Wirecard Released The Long Awaited Rajah & Tann Report - It Looks Like Good News

However, potential criminal liability by "a few local employees in Singapore" could not be ruled out; an investigation by Singapore police is ongoing.

While there have been accounting irregularities, those have been corrected and no indication of criminal liability of Munich-based managers has been found.

Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF, OTCPK:WCAGY) has released the findings of a long-awaited report by Singapore law firm Rajah & Tann which had been charged with an independent investigation of alleged irregularities with the company's Asian operations' accounting. Wirecard also postponed the release of its annual report to April 25th (initially, it had been scheduled for April 4th).

In and of itself the report is not exactly flattering for Wirecard, but given the speculation of what else might have been happening, it is certainly good news for the company. That was also reflected by the reaction of the stock market which sent the stock considerably higher reclaiming a good portion of the ground it lost in recent weeks.

There Is Proof Of Irregularities; Yet Limited In Size

For the first time, proof of accounting irregularities at Wirecard has been found. However, the scale of the scandal appears to be rather limited. The company has reported revenue in excess of €1.4 billion (about $1.6 billion at current exchange rates) for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 and I believe it to be highly likely that it will report considerably more than 2 billion for the full year. In relation to those numbers, the volume of little more than €7.8 million of questionable transactions should be manageable.

1. A non-implemented transaction structure with a certain customer group has led to the following wrongful accounting recordings: (a) Revenue of EUR 2.5M emanating from a purported contract was wrongfully recorded (and related invoices wrongfully issued) by a Wirecard subsidiary in 2017 (which will be restated in the 2018 annual accounts). (b) A subsidiary also wrongfully recorded an asset of approximately EUR 3M for a short period in 2018; however, this was corrected within a week and as such will not be reflected or have an influence on the 2018 annual accounts. (c) In addition, draft contracts were prepared and signed on behalf of certain subsidiaries, and not fully executed. These events occurred in respect of agreements which may appear to not have underlying genuine transactions. Save for one transaction of approximately EUR 63K, none of the draft transactions were entered into respective ledgers nor did funds flow into or out of the bank accounts of Wirecard group companies.

- Rajah & Tann report

No Indication Of A Criminal System

Another important point is that the investigators did not find any indications of criminal liability of Munich-based senior executives. This is especially important as it clearly and unequivocally clears COO Jan Marsalek against whom there had been allegations of having had knowledge of misconduct (admittedly, I myself believed it to at least be a possibility that he would eventually have to step down from his role not too long ago). The report explicitly mentions the possibility of criminal misconduct by Wirecard employees.

Criminal liability may be attributable to a few local employees in Singapore according to local law in relation to some of the above mentioned circumstances. Investigations by the Singapore authorities are currently ongoing.

- Rajah & Tann report

Yet, the actions of one or a few individual employees - although they not exactly make their (soon to be former) employer look too good - will most likely not endanger the company as a whole.

As I have previously written, other companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) had much larger scandals involving rogue employees and fully recovered from those. While undeniably mistakes have been made, Wirecard now has the chance to learn from those mistakes and improve. I will certainly scan the upcoming annual report for some remarks on what steps the company intends to take or has already taken in order to strengthen its processes.

Intransparent Accounting

Rajah & Tann also refers to some problematic accounting practices.

3. In addition, Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP could not correlate certain payments made between business partners and Wirecard entities with agreements between them. 4. It is not clear why revenue from third parties, with whom a Wirecard entity has existing relationships, was booked into a different Wirecard entity's accounts. Not all of the revenue recorded has been received. There is evidence of contracts being created for IFRS audit purposes. 5. An internal agreement and a separate internal transaction between Wirecard entities were entered into by or on the instructions of a person without apparent authority to do so.

- Rajah & Tann report

Wirecard's intransparent accounting can hardly be considered news. It has merely been criticized by investors and others for quite some time. But while this is certainly not a badge of honor for the company, I would not over appreciate it. First of all, apparently, most of the findings were not illegal and have already been corrected in some instances. Moreover, now that the spotlight is on the issue, I believe it is not unlikely that Wirecard will be eager to improve here.

Conclusion

Under the assumption that the Rajah & Tann report is final (it is not explicitly stated that it is indeed final, yet I do not see any reason to believe the opposite) and accurate - which I do not doubt as Rajah & Tann is a renowned address who has a reputation to lose - it seems as if the size of the scandal should not pose too great a risk to Wirecard in the long term. Apart from the legal matters, the report also highlights some other issues regarding Wirecard's accounting practices. While nothing illegal, those are areas in which one could clearly do better than Wirecard did in the past. Now that the smoke is likely to begin to settle, they will be able to evaluate and take appropriate measures to do exactly that.

The company now has the chance to learn from mistakes and improve in order to prevent similar incidents in the future. If done right, those improvements will also help to strengthen the company's resilience against the fallout from similar situations should such arise. I also think that the company would be well advised to have a thorough debriefing regarding its "crisis-communication" which was less than optimal.

The release of the annual report has been postponed by three weeks according to Wirecard, primarily in order to take into consideration the findings. This indicates that the process of internal evaluation has already begun. I will, therefore, have an eye on anything related to conclusions taken from it in the upcoming annual report. I would also advise any investor considering a position in Wirecard (regardless if a long or a short position) to do the same, as this learning and improvement exercise will be crucial for the company's future success.

Even at the now higher price, a (mostly) cleared and (if for instance, the accounting becomes more transparent) potentially even improved Wirecard would still be a bargain compared to the price it traded at 3 or even 6 months ago. Thus, I think it is at least worthwhile to continue observing the developments at the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his own due diligence and research.