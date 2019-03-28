Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/26/19

by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/26/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence, it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now starting to wane into the end of March, and will have a seasonal lull in April before accelerating again into May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Merchants Bancorp (MBIN);
  • Kingsway Financial Services (KFS), and;
  • Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Continental Resources (CLR), and;
  • Denbury Resources (DNR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Revlon, Inc. (REV);
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW);
  • nLight (LASR);
  • Invitation Homes (INVH);
  • Cushman & Wakefield (CWK);
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), and;
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI), and;
  • Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hamm Harold

CEO, CB, BO

Continental Resources

CLR

B

$34,007,800

2

O Brien Patrick D

DIR

Merchants Bancorp

MBIN

JB*

$2,500,000

3

Field Joseph M

CB, DIR, BO

Entercom Communications Corp.

ETM

B

$1,447,229

4

Goldentree Asset Mgt

BO

Eagle Bulk Shipping

EGLE

B

$996,654

5

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

AB

$870,900

6

Perelman Ronald O

DIR, BO

Revlon Inc.

REV

B

$748,929

7

Stilwell Joseph

DIR, BO

Kingsway Financial Services

KFS

B

$455,264

8

Nordholm Bradford T

PR, CEO

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.

AGM

AB

$348,331

9

Kendall Christian S

CEO, DIR

Denbury Resources

DNR

B

$299,460

10

Kucer Susan Dehner

PR

Merchants Bancorp

MBIN

JB*

$200,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Thomas Lee Adv

DIR, BO

Ceridian HCM Holding

CDAY

JS*

$1,273,609,984

2

TPG Asia Advisors Vi

BO

Cushman & Wakefield

CWK

JS*

$247,720,752

3

Walton Alice L

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$213,338,144

4

Walton Jim C

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$213,338,144

5

Walton S Robson

DIR, BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$213,338,144

6

Sternlicht Barry S

DIR

Invitation Homes

INVH

JS*

$69,660,000

7

Ontario Teachers Pension

BO

Cushman & Wakefield

CWK

JS*

$61,105,638

8

Goetz James J

DIR

Palo Alto Networks

PANW

S

$9,708,059

9

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$5,662,333

10

Sixth Mdv Partners

BO

nLight

LASR

S

$4,590,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

