Sarepta Looks To Remain The Leader In DMD Treatment With Latest Gene Therapy Data

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) continues to shine when it comes to its promising gene therapy treatment for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The recently released results are only from 4 patients thus far, therefore, they should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the amount of improvement in dystrophin levels and the decrease in creatine kinase levels observed were superior to that of natural history studies. If Sarepta can continue this success in a larger patient population, then it will likely protect its DMD program.

Phase 1 Data

Sarepta Therapeutics is currently running an early-stage study using its gene therapy to treat patients with DMD. DMD is a rare genetic disease characterized by muscle degeneration and weakness. These patients suffer muscle loss over time and eventually end up in wheelchairs by the age of 7 or 12. The early symptoms deal with enlarged calf muscles which have internal scars and abnormal muscle tissue. Patients have trouble climbing stairs, walking, and running.

The biggest problem with DMD is that these patients lack dystrophin. This is the most prominent biomarker for the disease. Dystrophin is a very important protein in the human body because it helps to keep muscles intact. The lower the amount of dystrophin levels observed, the worse off a patient would be in terms of muscle loss. Having said all of that, Sarepta's latest data is quite impressive in terms of dystrophin expression. It was noted that over a 90-day period, treatment with micro-dystrophin achieved an increase in dystrophin-positive fibers by a mean of 81.2% in 4 patients. Another item noted in the release was that the NorthStar Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) score improved on average by 6.5 points from baseline between all patients. What does this mean exactly for patients with DMD? NSAA is a score that analyzes several activities, and patients are given points based on such activities. The increase of 6.5 points from baseline means that patients were able to perform several additional activities without being strained or needing assistance. For example, a score of "0" means they need some help just standing up. This score goes up to "2" points. At 2 points, the highest level, it means that the patient can stand for 3 seconds without help and by themselves. As you can see, even achieving a 6.5 point improvement on average with treatment of Sarepta's micro-dystrophin can be helpful and supportive.

The last item to note is that impressive data was observed in terms of creatine kinase (CK). What is that, and how does it relate to DMD? CK is an enzyme that is needed by muscles to function. A normal amount of CK is fine, but those with muscle damage like those with DMD have excessive CK levels in their blood. That means there is extensive muscle damage in place. These 4 patients, in particular, all started with a CK level of above 26,000. It was noted that after 270 days of being treated with micro-dystrophin, there was a mean CK change from baseline in a dramatic fashion. For example, the first patient had CK levels at 20,691. After being treated with gene therapy, the CK level dipped down to 6,317 at day 270. Remember, the lower the CK level, the better off the patient is in terms of muscle function.

Retaining The DMD Franchise

Sarepta Therapeutics recently reported its Q4 earnings. Sales for its flagship DMD product, EXONDYS 51 (Eteplirsen), were almost in line with estimates. It was noted that sales for EXONDYS 51 came in at $84.4 million for the quarter, which was slightly below the estimates of $85.8 million. However, full-year sales were $301 million, which was in line with estimates. It seems that EXONDYS 51 is still doing okay in terms of sales. The good news is that Sarepta has the opportunity expand the amount of DMD patients that can be treated. This is the Accelerated Approval the FDA accepted for Golodirsen, to treat patients with DMD that are amenable to skipping Exon 53. The PDUFA date for this drug is set for August 19th and will be an important approval for the biotech. That's because if this drug is approved, it will treat an additional 8% of the DMD population. I believe this additional approval should help boost sales for the DMD program.

According to the 10-K SEC filing, Sarepta Therapeutics had around $1.174 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2018. However, the company added additional cash just a few weeks ago. It was able to sell 2,604,167 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $144 per share. This raised about $375 million before deducting expenses associated with the offering. The market cap of Sarepta stands at about $8.5 billion for the time being, which is fairly priced. However, I believe it can go higher if the gene therapy study is successful. That's because what's taken into account now is EXONDYS 51 and then possibly Golodirsen. Golodirsen is going to capture another 8% of the DMD market, but not the rest. If the gene therapy is successful, that would allow Sarepta to capture the entire market. That means its market cap should rise if and when the gene therapy is ultimately approved. Golodirsen is likely to be approved by the FDA, but if it is not then the stock may trade lower, causing its valuation to sink. Sarepta may trade lower, possibly by 10% or more, if Golodirsen is rejected. However, I don't foresee any issues with it not receiving approval.

Conclusion

While the positive results for Sarepta's micro-dystrophin were achieved in an early-stage study, it still has merit because of the improvement observed in various biomarkers. Especially when you consider that the biomarkers are pretty much the whole reason why the disease takes shape in the first place. For instance, a lack of dystrophin means the muscles can't hold together. Thus, any substantial increase in dystrophin is theoretically associated with an improvement in NSAA scores and other functional muscular activities.

The risk is that these findings were only done in 4 patients. Therefore, Sarepta has to eventually establish a late-stage study that incorporates a larger pool of patients to confirm the findings. There is no guarantee that a larger pool of patients will achieve similar outcomes, and that remains a large risk. The second risk is that even if some efficacy is established, the ultimate decision of approval comes down to the FDA. There is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the gene therapy treatment. Having said that, the preliminary evidence thus far demonstrates that micro-dystrophin has the potential to become the next standard of care treatment for DMD. The takeaway is that Sarepta is on the right track to increase its market cap. Even with Golodirsen being approved, that still won't capture the entire DMD market. However, the gene therapy micro-dystrophin has the opportunity to capture the entire population with the disease.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.