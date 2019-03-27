OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) CEO Anne Noonan on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call March 27, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anne Noonan - President and CEO

Paul DeSantis - SVP, CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Christine Besselman - Deutsche Bank

Rosemarie Morbelli - G.research

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Edward Marshall - Sidoti & Company

Curt Siegmeyer - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Nick Cecero - Jefferies

Tim Raeke - Alcentra

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the OMNOVA Solutions First Quarter 2019 Earnings Discussion. At this time, all the phone participant lines are in a listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for your questions and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

I'll turn the conference now over to the President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Anne Noonan. Please go ahead.

Anne Noonan

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone.

As always, it's a pleasure to speak with you today. In a moment, I will provide an overview of our performance during the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and our outlook for the business.

First, I will turn it over to Paul to make comments on forward-looking statements, non-GAAP measures, and summarize our financial performance in the first quarter.

Paul DeSantis

Thanks Anne. And good morning, everyone. During this conference call, OMNOVA representatives may make forward-looking statements as encouraged by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All statements in this conference call and in subsequent discussions with Company’s management, other than historical information, are forward-looking statements. These statements represent management's current judgment on expectations for future results and other matters. A variety of risk factors highlighted in the Company's Form 10-K and in our most recent earnings release could cause business conditions and the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expected by the company or expressed in the company’s forward-looking statements.

In addition, certain financial measures referred to during this call are non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, see our most recent earnings release and investor presentations published periodically on the company’s website.

Moving on to the results, here is a quick snapshot of some first quarter highlights. As anticipated, overall profitability was down compared to last year. There are few drivers for both Specialty Solutions and Performance Materials I want to highlight. But before I do, I want to be clear, we do not believe that the first quarter performance is indicative of our full-year expectations. If our March business trends continue, we would expect to beat last year's full-year number. For Specialty Solutions, in the first quarter, there were three big drivers of the variance to last year's first quarter, all with about equal impact on earnings. In nonwovens, first quarter volumes were up but margins were pinched as our contract pricing reset. The first quarter margin deficit will be fully made up in the second quarter as contract prices reset again, based on lower actual raw material costs.

In specialty coatings, we were impacted by unfavorable mix. The first quarter is generally smaller in terms of overall coating sales, and this mix is not indicative of full-year expectations. In fact, during March, we're seeing it begin to reverse as sales to our intumescent coatings customers increased. As a result, we're currently expecting a stronger second quarter for coatings, which will be enhanced with better-than-planned performance at OMNOVA Portugal. And lastly, in laminates, as we have expected, our view was unfavorable. Additionally, we saw unfavorability in our traditional retail store fixture business. However, during the quarter, we closed the significant new retail store fixture account that is expected to benefit us during the second quarter and the back half of the year. Timing of orders in luxury vinyl tile also contributed to weakness in the quarter. One of our large LVT customers took their plant offline to upgrade capacity. It is back up and running now.

In terms of Performance Materials, there were two notable bridging items compared to last year. The first is the absence of commodity paper. Last year, we benefitted from a full quarter of relatively high commodity paper sales as our customer has not yet transitioned a significant amount of volume. This effect will moderate during the rest of the year.

The second item affecting our year-on-year comparisons is the carpet business. In last year's second quarter, we made a strategic decision to reduce price in response to competitive pricing pressure to protect volume for 2018 as we announced and initiated a project to close our Green Bay facility and began the exit from commodity paper. This comparison will improve as we progress through the remainder of the year and further seek to optimize margins. Additionally, in the third quarter of 2019, both businesses will begin to benefit from closure of the Green Bay plant. Net leverage was 3.8 times on a pro forma basis; excluding OMNOVA Portugal, it was 3.4 times, effectively flat to last year. The first quarter is typically our lowest cash generation quarter. As the year progresses, we expect to improve our leverage closer to our 2.5 to 3 times target range.

Thank you. And I'll now turn the call back over to Anne.

Anne Noonan

Thanks, Paul. Good morning, everyone.

After several years of strong earnings growth and strategic progress, we started 2019 with overall instability in the global political and macroeconomic environment, resulting in slow and uncertain end-market demand in many of our key markets. As we expected, these factors combined with the year-over-year impacts of our exit from commodity coated paper chemicals drove the first quarter of 2019 well below the exceptionally strong first quarter of 2018.

December was particularly weak. As you know, our first quarter is typically our lowest and most volatile quarter and our shortest due to the December holidays and the Chinese New Year. Although, we saw some signs of improvement toward the end of the quarter, it was not enough to overcome the slow start. Given the general sentiment we observed in the markets we serve, our view is that customers were understandably conservative during the first quarter in the face of forecasted declines in raw materials; a lack of charity in demand, particularly in the global automotive and construction markets; and a generally unstable political climate, driven by continued concerns around trade wars, tariffs and the increasing potential for a hard Brexit.

Other markets faced typically seasonality, such coatings, or have their own special specific challenges such as demanded in RV or secular declines in the carpet market. Our first quarter results reflect these market, macroeconomic and political concerns with overall unfavorable volume and mix.

That said, I want to be clear. We do not believe this quarter's performance is an indication of where we will be for the full-year, and one quarter's performance will not deter us from executing our strategy. As I said, we believe that December was a low point for several of our markets. As we enter the second quarter, we are seeing signs of improving market conditions, as well as favorable trends in our business, both of which, if sustained, give us optimism that we can grow adjusted diluted earnings per share over 2018.

Let's turn to OMNOVA’s continued progress against its strategic priorities. As you know, our most important strategic priority is to grow the specialty businesses, both organically and inorganically. Last year, we saw breakout Specialty Solutions performance with top-line growth over 10% and bottom-line growth over 20%. During the first quarter of 2018, we kept the volume growth momentum alive with our 9th consecutive quarter of year-over-year specialty volume growth.

Contributors to that volume growth included our nonwovens business, driven by growth in automotive, building materials and textiles; continued growth in the adhesives & sealants businesses fueled by the success of our innovative proprietary hydrophobic polymer platform; and growth in the coatings business with help from the OMNOVA Portugal acquisition.

In our specialty end-markets, we are seeing improved demand trends in Q2, driven by the following. The Oil & Gas market remains robust for us. The first quarter for Oil & Gas was approximately flat to 2018’s very strong first quarter. Toward the end of the quarter, our commercial efforts resulted in a significant win at an existing customer, which helps drive our Oil & Gas order book to record levels. In addition, we executed against our diversification strategy by securing two new customers in the Middle East and North America. In response to these new business wins, we increased the number of shifts and operators in our Mogadore and Akron, Ohio specialty facilities. We expect this business to contribute meaningfully to profitability over the next few quarters.

Following a slower start to the coating season, our March order book is looking stronger with a more consistent mix, and OMNOVA Portugal has continued to perform ahead of expectations. The successful integration of the OMNOVA Portugal business is a key strategic priority for the year and is on track. It is still too early in the season to tell whether the volatility in the coatings market will continue for 2019, but we expect to have improved visibility by the end of the second quarter.

For construction and refurbishments, we are expecting continued growth in the markets, particularly focused on multi-family housing and industrial construction. In the flooring market, we are benefitting from the trends for solid surfaces by participating in the luxury vinyl tile market, which we expect to be a significant contributor to specialty growth in 2019. In nonwovens, we experienced volume growth in the quarter, however margins lagged. As Paul mentioned, contract pricing will reset in the second quarter and we expect to see margin expansion as a result. Additionally, we recently won new business beyond the personal care markets we typically serve. We expect that business to ramp up throughout the year.

The RV market is forecasted to have lower demands throughout 2019. Customers are expecting the overall market to be down anywhere from 5% to 15% year-over-year with recent consolidations in the market increasing volatility. In spite of these challenges, we are leveraging our design leadership to grow ahead of the underlying RV market as well as to focus on other markets where we can differentiate ourselves.

Our innovation pipeline, an important driver of our specialization strategy continues to show progress. At the end of the first quarter, margins from new products were 150 basis points higher than last year. Our sales, marketing and innovation teams continue to focus on developing and commercializing higher margin Specialty Solutions products.

During the quarter, our Oil & Gas team started to receive orders for the new drillings fluid additive Pexotrol 772. This product extends our Pexotrol family of fluid loss additives, delivering overall better performance and improved efficiency in high temperature, high pressure environments. One of our largest customers is aggressively promoting the products, and we are starting to see momentum.

At the European Coatings Show in March, we introduced our 2019 specialty coatings product line, featuring the addition of the newly branded Resiquímica product portfolio. With the addition of these new technologies and products, we are able to offer a much broader and deeper coatings product line to new and existing customers.

Successfully launching and commercializing new high margin products will be a key driver of future specialty volume and margin growth, and we will continue to optimize our innovation, sales and marketing processes to deliver these successes.

For the Performance Materials segment, our strategic priority is to continue to expand margins and increase cash generation. As we expected, first quarter 2019 results were unfavorable against last year, driven by the continued secular declines in the carpet markets and the impact of our exit from the commodity paper chemicals business. For reference, while we announced the exit from commodity paper chemicals in last year's first quarter, we were still benefitting from transition volume at favorable margins. For the 2019’s first quarter, that creates a $3 million unfavorable earnings variance year-over-year. When we start to benefit from the Green Bay closure in the second half of the year, it will be easier to see the progress we have made in improving the other Performance Materials businesses. For example, the contribution to profit from tire cord was up in the first quarter as we began to see some traction from our asset repurposing, pricing and margin initiatives. Additionally, during the quarter, the coated fabrics business began shipments of new high-margin products to a new transportation customer, which should begin to benefit margins during the second quarter.

The closure of the Green Bay, Wisconsin plant and investment into Mogadore, Ohio facility continues as planned. Green Bay was our last high-volume styrene butadiene-based manufacturing facility. Our investment in Mogadore will better position OMNOVA to serve our growing specialty business and serve our transferred Performance Materials businesses with a more efficient, lower cost to serve model. Once complete, we expect these actions will contribute $7 million to $8 million of annual operating profit, primarily benefiting our Performance Materials segments, beginning in the second half of fiscal 2019.

With respect to portfolio optimization, our September 2018 acquisition of OMNOVA Portugal is contributing favorably to our results. This acquisition will add approximately $65 million of annual specialty coatings revenue in Europe, which offsets the loss of commodity coated paper revenue in North America. This acquisition has allowed us to accelerate our specialization strategy, while enhancing our geographic reach and diversity. We are already seeing significant benefits from incorporating OMNOVA Portugal into our global platform. The integration is on track, and we expect to generate meaningful cost synergies as we continue to streamline and standardize the business.

Our One OMNOVA initiative continues to contribute to a lower cost, more efficient model. SG&A for the quarter was about flat to last year, even though this year's first quarter includes OMNOVA Portugal’s costs. We remain vigilant over spending and cash management, prudently investing our dollars where it will have the best overall impact to the business and driving down working capital whenever possible.

Even with the uncertainty in the first quarter of 2019, we believe that we are well-positioned for the remainder of the year due to the following facts: Our continued ability to grow specialty volumes organically and inorganically evidenced by our nine consecutive quarters of year-over-year specialty growth; a strong order book entering Q2 with recent customer and product wins across several markets, including a record level of orders for Oil & Gas; the closure of the Company's Green Bay facility, which is proceeding on time and will start benefiting the Performance Materials segment beginning in Q3; significant cost synergies from OMNOVA Portugal acquisition during 2019 and 2020 with growth and margin expansion opportunities ahead of us; our strong culture of disciplined expense management and demonstrated ability to control costs; and most importantly, an engaged team lives our values and contributes to the successful execution of our strategy every day. Even with the short-term volatility in our markets, we believe we will emerge from this market choppiness stronger, more resilient, and better able to deliver significant shareholder value.

Thank you. Paul and I are ready to address any questions you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And first go to the line of David Begleiter with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Christine Besselman

Hi, this is Christine Besselman on for David. My first question is regarding demand trends that you're seeing on a global basis. Where in the world are you seeing growth? And where are you seeing demand flowing?

Anne Noonan

From a regional perspective, I would say in the Americas overall -- if I would just talk overall markets, we're seeing it more stable and probably more positive than some of the other segments. Europe is down a couple of percent, but not declining or flat like it used to be in the past. And then, Asia is a bit of a mixed bag. I would say China is definitely down somewhat, particularly in automotive. But just having visited Southeast Asia, I can tell you that the sentiment is much stronger when you get into Thailand and some of those other countries where we're not seeing as much impact from the demand perspective. Beyond that, it's really just, as I mentioned during my script, it's been different market specifics that we're seeing positives in. But definitely, after very slow December, we improved throughout the quarter. And then from our businesses perspective, Q2 is definitely looking better on an order books perspective.

Christine Besselman

Okay. Thanks. That's helpful. And then, just to touch on the end markets a little bit. You did say in your prepared remarks, the pressure from weak demand eased during the end of the quarter in some of the markets? Can you just elaborate on which of those markets you're starting to see improvement?

Anne Noonan

Yes. I would point out -- the coatings would be an example of one. So, coatings for us in the first quarter is always a little bit weak with respect to mix, and that's exactly what we saw. As we moved into second quarter, our order books were very strong in March. And we're picking up you could see, which is typical of the seasonality of coatings and probably a little typical of a weaker first quarter as well. So, coatings was where we probably saw the most dramatic effects. Across our construction markets, we've been buoyed there by some new products. So, they tend to mask some of the underlying potential weakness there that we are seeing pick up in our tapes and labels type of market, particularly in Americas and Europe. And again, our coated fabrics business is growing through some new customers. So generally, I wouldn't say the markets are hugely robust, they are still a little uncertain. What makes us confident in the second quarter is our -- and beyond, is our Oil & Gas orders that we have secured, the new business we've secured in nonwovens, laminates, adhesive & sealants, and coated fabrics.

So, overall, I would say, the markets are up a little bit. And then, we have specific programs that are driving our confidence for the rest of the year.

Operator

Next, we go to Rosemarie Morbelli with G.research. Please go ahead.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Looking at the pickup you have seen in March outside of the new businesses that you have gained, can you tell, especially in coatings, whether it is a question of actual demand or inventory replenishment, since there was a lot of inventory elimination, let’s call it that, in the second -- in the third and fourth quarter of last year?

Anne Noonan

Yes. I would say, specific to coatings, Rosemarie to answer your question, I don't think it's just inventory replenishment. It's actually a catch-up. I would say in mix, our Q1 was a little off on our traditional coatings business. That has picked up considerably in Q2. So, we have a lot more of our dry versus water-based products, which as you know, is richer mix for us. So, we're seeing demand increase, and we have specific orders, that have come in around that dry resin. And not all of it’s in France, I will say, which has been -- it's a little weak, I would say compared, but we've had that growth that we've been focusing on in Europe and in the Middle East around our coatings basis and that’s starting to pay off.

So, we definitely saw the uptick in coatings. Real question will be, as we go out through the rest of Q2, will coatings stay at that level as it typically does and just come down towards the end of Q3? And we're watching a couple of more months till we get more confident in that. But, as we said, our acquisition in Portugal has really helped us as we’ve gone into both Q1 and Q2.

Rosemarie Morbelli

So, you have given us -0 talking about Portugal, you have given us the contribution in terms of revenues. Did they contribute to the bottom-line as well?

Anne Noonan

They contributed, they were positive to the bottom-line and a little ahead of plan, quite frankly, because some of the sourcing challenges that we had in some of the tolling products that we had plan to bring in, we’ve done ahead of schedule, very pleased with the team there that we’ve -- that really accomplished a lot in a small period of time. So, yes, we are actually ahead on EBIT line there.

Rosemarie Morbelli

And lastly, if I may, and then I'll get back in queue. Can you talk about the new wins in terms of your nonwoven, your coated fabrics? Can you help us understand where those wins are and what is the potential contribution?

Anne Noonan

So, the new wins in coated -- let me start with nonwoven. So, nonwovens, we've been on the strategy of diversifying outside of our traditional personal care markets. And we are starting to get traction in the building materials, filtration and textile side. And a lot of that's coming, some from our existing products but also from our new products that we have out in the marketplace place, our SoftWick.

So, our ability to continue to expand this bonding arrangements has improved. It's not going to be of the size our traditional business is yet Rosemarie. We ramp up as the year goes through, but we have actually -- we've been working on these for a number of years, these new wins. But they've been -- we've talked about the cycle time of new products being 2 to 3 years in nonwovens, we’re in that third year. So, we expect those to continue throughout the year and in a promising manner.

Coated fabrics we have, we secured the business in coated fabrics at the end of last year. It was a specific new customer win with the product that we had, and that has taken hold and we're actively receiving orders for that. And important thing about that new business is that it's a richer margin mix than the traditional business, so -- and has very stable end-market demand in transportation. And this is where we've actually seen a difference between China and Southeast Asia. I was just out there. Southeast Asia transportation, we’re in most of the Toyota and Nissan models that's very strong. In China, it was very, very weak. As you know, our plants in Thailand, we’re uniquely positioned there to actually leverage off that opportunity. So, we expect that to continue to grow throughout the year, but have a pretty good run rate as we enter into Q2.

Operator

Next, we'll go to Jon Tanwanteng with CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Jon Tanwanteng

Are you better able to quantify the outperformance in Portugal, be it from profits or revenue standpoint, and do you expect this synergy that you're going to generate in the next year two?

Anne Noonan

Let me give you some -- the revenue perspective. We've talked about us having a full-year revenue impact of about $65 million. In Q1, the revenue was in the order of about $12 million, which was an 11% increase in sales on the specialty side. If you think about overall, our specialty sales were up 3.5% in the quarter and 11% from the OMNOVA Portugal acquisition on the top-line.

Jon Tanwanteng

Got it. Thank you. And then synergies going forward?

Paul DeSantis

Yes. So, we’re -- I think we've expected a couple of million dollars worth of synergies in this acquisition, Jon. And we are running ahead of pace right now on that. We started -- we brought in all the tolling business; that was one of the key components of that. Our expectation -- and we've also started to realize some of our purchasing synergies. So, we're starting to see the two of the biggest synergies rolling in right now. It's a small profit quarter, it's coatings business. And so, it's -- this is its smallest quarter. So, you don't see a meaningful difference on the bottom-line. But we saw certainly a difference between our expectations and what they deliver.

Anne Noonan

The other thing we've been doing on that Jon is we've been up visiting all the Portuguese new customers that we've picked up and getting very positive response around extended product line that we have, and that expanded on to the European coating show. So, Q2 will be a real test of picking up new commercial wins from that business also.

Jon Tanwanteng

Got it. That's very helpful. And in terms of overall input cost inflation, how this trended heading to the March quarter? What are you including in your expectations for the year growing earnings?

Paul DeSantis

Yes. So, right now, we're starting to see some stability in styrene and butadiene costs with potential uptick later on in the year, which we're watching pretty closely. As we went through and reforecasted based on the wins that we've had and our expectations for margins, that's how we get to our overall expectation for the year, assuming trends currently continues. So, we’ve factored those increases, and that stability with potential increases in the later part of the year. I think, it's really volatile right now from a raw material perspective. So, that I can't say with 100% certainty that's what's going to happen.

Jon Tanwanteng

Okay, fair enough. And then, finally, just from a higher level, are you more confident now compared to when last reported in driving that earnings growth this year? And, to go a little further, is it fair to say that the confidence that you're getting is more from your specific company initiatives on, new products and new customers and cost cutting rather than any huge recovery in end-markets?

Anne Noonan

Yes is the answer to that. When I when I look at, we are definitely more confident than last quarter because we didn't even give our full year guidance that we would beat 2018 last quarter. We -- there was tremendous amount of uncertainty after coming out of a very weak December. However, when we look at the Oil & Gas business, that was a significant new win for us. And, the fact that we've added new shifts tells you that we're pretty darn confident that that business is sustainable. And really, the Oil & Gas business has been doing very well, Jon, from the point of view of having done the few small acquisitions. We've invested during the downturn, which is helping us now grow ahead of market in Oil & Gas. And we're really just seeing the benefits of all that investment now. So, that's what makes us confident there.

Also, the new business wins that we had in nonwovens, laminates, adhesive and coated fabrics, very important. And then, you got the Green Bay closure and OMNOVA Portugal all -- both additional -- they add $0.07 to $0.09 to our second half. So, you add those four factors in and that's what's giving us the confidence.

The underlying market, I think we'll still see some volatility until the tariff situation and Brexit is resolved. But what I will say is we're not seeing massive declines or fall off the earth on demand in the underlying markets. RV is challenged as we said.

Operator

Next question is from Edward Marshall with Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Edward Marshall

Hey, guys. Good morning. Just a quick question, follow-up on that last statement. Could you just repeat what you said about Portugal and Green Bay in the second half earnings potential?

Anne Noonan

Sure. As we said, from Green Bay, we've said all along that we would add $4 million in profit for the second half with the next $4 million come in the first half of 2020, the Green Bay closure, that's right on track. If you combine OMNOVA Portugal and the Green Bay closure, we believe that will add $0.07 to $0.09 of EPS in the second half.

Edward Marshall

Got it. And so, simple math there to figure out kind of, is that an annualized rate then for Portugal, or is there some reason to believe -- I know you talked about some synergies coming down the pipe? Is there some reason to believe that as we look into fiscal 2020 that that improves as far as a contribution from OMNOVA Portugal?

Anne Noonan

Yes. And we’ll improve it, because we have synergy split up between 2019 and 2020. And so, we expect to see more, and we'll give you more of that as we go through the year and work some of these new commercial operations as well. But, this energies are definitely split between the two years. So, you’ll see an uptick.

Edward Marshall

I wanted to ask about the specially volumes. Good job getting to the sequential quarters of growth and volume. I'm curious, is that statement based on both organic, as well as the addition from OMNOVA Portugal or is that -- or it was organic volumes actually down in specialty?

Anne Noonan

It was organic and inorganic. So, the overall volumes were up 1% on specialty. If you look at the traditional business, it was down 9.6% without Portugal, and that was primarily RV and laminates, and a slow start from traditional coatings business is where I would put the primary impacts from that, both of which are picking up, but coatings is picking up.

Edward Marshall

When you refer to being above pace on sales for OMNOVA Portugal in one of the questions earlier, you mentioned it was up 11%. Was that comped against what they did last year or was that just -- it looks like you are referring to the math relative to your sales, it added about 11% increment in sales. Is that what you were referring to or was it up 11% year-over-year versus itself, even though you didn't hold the acquisition last year?

Paul DeSantis

No. Ed -- we're referring to our own sales when we're talking about that impact. It’s running above our internal expectations for sales, the mix is a lot different than it was last year, when we didn't own the business. So, I don't know the answer to that off the top of my head. But in terms of overall expectations and bottom-line, it's running ahead of where we have been.

Edward Marshall

You talked about the Oil & Gas adding the growth rates you're seeing there in that business. And I'm curious, as we look at the addition of capacity, I'm assuming -- I just want to make sure it's flexible capacity. I mean, you're adding shifts, I'm assuming to something that's already existing, there's not a lot of infrastructure here as you build out the capacity there, so it's kind of -- it’ll be a flexible increase in capacity as we move forward? Is that right or is there…

Anne Noonan

Absolutely, that's exactly it. So, what we've added is, traditionally we run the Mogadore on a five-day shift, we moved to seven days because of this and we had to add extra shifts on and labor to do but that’s flexible obviously. It hasn't been a lot of capital, other than the capital that we've talked about putting into market or to make it more asset-light and efficient and effective to be able to do this kind of flexibility that you're referring to. And so it's been -- we've been working hard to get the orders out here in Q1 on Oil & Gas put up a good order book going into Q2.

Edward Marshall

Okay. And when you were referring to -- I mean, you mentioned some volatility in the second half of styrene and butadiene. But, going back to the 4Q comments, you talked about some volatility in pricing, and that may have had some impact on customer demand trends. And, I think that was in your forward-looking expectations for Q1. You mentioned some volatility still exists. As it relates to kind of nonwoven, was that what you were particularly worried about coming out of Q4 into Q1? And just wanted to kind of get some more granularity on pricing and what you might anticipate for the remainder of the year.

Anne Noonan

Yes. Nonwoven was -- had nothing to do with that. Nonwovens is just an automatic contract reset. So, the way we've always done it, we've got our contract terms in there and they just -- while we lag on the way up, we went on the way down. So, it will even out at the end, so we don't lose anything on raw material escalation. That's completely independent of that discussion. What we were referring to within my prepared remarks as well is that some of the uncertainty in our customer base was around looking at raw materials decline and kind of played the decline a little bit and saying, I'm not going to buy until I know it’s at a trough. Frankly, some of those raw materials have started to flatten out or go back up. So, I think that’s also helping the underlying demand come back. There were I would just say, some product lines more impacted than others, but nothing that -- it's just a general sentiment among customers that tend to look at raw materials more heavily than others. But, with respect to like our traditional specialty businesses like coatings, that was not one that would be impacted. I would say, it would be more in our Performance Materials businesses like our EMOD even that goes more into the Chinese sector in that that were playing some of those games. But, that seems to be evened out. I think that's why part of our confidence here going in, there’s more settled down view of some of the raw materials at this point in time.

Edward Marshall

Good to hear. The last question for me is you made some reference to your leverage ratios as we move to the back half of 2019. And I'm just trying to get a sense of what, maybe expectations might be for cash flow. And then, ultimately, how much debt you think that you can remove this year?

Paul DeSantis

Yes. So, I'm not going to give you any specific answers to any of those questions. But, what I said in my prepared remarks are that as we look out over the rest of the year, we expect to bring our leverage ratio back down closer to our target range of 2.5 to 3 times. That’s going to be based on both cash generation in the back half of the year and improvements in EBITDA that we expect to get from all the things that we've been talking about this morning. I will say that as you look at the cash generation over the last few years, you've seen that we've been able to increase that that's one of our goals to continue increasing that we have a lot of initiatives focused around driving working capital down and trying to generate as much cash as we can. The first quarter, we’ve spent a little bit more on CapEx than we did last year. That's all related to preparing our Mogadore facility to take on the volume from the Green Bay's plant closure, and I would expect that to moderate in the back half of the year.

Edward Marshall

Got it. And just had a curiosity, I mean you've been running at pretty good drop through, almost 100% of net income to free cash flow for the last couple of years. Could you -- do you think that that trend continues in 2019? I mean, is there any reason to believe -- and absent what might have occurred in Q1 that you wouldn't have that same kind of cash flow impact?



A - Paul DeSantis

I mean, the components that allow us to do what are things like our net operating loss carry forward in the U.S., our working capital initiatives, our control CapEx and the like. And all of those remain in place this year. So, I don't want to specifically say yes or no, but the key components of that are all within our control, and we're driving those.

Operator

And next, we’ll go to Curt Siegmeyer with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Curt Siegmeyer

Just one follow-up on the outlook. You guys obviously -- the outlook obviously implies some pretty significant earnings growth over the last three quarters. And you did a really nice job kind of running through why you think that's possible. I guess, my question is, is that -- would you consider that the base case with your comments about if market trends continue at almost kind of sounds like, maybe that's more of a best case scenario. So, just kind of wondering, if -- how you would characterize that and how you characterize your visibility into that growth relative to maybe what you would normally have, how much of this revenue is actually kind of in the books with these new wins?

Anne Noonan

I mean -- let's just say we're not predicting massive growth in the underlying markets by any stretch. In fact, we're producing continued weakness in RV. We're predicting construction to be somewhat challenge for the rest of the year and anything in automotive. What we are predicting is, for example, in construction that our new products, which is our new innovation that went in there, will continue to grow and it has. Because it's gaining new customers, right? It's not just throwing alongside the market. I would say, our assumptions on the underlying markets are realistic is how I would put that. But, when we look at the specific programs, we add those on to that forecast and say, okay, that's where we are.

Now, obviously, the market could fall apart on us, we all know that. But, we're not hearing that or seeing that from any of our major customers. That's always a risk and we will always have contingency plans against that. But our major confidence is coming from the things that we have within our control and the new business that we won. So, the Green Bay, two big projects, Green Bay closure, OMNOVA Portugal adding $0.07 to $0.09 in the second half, our Oil & Gas orders that are in hand, again unless the market fell apart in Oil & Gas which we don't see happening at the current wave it's running and the new business that we've done largely through new products and specific actions, we believe that that's a realistic forecast that we're giving.

Curt Siegmeyer

And then, just -- how much of your laminates and films business is the RV market now? And I know you in your prepared remarks talked about some positive trends in the retail display fixtures. So, was just kind of wondering, outside of that what other positives or highlights there might be in that business? Are you seeing growth in some of your other markets outside of RV?

Anne Noonan

Yes. So, laminates and RV is only 5% of our revenue, but it is -- it's a strong margin contributor, right? So, what we've been focused on here, we have won some business in the retail store fixture, which will help mitigate again some of that. As we said in the first quarter, one of our largest films customers has actually gone ahead and upgraded their plant to run more efficiently and hopefully faster, so to use more of our products. And we've also got some new business in films. So, that's adding to our ability to grow. And we've been constantly using our design leadership to gain in kitchen and bath in this area. And one of the things that this team has done a particularly nice job of in laminates and films is driving a strategy of substation against high pressure laminates. And as a result, we have traditionally grown ahead of the market. And that doesn't mean that when RV is down 5% to 15%, we’re not impacted; that's built into our forecast. But, really the growth is coming from looking at these alternative opportunities in laminates and retail and kitchen and bath and also the films growth which we've been on a pretty high trajectory of growth as a LVT has grown.

Operator

Our next question is from Laurence Alexander with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Nick Cecero

Hi. This is Nick Cecero on for Laurence. Thank you for taking my question. You called out tire cord margins beginning to expand. And if I remember correctly, last quarter, headwind was China auto. I guess, are you seeing any type of -- are you seeing the business starting to trough there or is it still decreasing at a decently quick pace? I was wondering if you could maybe just provide a bit more color on that.

Anne Noonan

Yes. On tire cord, we have a leadership position on tire cord. And frankly, what we've been doing is focusing on optimizing margins, because the margins were totally unacceptable. And so, what we've done is repurposed our reactor, particularly in Le Havre in France, so that we can make some of our more specialty products in the elastomeric end. And so, we've actually been bottom slicing some poor business that we had, and we don't want to serve in the future to optimize the margins. And because we have capability, both in Le Havre and Caojing, and we have a lot of ability to access volume. Volume has never been our problem here. It's been optimizing the margins and getting better pricing and adjusting our contracts and price negotiations to make sure that we hold margin and make this a sustainable business. So, we've made some head ground. The team's done a nice job and pushing our pricing, making sure we're serving the right mix of customers and then using that capacity to a more higher margin product.

So, we continue along that path. We're continuing to look at options for our Caojing reactors as well. And probably more to report on that as we go through the year.

Operator

Next question is from a Tim Raeke with Alcentra. Please go ahead.

Tim Raeke

Hi, thanks. Just a couple of basic questions. The first on the Performance Materials segment, the absence of the commodity chemical paper, you called that out as the $3 million headwind. And I think, it's tough to do maybe in isolation, but can you remind us or tell us how that's going to kind of weigh in -- or I think hopefully weigh in over the coming quarters, like how that layers -- I guess, layers away?

Anne Noonan

Yes. We expect most, maybe 1 to 2 more million of annual impact as we go through the rest of the year. We were largely out in the second half, Tim. So, it was really just pushing down on that transition volume and helping our customers transition as we exited the commodity side. So, $1 million to $2 million I believe would be a good estimate.

Tim Raeke

Okay. And then, on the Oil & Gas win, can you remind us what your product -- which segment it’s in, what the product does, is like -- is it drilling dependent? In other words, if more rigs go out, then this will definitely get deployed. But, if oil -- due to hiccup, is it possible that the volume maybe doesn't follow through, through the year? Maybe just talk about that a little bit. Maybe you can give any sense, quantity or sort of quantify broad range what the size of that was will be helpful.

Anne Noonan

Well, it is certainly. However, it's more in the Middle East than it is in North America. And it's a pretty large tender that one of our customers has won with a very specific project -- products that we have in there. So, it will go ahead. I don't see -- we would not have invested in our plants and adding extra shifts et cetera. So, we believe the business is pretty sustainable out for a couple of years here. Order of magnitude, all I'd say is, we invested at a whole two days of extra shift. So, that's a pretty significant increase in our base orders. I would also say, in Oil & Gas, we've been growing through our extended product lines, which has really helped diversify us. So, we've diversified geographically with this customer, but we've also brought on some new customers in North America and the Middle East. We've also diversified our product lines in through the last two small acquisitions that we did.



So, I'm never going to say, we wouldn't be impacted by an Oil & Gas volatility. But, we've done a lot strategically to help ourselves not be so reliant on high temperature, high pressure drilling and this business is an example of that. So, if you look back in history back in 2015, we were over 90% high temperature, high pressure offshore. Now, we're 60-40 on land and a lot more geographically diverse. So, I don't see the business as being particularly at risk. But, it is Oil & Gas and we'll always put that provision in and as we make these comments, but it is a tender business that's been secured.

Operator

And we do have a follow-up from Rosemarie Morbelli. Please go ahead.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Just following up on the net leverage target, if there is -- if a recession hits in 2020 or 2021, do you think that it would be more reasonable to be below the 2.5 times net leverage that you are currently targeting at the low end?

Paul DeSantis

So, Rosemarie, I mean, we'll cross that bridge when we come to it and see what that recession looks like and how it affects us, so meaning which markets and where it is. I think that from our point of view, we're going to drive ourselves down into that range, which we -- if you look at our past few years, we've been taking about a half a turn of leverage off, as we've been generating cash each year. And so, in a recessions, we would have all sorts of levers that we would pull including capital spending, SG&A deleveing the balance sheet and the like to make sure that we protect ourselves. But, we definitely want to bring our leverage back down closer to that range than it is today.

Rosemarie Morbelli

When you say, closer to that range, you are currently at 3.4 times, if my memory serves me right, excluding Portugal. So, do you think, you can go down to 3 times? I'm assuming that below that would be nearly impossible given the current environment or am I wrong?

Paul DeSantis

Well, I mean, the thing about the current environment is what exactly does that mean. So, our expectation for Q2, Q3 and Q4 is, for OMNOVA's business to be fairly robust based on what we're seeing right now. And so, that would have a favorable consequence. But, if we continue, all things being equal, we continue taking half a turn out every year with our cash generations, then, it wouldn't be unreasonable if we continue to do that to get another half turn out or so, this year.

Operator

And we do have follow-up from Ed Marshall. Please go ahead.

Edward Marshall

When -- you've had good strong quarters of Oil & Gas before, you've had really good specialty margins. I'm just curious, if you could comment maybe on the margin contribution from an Oil & Gas product margin. I don't think you're getting any specific numbers, but if you can kind of talk in general terms about that business, I'd appreciate it.

Anne Noonan

Yes. I would say, you're right. We won't give specifics. But, I would say, our Oil & Gas business, we’ve said before it, is our most profitable business. This new business that we’ve secured is right within that profitability range. And the other new business that frankly we’ve also secured is also the high temperature, high pressure area. So, what you've seen from Oil & Gas growth in the past, you would expect the same type of profitability.

Edward Marshall

So, that seems to explain a lot of your confidence for the remainder of the year. I appreciate it. Thanks.

Anne Noonan

Thanks, Ed.

Operator

And Ms. Noonan, now we have no further questions in queue.

Anne Noonan

All right. So, thank you for your questions. I'd like to leave you with a few key takeaways. Our Specialty Solutions segment had another quarter of volume growth and is seeing signs of improved mix and demand as we head into the second quarter. The Performance Materials segment is poised for improvement, beginning in the third quarter of 2019 as our plant closure and other margin improvement initiatives remain on track. Lastly, we are confident we will continue to execute on our specialization strategy. While our end markets are experiencing some volatility and uncertainty, if market dynamics are sustained including the strength of our order book and new customer wins, we will continue to improve overall business sustainability and ultimately beat last year’s $0.63 adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Thank you for taking time to participate in our first quarter earnings call. We look forward to speaking with you after next quarter to review our continued progress as we drive the business to a pure-play local specialty solutions company. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, a digitized telephone replay is scheduled from today March 27, 2019 at 1 pm Eastern Time until April 10, 2019 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time. Also, an audio replay will be available on the OMNOVA Solutions website at www.omnova.com until noon Eastern Time on April 10, 2019. That does conclude your conference for today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.