How Audi's And Jaguar's EVs Outsold Tesla Model S And X In Europe

Second, it shows that when direct competition shows up, Tesla loses. This will worsen in the coming months with Mercedes, BMW, and Volvo/Polestar taking orders.

First, the Model X and S supposedly and naturally have far higher margins than a lower-priced Model 3, so the margin impact here could be severe.

While all of this is overshadowed by Tesla’s Model 3 success, Tesla’s loss of market share in the luxury segment is important for two reasons.

Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-PACE have outsold Tesla Model X and S in almost every single case, and in the aggregate (most important).

I gather 2019 unit sales data from Europe for January, many European countries for February, and even some that report daily (for March).

All the focus on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) these days has shifted from the Model S and X to the Model 3. In part, there is good reason for this. After all, the Model 3 is a lower-priced vehicle, and it ought to sell in much higher volumes than the S and X.

Yet, at the same time, we cannot completely forget about Tesla's Model X and S. They are more expensive but are also widely believed to carry higher (gross) margins than the Model 3 - as would be natural for a higher-priced vehicle.

As such, Tesla would have to sell more Model 3 units in order to make up for any lost Model X or S sale. How many? I don't know. That's a subject of a separate analysis. Maybe the reader can provide some math to get us started on that exercise.

The other reason we need to examine the health of Tesla's Model S and X franchise is that it has recently received very direct competition from Jaguar (TTM) and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF). In contrast, while the Model 3 has "some" competition, it's not as clock-clean direct as the one Tesla is facing with the Models X and S.

Why is that? In the case of the Model 3, it comes in many variants from the rear-wheel shorter-range one, to all-wheel drive variants that have significantly more horsepower and can do 0-60 MPH in something like 3.2 seconds. No competitor has an electric car in that general price range today, with those characteristics.

Rather, the competitors for the Model 3 tend to compete only with the base version of the Model 3, as it is sold in the U.S. today. It would be the versions with ranges from 220 to 264 miles, and without all-wheel drive.

These competitors are in particular:

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) Kona EV. Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) Niro EV. Kia Soul EV (243-mile version). Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) Bolt EV. Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) LEAF (226-mile version).

Most of them tend to cost around $37,500 before dealer discount and the $7,500 U.S. Federal tax credit. That makes them less expensive than the Tesla Model 3 for now, and they all have competitive range between 226 and 260 miles.

The Kia Soul EV and Nissan LEAF are just now in the process of arriving at dealerships, and the Kia Niro EV too in the U.S. market. The market introductions of these models can sometimes differ by about a quarter, in the U.S. compared to Europe. For example, the U.S. gets the 226-mile range Nissan LEAF first, whereas Europe got the Kia Niro EV first. The Kia Soul EV (243-mile range version) should arrive in both geographies within weeks of each other, pretty much imminently.

The Tesla Model 3 will of course show a huge initial quarter of deliveries, based on three years' worth of backlog being crammed into the tightest possible time period that logistics allows. This started in mid-February, and March will, of course, be positively huge for the Model 3 - close to 5,000 units in Norway, as the best example. Then, we will see how much of Q2 it will take for Tesla to fulfill its backlog, before we can discern the ongoing "steady-state" Model 3 sales rate. We will have a better sense of that as Q2 draws to a close, one quarter from now.

Meanwhile, back to the main dish at hand: The European sales performance of the Tesla Model X and S in the light of direct competition from Jaguar and Audi. The Jaguar I-PACE started selling in Europe in late Q3 of 2018, and the Audi started during this quarter, Q1 of 2019. Mind you, initial demo-car registrations of the Audi e-tron started in Q4 2018, and it was not until March 12 or so that consumer deliveries commenced.

One note on these initial Jaguar and Audi deliveries, before we get into the numbers: As with all early product launches, they are driven by two opposing factors.

First, the initial order fill makes the number look bigger than it will be over time. This is the same phenomenon as the Tesla Model 3 right now.

Second, initial production volumes may be constrained, still not showing the full sales potential. It's impossible to know from the outside, the relative importance of these two factors.

Let's start with the three countries that report at least daily numbers - Spain, Netherlands, and Norway. We have daily (or in the case of Norway, real-time) registration reports, so these are the numbers as per a couple of hours before I submit this article for publication - which will naturally have evolved by the time you read this article:

Q1 2019 Tesla S Tesla X Jaguar I-PACE Audi e-tron Norway 260 559 843 716 Netherlands 24 15 37 32 Spain 70 20 62 70 TOTAL 354 594 942 818

Data Source: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands

As you can see in the table above, we have a bit of a problem with this table. What is it? It ought to be obvious, but it's about Norway being so dramatically disproportional to Netherlands and Spain. While we can see that Jaguar and Audi have more than kept up with Tesla X and S in Spain and Netherlands, the absolute numbers are a drop in the proverbial bucket.

In order to arrive at a far more interesting analysis, we need to look at just Norway - and not at Q1 as a whole, but just at March to date. This will give us a better look at the most recent sales trends, especially seeing as Audi e-tron consumer deliveries started on or around March 12.

Usually, this type of last-month (of the quarter) analysis is very favorable to Tesla. Why? Because it famously has the most extremely back-end-loaded quarters in the industry. It delivers a majority of its cars in the last month of the quarter. So, Tesla bulls should like this analysis.

As I described above, however, this analysis also happens to favor Audi this particular month, seeing as it is the first month of actual consumer deliveries in Norway. That said, with those deliveries not starting until March 12, that's still Audi fighting this table with one hand tied behind its back:

Norway March Audi e-tron 598 Jaguar I-PACE 371 Tesla Model X 264 Tesla Model S 152

Data source: Registreringer av nye elbiler i Norge

As you can see in the table above, there is just no contest for Norway in March, thus far in the month anyway. In what is Tesla's strongest month in any quarter, it is handily outsold by Jaguar and Audi. With Audi, one certainly suspects that "first month" effect, but that effect is not there with Jaguar, given that its deliveries into Norway started in Q3 of 2018.

Let's look at Europe overall, with all countries reporting. We have the overall number from January, and it is here: Europe January 2019

As you can see in that table, there is only one of these four luxury BEVs on that list, and that is the Audi e-tron with 431 units. It is #20 on that list, the last one. That tells us that the two Teslas and the Jaguar were lower.

What about February? Well, we don't actually have a complete data set yet, but we can make a table from the countries reporting February month data available on EV Sales :

February 2019 Tesla S Tesla X Jaguar I-PACE Audi e-tron Norway 86 141 391 110 Sweden 52 7 11 25 Netherlands 10 n/a n/a n/a Belgium 26 n/a 50 40 France n/a n/a 47 n/a Finland 3 7 11 14 TOTAL 177 155 510 189

Data sources: EV Sales, EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Registreringer av nye elbiler i Norge, BIL Sweden

As you can see in the table above, we have a dismal data set for the month of February, for two reasons:

Some vital countries are not available, including Germany, UK, Switzerland, and Austria. Some numbers are too small to make it into the respective country top lists.

Actually, all of these numbers - except for Norway - are fantastically small in the big scheme of things. We are talking about individual country sales of a single model, that are in the single or double digits, for the month. So, they are not material to Tesla's overall sales.

Yet, the table tells us at least a little bit what is going on - and it's pretty consistent across most countries: In the aggregate, Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-PACE are outselling Tesla Model X and S. With only a couple of business days left in Q1, we can say based on the data above that:

For the quarter to date, Jaguar and Audi electric cars are outselling Tesla S and X in Spain, Netherlands and Norway combined. For the March month to date, Jaguar and Audi electric cars are outselling Tesla S and X in Norway (the biggest market in Europe based on EV market share). In January, the only premium EV to make it into the top-20 plugins in the European market was the Audi e-tron. Jaguar and the two Tesla models were somewhere south of the top-20 list. For the European countries where we have February month data available on EV Sales , Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-PACE outsold Tesla Model X and S.

So, in summary, it's very consistent: Everywhere we look in Europe - January, February, and March-to-date, Audi and Jaguar's electric cars have been outselling Tesla's two premium nameplates, the Model X and Model S. We will have more data as all European countries supply more February-March data, but that's where things stand as of now.

Impact of competition: It did actually happen!

We have spoken for years about what would happen to Tesla's Model X and S sales in Europe once the major European brands start delivering long-range all-electric premium cars. Right now, the verdict is this: It actually happened. Jaguar I-PACE arrived in the marketplace, as did the Audi e-tron. And, they both out-sold the Tesla Model S and X.

Some will say that this does not matter. Others will say that it is a leading indicator - the canary in the coal mine. In the coming months and years, Mercedes, BMW and Volvo/Polestar - among others - will be delivering a very long list of premium electric cars into the European market. By the end of 2020, the market will be flooded with them - and of course, it gets progressively worse in 2021.

What about the U.S.?

Well, that's a different story. Just like Audi and Jaguar are stronger brands in Europe, Tesla is a stronger brand in the U.S., relatively speaking. This is not rocket science - it's simply basic home market realities.

Jaguar is a particularly weak brand in the U.S., and it has only been selling around 200 I-PACE units per month in the U.S. since its first full month (November 2018). U.S. deliveries of the Audi e-tron are about a month away (late April or early May).

Audi may do better with the e-tron in the U.S. than Jaguar I-PACE did. Still, whatever market shares Audi gets in the European luxury EV market, it will likely be higher than what it will achieve in the U.S. market. We should know more in early June, when we see the May 2019 U.S. sales numbers.

Stock impact: Long-term negative

I know everyone has gotten tired a long time ago in terms of hearing about electric cars that compete with Tesla and whatever impact they will have. For whatever it is worth, however, we can now establish that in Europe, Audi and Jaguar have beaten Tesla's Model X and S in the sales columns every time period this year, thus far. Does anyone think this will reverse once Mercedes, BMW and Volvo/Polestar show up with even more attractive long-range luxury electric cars?

Probably not.

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long FCAU and GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.