First Data Acquires ayCash For German Merchant Payments

FDC is acquiring payment technologies as it seeks to widen and deepen its footprint on a global scale as the payments industry consolidates.

First Data has acquired ayCash for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

First Data (FDC) announced it has acquired ayCash for an undisclosed amount.

ayCash operates as a cashless payment terminal and retail services provider in Germany.

FDC is continuing to acquire payment processors in major countries that are prone to adopting wider use of electronic payments.

Target Company

Nuremberg, Germany-based ayCash was founded in 2008 to provide German businesses with cashless payment terminals and digital merchant services.

Management is headed by Founder and Managing Director Hans Hezel, who was previously Manager TeleCash Operations / Senior Project Manager at First Data.

ayCash’ primary offerings include:

YesCash

Cash4Less

Girocard solutions

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Statista, the digital payments market in Germany recorded a total transaction value of $104 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $149 billion by 2023, as can be seen by the following graphic:

This represents a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2023.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

FDC didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, FDC had $555 million in cash and equivalents and $31.3 billion in total liabilities, of which settlement obligations represented $11.4 billion and long-term debt accounted for $16.4 billion.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $2 billion.

In the past 12 months, FDC’s stock price has risen 58.5% vs. Global Payments’ (GPN) rise of 17.8%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises in the past 12 quarters have been mostly positive, although the firm’s Q3 negative surprise was a standout:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are largely centered on a ‘Hold’ rating and the consensus price target of $26.09 implies only a 3.4% upside from the stock’s current price of $25.22 at press time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

FDC acquired ayCash to expand its footprint within the largest country economy in Europe.

As John Gibbons, EVP, Head of EMEA at First Data stated in the deal announcement,

We continue to see strong growth in Germany and are committed to continuing to serve our customers in the region today and into the future. In fact, according to one of our recent surveys of cashless trends in Germany, we revealed that as many as 54% of German consumers expect cash to become obsolete in as little as a few years.

With consumer attitudes changing toward increased convenience of electronic payments, First Data has increased its acquisition activity to gain geographic reach.

First Data itself is being acquired by Fiserv (FISV) and recently acquired Software Express, a payment processor in Brazil.

With the deal for ayCash, FDC also gains expertise on the ground for the Girocard interbank network connection German ATMs as well as credit card acceptance for DACH-based merchants.

While the acquisition won’t move the needle for FDC in the short-term, it provides investors with another data point showing management’s focus on expanding within major economies that have shown themselves to be conducive to adopting increased electronic payment penetration.

I expect to see additional acquisitions by Fiserv/FDC as the trend toward payments technology consolidation continues in the industry.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.