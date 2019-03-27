Thermo Fisher Makes Move In Gene Therapy Space To Help Services Business Unit

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) made a bold strategic move to acquire a gene therapy manufacturer known as Brammer Bio. This was done to get some type of position into the ever-growing gene therapy space. The sector is starting to expand with additional new biotechs seeking to explore the treatment of gene therapies against rare diseases. It is expected that the FDA will need to hire additional personnel to handle all the new developments being sought out for in this space. The takeaway is that Thermo Fisher's latest acquisition will only serve to boost revenue growth over time.

A Strong Services Deal To Boost Growth

Thermo Fisher offered to buy Brammer Bio with $1.7 billion in cash. This deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2019. Of course, this is if all closing conditions are met. The transaction will move Brammer Bio into Thermo Fisher's pharma services business unit within the laboratory products and services category. The reason why it is going into this category is that Brammer Bio is a contract manufacturing development organization (CMDO). What that means is that it will provide pharmaceutical companies with the means to deliver gene therapy products. It will accomplish this task by giving out its expertise and manufacturing capabilities with viral vectors. As you may know by now, viral vectors are starting to be used by a host of gene therapy companies to deliver genetic material to the intended targets to treat rare genetic diseases. Viral vectors are not the only type of delivery for gene therapy, but they are also starting to be used by a lot of biotechs.

Brammer Bio has experience in helping pharmaceutical companies testing these products in ex vivo and in vivo clinical trials. In essence, Brammer Bio will offer services to help these companies bring a product from development to commercialization. In my opinion, this deal is a good fit. That's because Thermo Fisher will offer its GMP capabilities, while Brammer Bio will provide its expertise in viral vector use for gene therapy delivery. Brammer Bio has done pretty well for itself, considering the first gene therapy approval came about back in 2017. It has about 600 employees and is on track to deliver $250 million in revenue for 2019. I expect that Thermo Fisher's services unit in 2020 will only get better, especially now that it can offer viral vector services to any pharmaceutical company looking to get into the gene therapy field. The deal cost Thermo Fisher $1.7 billion. That may seem like a lot of cash, but the company will not be affected in the slightest by this outflow. That's because it makes more than enough revenue per year to easily offset this. The reason why I state that is because it reported revenue growth of 16% to $24.36 billion for all of 2018. Initially, the $250 million in revenue will be a minor boost overall. However, as Thermo Fisher continues to add new customers to its gene therapy services unit, the revenue should start to climb over time.

Surge In Gene Therapy Development

There has been a massive surge in the amount of biotechs looking to get into the gene therapy field. Not only for small-cap biotechs but also for big pharmaceutical companies as well. Big pharmaceuticals have been dishing out a lot of cash to become heavily invested in the gene therapy space. For instance, I previously wrote an article on SA dealing with Pfizer's (PFE) partnership with Vivet Therapeutics. Specifically, Pfizer took a 15% stake in the private French biotech company that deals with gene therapy. Pfizer holds the option to eventually acquire it if the initial trials prove to be successful. This will deal with the phase 1/2 study using VTX-801 to treat patients with a rare liver disorder known as Wilson's disease. Biogen (BIIB) purchased Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) for $25.50 per share at the beginning of this month. The reason why Biogen acquired this gene therapy biotech was to obtain the ability to treat rare genetic eye diseases. Then, you also have AbbVie (ABBV) which decided to expand a prior deal it had made with Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) to treat patients with neurological disorders. The FDA is scrambling to add additional personnel to handle the host of applications it will be receiving in the gene therapy space. It will do so by adding about 50 clinical reviewers who will be responsible for establishing guidelines and reviewing applications in this space. The FDA expects at least 200 IND applications by 2020. This will come from a lot of pharmaceutical companies looking to enter this field. There is a huge surge in this cell and gene therapy field, therefore, it is good that the FDA is setting up the proper guidelines to handle these types of companies. It will help carve out a path necessary to get these gene therapies from development to commercialization.

Conclusion

Thermo Fisher made a smart move in that it will help add to its pharma services business unit. It will also fall in line with the company's goal of helping innovation come to life, through the guidance of viral vector gene therapy development. Viral vectors have been shown to be safe and tolerable in patients. Even better, the technology has proven to deliver packaged genes to the intended targets to treat rare genetic disease in an effective manner. There are a few types of risks that must be noted in relation to this acquisition. The first of which is the newly added Brammer Bio itself. Both companies must align their development capabilities together, to better serve biotech companies looking into the gene therapy space. The second risk comes from the crowded gene therapy field itself. As I have demonstrated above, there are going to be 200+ IND applications by 2020. A majority of which are using viral vectors to deliver genetic materials. That means there will be a lot of competition in this space. It is important to see if Thermo's pharma services business unit continues to grow, despite the ever-increasing competition. I think that Thermo Fisher will do well with its latest acquisition. Especially, when you consider that each company brings its own unique capability to the table to help its customers build a gene therapy powerhouse treatment. Thermo Fisher was a solid buy before the acquisition of Brammer Bio, but I believe it's even more so now after getting a gene therapy services company.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.