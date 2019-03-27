Industrial Production Figures Indicate Economy Is Still Expanding Steadily

There are a lot of un-used resources in the economy, but this appears to be indicative of the changing technology environment and the failure to up-grade physical- and human-capital.

Capacity utilization continues to remain low and has dropped off since the end of last year, possibly indicating that the 2019 economy will show less strength than the 2018 economy.

The new, revised figures on Industrial Production have just been released by the Federal Reserve.

No surprises. The economy continues to chug along.

Although not as important as the figures on Gross Domestic Product, the growth rates of Industrial Production tend to parallel those of real GDP. Looking at the Industrial Production numbers gives us some shorter-term data that allows us to get a picture of what real GDP might be doing.

For example, since the end of the Great Recession, the compound annual rate of the Industrial Production Index came in just under 2.0 percent. The compound annual rate of increase in real GDP has been 2.2 percent.

The numbers have been better in the past two years. The December over December growth rate of Industrial Production has been 3.5 percent in 2017 and 3.8 percent in 2018.

The comparable growth rates for real GDP, fourth quarter over fourth quarter, have been 2.5 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

In the first two months of 2019, the rate of growth in industrial production has been 3.9 percent and 3.7 percent. Thus, it appears that, so far, the expansion of the US economy in 2019 is continuing, roughly along the same path it was following in 2018.

It is hard to tell, at this time, whether or not the economic growth assumptions built into the fiscal budget of the Trump administration is overly optimistic or not.

The assumption of the Trump administration is that the economy will grow at a 3.1 percent annual rate in 2019.

Others, including myself, are not so optimistic. For example, last week the Federal Reserve reduced its projections for the year 2019 to 2.1 percent from the previous projection of 2.3 percent.

At this stage, I don’t believe that the Industrial Production numbers can be used to support the higher rate of growth assumed by the Trump administration.

One reason I believe this way is that the capacity utilization rate of US manufacturing has dropped off since the start of the year.

The December 2018 figure on Capacity Utilization was a 79.4 percent.

In terms of a post Great Recession number, this was a peak, roughly the same as it was in December 2014, when the utilization rate hit 79.6 percent.

Just like in 2015, capacity utilization fell off after the sate of the new year and closed out 2016 at 75.3 percent, the low of the current recovery.

Hopefully, capacity utilization will not fall so far this year, but the 2019 figures need to be taken as a warning sign that the year might not turn out as robust as the Trump administration believes it might.

Another thing we have to account for is that capacity utilization in the United States has fallen dramatically over the past fifty years.

In the late 1960s, capacity utilization was just below 88.0 percent, a high that was achieved again in April of 1973.

After this time period, however, the capacity utilization figure began to trend downward in the United States.

Now, capacity utilization is running ten percentage points below the level that was being reached in the early 1970s.

This is a lot of un-used manufacturing capacity.

This un-used capacity falls into the same category of the low figures we have posted for the labor force participation rate in recent years. This number used to be much higher in the late 1960s and early 1970s, but it, too, has trended downwards as has the rate of capacity utilization.

Are these two measures, indicating the changes that have taken place in the US economy over the past fifty years, contributors to the fact that industrial production has grown so slowly during the current recovery period…and, as has the growth of real GDP?

Could it be a signal that with all the changes that have taken place technologically over the past fifty years, substantial parts of our manufacturing capacity and our labor force participation are “out-of-date”?

And, if we want to achieve faster growth rates for the coming years, we are going to have to focus more on longer-run solutions to getting our physical capital and our human capital “up-to-date” with where the rest of the world really is. We cannot just rely on short-run tax cuts or other efforts to get a “quick fix” to the economy.

Bottom line: the economy continues to chug along and will continue to do so over the near term. There do not seem to be any major indications of a slowdown coming from the supply-side of the economy. My best guess at this time is that the growth that will be achieved will be closer to 2.0 percent than it will be to 3.0 percent.

