 90 million MAUs in the United States for Q4 2019 and 2020 respectively, with 228 and 275 internationally. Year over year this would represent growth of 6% and 5% in the United States and 21% and 24% abroad.

Much like its peer that I cover, Facebook (FB), the company has penetrated much of the US domestic market and its growth rates are much slower than they are in international markets where social media and internet access are growing more quickly. That being said, international users have made up the majority of Pinterest users since the second quarter of 2016. While this group is the largest and fastest growing, it is much less profitable as demonstrated clearly by my ARPU projections (see below).

Source: Contributor Research

It is not uncommon for large US companies driven by ARPU to show considerably less profitability internationally, than domestically. Netflix (NFLX) is a great example of a company with this distribution. Pinterest has a clear problem, however, as their international per-user revenues are projected to be in cents despite double-digit growth assumptions. I will be looking to company guidance in this area particularly.

My forecasts culminate in the following projected statement of income seen below. Several key figures are as follows:

FY 2019 revenues of $1,195.74 million USD (58% Y/Y)

FY 2018 net income of $15.81 million USD

FY 2020 revenues of $1,677.26 million USD (40% Y/Y)

FY 2018 net income of $194.33 million USD

Source: Contributor Research

Having outlined my projections and assumptions, we are able to move onto the valuation.

Valuation

Given the company has not announced per share data yet, it is impossible to come up with a meaningful price target; however, we can examine the company's total valuation. Pinterest hopes to go public at a $12 billion valuation. The table below illustrates what revenue and EBITDA multiples this valuation represent given the company's historical and projected earnings.

Source: Contributor Research

A $12 billion valuation is approximately 16x and 10x 2018 and 2019 revenues respectively, and given the company will not become full-year EBITDA positive until this year, this figure will not likely hold significance, until after 2021. To determine if the valuation for the company is rich, we will look to its peers in the social media space and their respective valuation multiples.

Source: Contributor Research

From the sample of companies listed above, we are able to derive an average revenue multiple of 6.39x and an EBITDA multiple of 25.34x. The table below shows these respective values applied to my forecasted performance for Pinterest over the next several years.

Source: Contributor Research

Given the company was recently EBITDA positive, its multiple is not likely going to be significant compared to revenue, which is why I am using my expected 2019 revenue as my gage for a fair valuation of the company. With that in mind, the proposed $12 billion valuation seems a little rich and is not appealing to me at this time.

Additional Risk Factors

Growth Rates and Market Penetration

Pinterest is an unprofitable company posting an annual operating loss and it derives its value from its revenue growth rate. The company is also one of many unicorns that had previously prospered with increasing incremental valuations in the private markets. For this reason, the company has already been granted a healthy per share price multiple, given that it is cash flow negative. This has been possible because of the surplus of funds in private markets, and it is certainly not something unique to this particular listing, however, a change for the worse in MAU growth rates could be catastrophic.

The company outlines this threat in its S-1 stating its United States user base currently makes up 43% of all internet users and 80% of women aged 18-64. If the US market begins to slow significantly, which is a real possibility, the company states it will have to increase per-user profitability.

Data Monetization Legislation

User data monetization in advertising is one of the most controversial issues today. It was even mentioned in Apple's (AAPL) most recent public event when they assured the public they would not be selling their data to third parties. Pinterest, like the other primary social media platforms, earns its revenue from advertisements, and significant regulation could impact future growth, which, as previously stated, is critical to the company's future revenue growth. While I am personally confident that the US will not adopt nearly as strict of regulatory guidelines as our European counterparts, it is still a risk prospective investors need to keep in mind.

Conclusion

Despite strong growth rates, I just do not feel the valuation at which Pinterest hopes to price makes for an attractive investment. Shares would have to come down to a point where the valuation represents a more reasonable 7x revenues before I would consider a purchase. For these reasons, I am rating Pinterest a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.