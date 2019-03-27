Is Lyft The Next Snap?

I am unwilling to risk trying to time that collapse precisely, so I will be avoiding Lyft at the IPO and awaiting a bigger dip to buy into.

Despite this potential, it probably will fall below IPO price at some point after an early spike, much like Snap.

There are some parallels. But Lyft, is at bottom, nothing like Snap, because its business model utilizes fee-for-service rather than free-for-advertising.

No, I'm not asking if Lyft (LYFT) will get all its featured copied by a larger competitor - though Uber (UBER) has done that more than once - or will it become a founder-centric company with high executive turnover in the rest of management, although both of those questions might be relevant to the only question that really matters to investors right now: will Lyft see a frothy IPO that shortly after fades into deep red territory?

In other words, what should investors do when Lyft goes public?

Disturbing Parallel Trends

There are quite a few parallels between Lyft and Snap (SNAP) for investors to fret about. Like Snap, Lyft's founders will reportedly seek to emulate the Snap model of concentrating voting power in their own hands.

Like Snap, Lyft operates as the smaller partner in a duopoly-like market, with its larger, better-capitalized and more internationally-prevalent rival promptly copying whatever new features it launches.

Like Snap, Lyft is a tech-centric company that has spurred considerable excitement among at least some segments of the investing community, but done so without ever generating a profit. And, its path to profit is not entirely clear, at least in the eyes of most of the analyst community.

IPO Reaction

In fact, Lyft is probably the biggest IPO we've seen since Snap, and it's attracted a lot of attention from Seeking Alpha Contributors already. Mr. David Trainer sees Lyft as a dangerous buy that investors should avoid, citing lack of scale potential and network effects, producing in his view a company with little to no competitive moat.

Not that it's all been doom and gloom. Lyft has also received Buy ratings from several analysts both here on Seeking Alpha and on Wall Street, and the IPO is already oversubscribed despite the worries about the ongoing red ink and the lack of what some consider to be a clear path to profitability.

There are some real parallels between Lyft and Snap in terms of how they are approaching the market and the competitor situation they face, and that is concerning to me because, obviously, Snap remains well below its IPO price despite the recent bounce in the stock. The two parallels that are most accurate to me are the way the stock itself will be structured, with Lyft's co-founders retaining considerably outsized voting control compared to their economic stakes; and the presence of a larger, better-capitalized competitor with no compunction about duplicating features.

Different Business Models

Despite this, however, I would argue that at bottom, Lyft and Snap are fundamentally different companies. Snap is like most social media companies a free service, which must then figure out how to graft a profitable advertising engine onto the service it offers, thus often annoying users in the process by interrupting their use of the service to fit in something which is not operationally necessary - though, of course, most of them understand that it is economically necessary.

Lyft, by contrast, is a fee-for-service company. It charges to use its service and tries to make the use of it as convenient and hassle-free as possible, because the service is paid for upfront by the consumer. This means that Lyft's path to profitability is not through subjecting the consumer to just the right number of ads that will annoy them but won't quite impel them to quit. Instead, it is simply by squeezing operational costs out of its network to offer a better service at a lower cost.

Maybe it can do that and maybe it can't, but that business model is nothing like Snap's.

Lyft Is Not A Tech Company

This, then, is what most investors who draw parallels between the two are missing, in my respectful submission. Despite the "unicorn" label and the Silicon Valley headquarters and the app-driven service, Lyft is not a tech company. Tech companies like Snap represent the ultimate in scale because their key product, software, can usually be reproduced very cheaply once developed, enabling massive economies of scale to swing the company from loss to profit relatively quickly as the company ramps up its customer base.

Lyft does produce software to calculate optimum routes for its drivers and riders, but at its core, the product it is offering is a hardware and logistical one, and not without substantial variable costs and marginal costs per user. It is unlikely, therefore, that it can become a true tech company, in the sense of a highly profitable product whose primary component is software.

The one possible exception to this might be true autonomous driving. If Lyft can develop viable, complete AV tech that replaces the driver entirely, a substantial portion of its costs would become software-based. As much as 40% of total ride share costs are driver compensation - the driver's time, outside of compensation for providing the vehicle - and eliminating them could absolutely work wonders for Lyft's gross margins as fixed-cost software replaced variable-cost drivers.

Autonomy Is Not In Proximity

But as I've expressed before, there is an increasingly broad consensus within the market that true, Level 5, driver-free autonomous vehicles are nowhere near the horizon. Indeed, it's conceivable their arrival can be measured in decades, rather than years. So, Lyft's prospects of becoming a true tech company are really too distant to be a factor in today's investment analysis.

Contributor Infinity Research also sees autonomy as little help to Lyft because it is not really an industry leader in the space, and this echoes the points made by others as well, that Lyft would not be able to derive any sustainable competitive advantage from autonomy and would likely see any cost cuts it achieved reflected in price cuts from competitors, bringing revenue down right alongside it.

Even when AV appears, then, it will likely be a great boon to customers, but not to shareholders.

The Real Profit Engine

Despite this, I actually have high optimism about Lyft's ability to generate a profit. I just don't think it will come from AV. As I've argued for years, Lyft's real profit engine is its ability to pool riders into shared rides, reducing costs.

Just last month, Lyft announced it was matching Uber's ExpressPOOL with a new Shared ride program. Like Uber, the program offers even lower fares - and Lyft is seeking to one-up Uber by making such fares exempt from surge pricing - in exchange for riders walking a short distance - maximum of two blocks - to pickup and after dropoff.

Lyft currently has 35% of its rides as Shared, and it hopes to take that percentage to 50% no later than 2020. As I've written before, Shared rides are the single fastest route to profitability for Lyft because they offer the chance to add additional paying customers without requiring the addition of more drivers and cars. I won't belabor this point here, since I've written other article for investors who want to know more about it. But my research did indicate that as much as a doubling of revenue is possible without increasing operating costs, once the network is fully up and running and properly supplied with vehicles and drivers.

Growing Brand Awareness

I also think the issue of fungibility, while important, should not be overstated. Despite Uber's willingness to copy from it, Lyft has not completely failed to differentiate itself. Lyft and Uber, as this fine article has already documented, continue to grow the overall size of the pie for ride-sharing at the expense of cabs, private automobiles, and even public transit. But Lyft definitely saw a revenue surge that corresponded to the onset of Uber's many troubles and scandals, as people began looking for a company with a somewhat softer edge to give their money to.

To be sure, most customers still comparison-shop both apps and simply take the one with the lower price. But even that is a boost of sorts to Lyft, which previously hasn't even been able to get Uber users to consider it as an alternative.

Perhaps even more significant, however, is the Lyft-only share of the revenue, which has tripled over that same time span to 15% of the total. For the first time, some significant share of the market is actively excluding Uber and developing loyalty to an alternative. And Lyft is pretty much the only alternative out there. So, there apparently are at least some differentiating factors.

Differentiation Points

One such factor is environmental. Lyft has long been experimenting with various environmental initiatives to offset emissions from its vehicles, something it hopes will burnish its cleaner, socially conscious image compared to rival Uber and attract more customers. Uber has for the most part declined to match these initiatives, and for much the same reason that some Lyft investors don't approve of them: such initiatives cost money and, at least directly, don't really add any revenues to offset their costs.

They do, however, contribute to brand power. Which as the underdog, Lyft can always use more of. Lyft has decided it is worth the cost and has even decided to double down. Recently, the company unveiled Green Mode, which will allow riders to be picked up only by electric/hybrid vehicles, excluding standard gasoline-powered vehicles. Lyft will be rolling out Green Mode nationwide over the course of 2019 and hopes it will further distinguish it from its larger rival.

Predicted Market Reception

All this in mind, I finally come back to the question that prompted this article: is Lyft like Snap and should investors treat it like Snap?

I've waited a long time for a chance to invest in Lyft, which I consider in some ways an even better platform than Uber. And even if you disagree with me about that, certainly, the valuation is more reasonable, with Lyft pricing in at $20-25 billion compared to Uber, which could potentially be looking to IPO as high as $120 billion valuation.

On the other hand, Lyft doesn't have to actually be like Snap to trade like Snap. If the majority of the market believes the two have similar traits, it will likely follow a similar trading pattern. While I believe Lyft has great long-term potential, I don't see it as hitting profitability anytime soon. It will likely have to continue investing in Shared ride price discounts, driver recruitment and retention, and lower levels of autonomous vehicle technology for many years.

What's more, its biggest boosters seem to be under the mistaken impression that Lyft is a tech company and can be expected to one day post margins like a tech company. That day, if it ever comes, is a long way off, perhaps decades. I expect that it will take a little time for that to sink in, but once it does, the enthusiasm for the company in certain quarters will likely cool.

Investment Recommendation

Altogether then, I expect that Lyft will trade like Snap at least in the early term: a big initial bounce fueled by investor enthusiasm about a "tech" company going public, followed by a decline as investors begin to appreciate that Lyft, as a transportation and logistical company, will probably be posting margins far lower, at least in the near term.

While there is little doubt in my mind that Lyft probably is worth what it is going to trade for on Day 1, I believe that there will be a subsequent dip below IPO price that will offer a far more compelling buy-in opportunity. Somewhat to my own surprise, then, given how long I have been waiting for the chance to do so, I will decline to buy Lyft on opening day and await a more favorable entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.