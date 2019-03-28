Franklin Resources: Proven Long-Term Play

As investors, many times, we can get bogged down with strategy or timing a respective trade or investment, etc. This mindset is especially pertinent for investors and traders who are approaching retirement age. When time is not on one's side, one can very easily be lured in by investments and vehicles which may not have stood the test of time. Leveraged instruments such as options or leveraged ETFs are vehicles where one can make above-average gains if one is correct on direction, for example. High-paying dividend stocks is another option where one can get paid an above-average income stream which can potentially accelerate returns for the respective investor.

Nevertheless, for investors, who have time on their side, the very best strategy one can adopt is to solely remain invested in the market. The stock market has averaged high single-digit returns over past century. Roughly half of these returns actually have come from dividend payments. Therefore, it stands to reason that if an investor has more time to reinvest increasing dividends, then over time, compounding can take place at a much faster rate within the portfolio.

One such stock in our portfolio that will most probably remain a long-term hold for many years to come is Franklin Resources (BEN). This company has raised its dividend by 37 years and currently pays out a 3.27% dividend yield. Here are reasons to justify our confidence on why this stock can continue to be held for the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet

Investors who want to hold an investment long-term need to look at the balance sheet. This crucial financial statement seems to have taken a backseat to the profit and loss statement on Wall Street recently. Earnings growth is what drives share price growth on the street, which is why many continue to ignore a company's liabilities. Nevertheless, it stands to reason that a company with lower liabilities should be able to grow earnings and sales easier than a company with a higher debt load over the long term. As Warren Buffett has said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked". Franklin Resources has an ultra-low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Considering the company has raised its dividend for 37 years, it must be said that the balance sheet has remained in extremely good stead.

Valuation

From the valuation perspective, we went back to 1985 to see what type of earnings ratio this company has traded at in that period. The average trading multiple over that period comes in at just over 17.1. Currently, the price to earnings ratio is a very attractive 10.5. We can see the undervaluation trend also over a shorter term and in other valuation metrics. The firm's earnings multiple on average over the past five years comes in at 16.2. Furthermore, Franklin's strong cash position can be seen in its very attractive cash flow multiple of 7.7, which again is meaningfully under the firm's five-year average of 13.8. Considering the track record of this dividend aristocrat, we would be expecting the firm's valuation to bounce back to its long-term averages before long here.

Dividend

Some aristocrats find it difficult to growth the dividend over the long term. In fact, some companies only hike their annual payout by maybe $0.01 or $0.02 per share per year just to keep their long-term track records intact. One cannot state the same about BEN, though. In fact, if we look at the past decade, for example, dividend growth actually seems to be re-accelerating as shown in the table below.

Time Frame Growth Rate 10 Year Growth Rate 15.47% 5 Year Growth Rate 20.4% 3 Year Growth Rate 18.01% 12 Month Growth Rate 24.39%

We look to the payout ratio to see if the company can maintain these growth rates. When calculated off net income, the dividend payout ratio comes in at 34%, whereas when it is calculated off free cash flow, it comes in at even a more attractive 24%. This firm has always been able to generate strong sustained free cash flow figures. Suffice it to say, there doesn't seem to be a problem here with the firm being able to pay the dividend plus being able to afford sustained dividend growth going forward.

Growth is one thing; financial strength is another. We cannot stress enough the importance of a strong financial base when investing in aggressive dividend growth stocks. Another key metric which gives us an insight into whether dividend growth is sustainable long term is the interest coverage ratio. BEN has an interest coverage ratio of 44, which means its pre-tax profits dwarf the interest it needs to pay in order to service its debt. Remember that this number is based off an environment where sales and earnings growth have been under pressure. This fact should comfort investors who want to hold for the long term.

Summary

For us, BEN remains a no-brainer until shares at least return to what we believe they are really worth. Will update at the end of next month when the firm announces its next set of earnings numbers.

----------------------

Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.