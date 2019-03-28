Investment 'Trifecta' Could Send Digital Realty Trust Higher

When it comes to dividend yields, good things sometimes come in small packages.

Case in point: data center REIT Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Over the past decade, the stock's yield has jumped between 3% and 4% – not enough to get most yield hogs out of bed. Yet Digital Realty’s dividend and share price have both grown steadily, producing impressive total returns for investors. Assuming you reinvested all of your distributions, units have posted a 157% gain over the past five years.

That works out to 20.1% on an annualized basis, which tops the S&P 500's annualized total return – also including dividends – of 8.3% over the same period.

Of course, any bozo can pick stocks after the face. But do Digital Realty shares represent a good place to put fresh capital to work today? Definitely. Right now, Digital Realty units offer investors the dividend trifecta: yield, growth, and safety. And I suspect long-term unitholders will be well rewarded for their patience.

Let’s dig into this distribution.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

Data centers represent a pretty predictable business. Tenants often sign long-term leases. High switching costs make it easy pass on rent hikes each year. And consumers continue to use their electronic devices, regardless of what’s going on in the broader economy. Traders don’t call these trusts “bond substitutes” for no reason.

Management has also maintained a conservative financial profile. Over the past year, the trust has generated $6.06 per unit in adjusted fund flows from operations. During the same period, executives paid out $4.04 per unit in distributions. That comes out to a payout ratio of 67%.

Generally, I like to see companies pay out 80% or less of their earnings as distributions. This ensures management has sufficient wiggle room to keep making payments even in the event of a downturn. So Digital Realty’s modest payout ratio sits well within my comfort zone.

Such conservative extends to the partnership’s balance sheet, too. Digital Realty generates $5.00 in EBITDA, a rough measure of cash flow, on every dollar paid out in interest. Most of this debt is also fixed, locking in today’s low interest rates for a decade or longer. So even if the Fed continues to raise rates, unitholders won’t see their profits eaten up by higher funding costs.

The Dividend - Can it Grow?

I often think of Digital Realty as the shark eating up all of the smaller fish in the data center pond. As one of the largest operators in the industry, the partnership has access to the lowest cost of capital. This allows Digital Realty to grow quickly through acquisitions. In total, management has spent $14.0 billion over the past eight years on six major acquisitions. That leaves the partnership with a size and scale advantage that’s difficult for rivals to match.

And that data center pond continues to get bigger every year. Tech giants like Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) are seeing their cloud businesses grow at 30%+ annual clips, so they have funneled billions into third-party storage providers. The amount of internet traffic and mobile data consumption continues to grow at a double-digit rate each year. That expansion rate could accelerate in the future thanks to the introduction of 5G technology, autonomous vehicles, and the expansion of internet connections into emerging countries.

Digital Realty has already cashed in. Last year, revenues jumped 24% to $3.0 billion thanks to a combination of acquisitions, higher rents, and new data centers coming on-line. Core funds from operations increased 29% to $1.4 billion.

Over the next five years, Wall Street expects Digital Realty will grow cash flows at a high single-digit annual clip. Management could boost that growth rate even more through acquisitions - assuming executives don’t overpay. Given the partnership's modest payout ratio, unitholders can expect their distributions to grow in-line or perhaps even faster than underlying profits.

Data by YCharts

The Dividend - What’s the Return?

For unitholders, a combination of a decent upfront yield and rapid growth potential should turn into respectable returns. Today, units payout 3.8%. If we assume a distribution growth rate of 10% per year, Digital Realty offers total return potential in the low teens. That more than meets my hurdle rate for such a wonderful business.

Of course, you can’t call Digital Realty a slam dunk. Higher interest rates could take a bite out of unit prices as investors look for safer returns in the bond market. A glut of new data centers coming online soon could also put a dent in rental rates. Or at least, they could reduce the pace of rent hikes on tenants for the foreseeable future.

That said, booming demand for data storage will likely suck up any excess supplies. And as one of the largest operators in the space, management has positioned the trust well for any challenges. Patient investors will likely be well rewarded over the next 10 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.