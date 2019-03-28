Brexit - Hello Darkness, My Old Friend

By Senior Portfolio Manager Graham Allen

As the original deadline is just days away, we are no closer to knowing how the Brexit drama will end. In fact, at the 11th hour we are all still in the dark as to the eventual outcome. The whole saga is beginning to resemble the chaotic end of the movie ‘The Graduate.’ Theresa May is playing the frantic mother Mrs. Robinson, desperate to marry off her daughter, in this case her country, when she knows that doing so is probably against her will, in this case the results of the referendum. Time is also running out for the Brexiteers, who are hammering on the church door a la Dustin Hoffman, in a desperate attempt to derail the unwanted marriage between the U.K. and the EU.

Although the movie ended with a sappy unconcerned smile from Dustin Hoffman after snatching his bride away from the unwanted union, we all know that most assuredly, that wasn’t going to be the end of his or her problems. The same is true for the U.K. and Brexit. Whatever happens when the EU-granted extension runs out in April, it will not be the end of the story. Rather, when history looks back, it may be just the beginning of the Brexit saga for both the EU and the U.K.

From a market perspective, there is a possibility of some relief in the near term. We should not forget that shortly after the original Brexit vote in 2016, the 10-year bond yield reached an all-time low of 1.36%, so it has the potential to impact global markets. At some point, there will be clarity about the outcome and this will provide a certain amount of relief for the markets that have known nothing but uncertainty for the past two years or more. This could happen quickly or it could still be stretched out for some months to come. Either way markets are due for some uncertainty relief.

Although the final details of a Brexit are still unknown, the frantic headlines mask many things that are known, which will ultimately have a beneficial effect on the economic outlook.

It is worth recapping that so far the U.K. has set aside ₤4.2 billion to cope with a ‘no deal’ exit. Even with that eventuality, U.K. economic growth has not collapsed, as predicted. In fact, recent U.K. employment data, GDP and retail sales have all been reported above expectations. According to a survey by the Bank of England, it is estimated that approximately 80% of U.K. companies judge themselves ready for a ‘no deal’ outcome. There has even been a suggestion that the U.K. could remove all import tariffs if ‘no deal’ occurs. In any event, all U.K. trade would operate under WTO rules, similar to 85% of the rest of the world. Given this, that is not to say there will not be some disruption.

Of course, all the forces of the Remainers are resisting ‘no deal.’ So much so that even now the Conservatives have not ruled out a full general election if an extension is granted and Theresa May does not resign. So market uncertainty could get worse before it gets better. Ultimately, however, the U.K. will resolve Brexit in a satisfactory manner.

The outlook for Europe is less clear, and less rosy. The uncertainty of Brexit, coupled with the slowdown in the global economy, is beginning to show in the economic performance of the core countries. Italy’s GDP was negative in 4Q 2018, implying that an Italian recession could be imminent. Growth in France has been slowed by the Yellow Vests protests, and manufacturing data in Germany has suddenly weakened dramatically. As a result, there is likely to be a significant fiscal stimulus introduced in the near future. French President Macron has already outlined income tax cuts in response to the Yellow Vests protests, and Germany has set aside a €150 billion to boost activity over the next 4 years. Italy is in a more precarious position given its debt to GDP ratio of 130%, so its ability to use fiscal stimulus is limited. However, changes in the structural component of the budget deficits this year enable all three more flexibility. All this against a backdrop of an, once again, accommodative European Central Bank. So whatever the outcome from a European standpoint, there is help on the way, at least from an economic perspective.

The slowdown is, nevertheless, revealing one of the fundamental flaws of the eurozone; that is the difficulty of managing nineteen fiscal policies and one monetary policy. As Europe slows, now is the time for coordinated fiscal policy, rather than the piecemeal approach dictated by the eurozone structure. But something is better than nothing.

A bigger uncertainty for Europe, aside from the potential departure of the U.K., is the upcoming European Parliamentary elections in May. These will almost certainly show that anti-European sentiment continues to rise.

So although the Brexit outcome remains elusive, some things are known. The U.K. will not self-destruct in the event of a no deal. There may be some short-term disruptions but they will be temporary and ultimately trade agreements will be put in place. If there is a general election, well governments come and go, and the country moves forward. New leadership may actually provide better clarity and renewed optimism.

In the case of Europe, which stands to suffer more than the U.K. in the event of a ‘no deal,’ there is already stimulative action in place to offset the slowdown. Much of this is already known and in the pipeline.

As with most major air crashes, not one single event is the cause of the accident. If Brexit ends up being the catalyst that defines the ‘beginning of the end’ of the European Union, then it will simply be one event in many that leads to that outcome.

With the Brexit train looking more like a departure from platform 9 ¾ as the surreal maneuverings of the British Parliament play out, it feels like the darkest hour before dawn. But perhaps in the words of the movie's ending song, the darkness is our friend, as we know there is light just over the horizon.

