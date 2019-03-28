YogaWorks Inc (YOGA) CEO Rosanna McCollough on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

YogaWorks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Davis - IR

Rosanna McCollough - President and CEO

Vance Chang - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Kilbane - Guggenheim Securities

Oliver Chen - Cowen and Company

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

George Kelly - Imperial Capital

Jennifer Davis

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the YogaWorks' fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2018 earnings conference call. Presenting on the call today are Rosanna McCollough, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Vance Chang, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call YogaWorks management will be making forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that may impact those statements could cause actual results to differ materially from currently expected results are described in YogaWorks filings with the SEC as well as mentioned in the forward looking statements in the YogaWorks press release issued in advance of this call.

Investors should not assume that statements made during the call will remain operative at a later time and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any information discussed on the call.

With that, I will turn the call over to Rosanna McCollough.

Rosanna McCollough

Thank you, Jennifer. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining our call to review our 2018 fourth quarter and full year results. 2018 was pivotal year for our company, we’re pleased to have delivered results at the better end of our guidance and have made strong progress on a number of strategic initiatives that are setting us up for improved financial performance in 2019 and beyond.

During 2018, we completed the acquisition of five studios and the integration of 21 including the 16 studious we acquired at the end of 2017. In addition, we spent the second half of the year focused on improving the base business and are excited about the initial results. Specifically, we renewed our focused on driving membership to meet student goals. We begin optimizing our studio footprint.

We implemented centralized processing, training and dash board across our studios and we also improved our marketing. The results were solid. We’re building nice momentum and already seeing the results for this with the highest Q1 we ever had in terms of membership sales, and we believe we’re on the path to deliver long-term profitable growth. I will discuss each of these strategies in more detail shortly, but let me first begin with the review of our 2018 financials.

For the full year, revenue was $59.6 million, up 9% and adjusted EBITDA was negative $6.3 million, both at the better end of our guidance range. Turning to the fourth quarter, revenue was $14 million, down 20% and adjusted EBITDA was negative $2 million, both coming in at the better end of our guidance. This has increased 2% while same store visits were down 4%. Visitors increased 1% and same store visitors were down 1% in line with our expectations.

In the fourth quarter, we saw 4% growth in membership sales over Q3, and more over in Q1 2019, membership sales are off to a strong start and we’re expecting another 10% growth over Q4, which will help Q1 2019 guidance that Vance will share in a few minute. The revenue decrease in the fourth quarter was largely attributable to our decision to close two studios and to strategically reduce promotional activity over the holiday season, which resulted in lower sales of class packages.

Specifically, we chose not to anniversary some of the deep discounts from the prior year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we chose not to repeat a 50% off payments for annual campaign that would have brought in sales, but would have lowered our effective price per month. Instead, we remained disciplined in our pricing strategy and focused on communicating the value of membership, which also aligns with our mission and business model.

That said, we want to ensure our students have the opportunity to choose the product that best aligns with their goals, so we continue to offer class packages as an additional options.

Now, I will turn to the initiatives we implemented in 2018 in more detail. First, we heightened our focus on membership that they generate a higher lifetime value per customers and are catalyst for increased visits as member take classes approximately two times more frequently than non-member. Our messaging is now centered on helping our customers to understand how yoga and YogaWorks specifically can help to meet there goals. A practice of only two time each week can make a great difference both physically and mentally and yoga is complimentary to other such as mortality.

We communicate that our membership products for this level of practice remains the best value for students and that is another reason why students might benefit from making a monthly commitment. In addition, we have aligned staff compensation to include membership sales as part of our old structure. While the change in promotions is impacting our near-term sales as we lap last year’s promotion, it sets us up for healthier growth in the future.

As a result of our increased focus on membership, we booked seasonal industry trends and saw sequential improvement in our membership sales in the back half of 2018. This is setting us up for stronger 2019 as membership offer recurring revenue stream, a higher lifetime value for customer and higher margins.

Moving to our second initiatives, we’re always focused on delivering the highest quality class schedule using both qualitative feedback and quantitative report to fine-tune this schedule based on the local preferences of each community. We also create a greater consistency in classes across studios by renaming classes to be more similar.

We're very proud of our diverse programming, which is not only more inclusive than most boutiques fitness concept, but also attracts one of the broadest demographics of ages and abilities to our studios. We continue to invest in our programming with innovative new formats.

We just completed the development of our proprietary new Hot Sculpt and heated flow set of classes, and we are now beginning the next phase to train teachers on these new programs so we can then rolled them out across studios later this year and into next.

Third, as I shared on our previous calls, we've made strategic investments in centralizing processes and systems so we can continue to scale our business efficiently. Studios across all existing and acquired markets now share the same policies and procedures so we can develop a consistent experience. This was an important for step so we could then purpose on training our staff consistently.

We invested in developing numerous training modules for all levels of staff and helped all the new multimedia contents in a centralized learning management system. The system creates accountability of individual levels and the self-guided training frees up managers to focus on our students.

We then rolled out a business intelligence dashboard at each studio to drive more immediate action, as reporting is available at each manager's finger tip. We now have hourly updates on our sales and conversions by studio, which allows us to make faster decisions that can impact sales on the real-time basis.

Fourth, we began to optimize our studio footprint to drive profitability. We close our Upper West Side location in New York City upon lease exploration, the high rents and poor quality of the building and consistently disruptive construction was non-conducive to operating a successful and profitable studio. We also relocated our Valencia, California location to a smaller but more visible location to reduce our rent structure and increase our exposure. By using our space more efficiently we are able to offer similar number of classes, it's about smarter real-estate choices.

Looking to 2019, our priorities include drive continued improvements in the performance of our base business, continue to optimize our studio portfolio, continue to grow our gold standard teacher training, expand our digital business and expand our margins. Beginning with driving improved performance in our base business, we moved away from promotional messages and increased our focus on digital and building a stronger social media.

In January, we delivered about 7 million impressions and have 300,000 followers across all social platforms. We have also advanced our community with 26 popular influencers who collectively have a reach of 700,025 followers and growing. We are clearly loved by our students as evidenced by our average Google rating of 4.6 and our average Facebook rating of 4.8, both got a five star.

And the quality of our products is why we have such a strong word of mouth and liberal channel. In fact, it's one of our strongest marketing levered. It's the result of our skilled teachers, quality classes and exceptional customer service. We will continue to focus our digital marketing to deliver quality leads and drive sales.

Our approach is centered on generating leads at attracting acquisition cost with our multichannel strategy. We constantly run tests by demographic audience and by creative to optimize keyword buys, social media and advertising campaigns. Our cost to higher new accounts delivered the strong ROI given the high average life time value of numbers. In addition to targeting new users, we also have a large database of last users we also actively target.

Second, we will continue to optimize our studio base to ensure we're delivering acceptable for well contribution margin. We monitor our studios to ensure that they deliver or exceed our target contribution, and if they are not, we closely review operating cost and may close to either close or relocate studio.

To help us with strong and consistent execution, we’re extremely pleased to have added at the beginning of this year a seasoned sales executive, Robert Settembro to oversee our studio operation. His experience, leadership and training is already having a positive impact on our business and we’re excited to have him on board.

Third, we will continue invest in teacher training, focusing on acquired markets to develop teacher bench strength. In 2018, we offered free YogaWorks 100-hour teacher training in four of the five markets we entered and will have the vast market this year. We will also develop additional content and curriculums for continued education like we’re doing with our new heated programming.

Our teachers are our biggest asset and we will continue to invest in their training as their expertise of how we built our reputation are having some of the best and most experience teachers in the business. Based on initial results at our recent internal survey, about 50% of our teachers have been teaching for over 10 years. 70% reports having 500 hours of training and 30% have over 1000 hours of training. This level of experience, not only have a broad variety of classes to choose from but can also expect the high quality class.

And finally on the digital front, we were pleased with myyogawork.com performance, which delivered a solid 7% growth and reach students across 180 countries with over 650,000 videos streamed. Our increased efforts around community engagement, new customer conversions and pricing have definitely paid off. We believe in digital and the importance of offering a complimentary online experience.

We look forward to further capitalizing on this opportunity and to invest in this growth. Overall, we believe that myyogaworks.com is in central offering to allow students to practice wherever and whenever they chose. With our base business on the right track, we’re exploring various capital raise opportunities to further our growth.

We continue to see in bound interest from independent studio owners. We maintain relationship with those with whom we already spoken and we believe we’re well positioned to presume adding studios when the time is right. We look to forward to providing you more details as appropriate. In the mean time, our efforts are focused on continuing to accelerate our current course while remaining mindful of our cash runway.

As I think about where we’re now, I’m excited about our future and happy to see 2019 as off to a fantastic start. We made tremendous progress on several fronts as this is up for scalable growth. In addition, yoga participation rates remains strong. As of January 2016, 28% of the U.S had participated in yoga and more were expected to start practicing.

Students come to YogaWorks for our teachers, class programming variety, convenient locations and superior customer service. And we believe we can leverage our unique market position to capitalize on the continued strength in the yoga category. I’m confident that the actions we’re taking will enable us to drive healthy revenue growth and to improve EBITDA margins over the long-term.

We’re extremely proud of and grateful to the teachers and staff who work each day to deliver differentiated and relevant product and for the excellent hard work and determination of our team to grow our base business.

I will now turn it over to Vance to detail our financials.

Vance Chang

Thanks, Rosanna, and good afternoon everyone. I will start with the review of our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results and then discuss our outlook for the first quarter and fiscal year 2019.

We’re pleased to have delivered fourth quarter that resulted in full-year revenues of $59.6 million, which was at the better end of our guidance. Portfolio adjusted EBITDA also came in towards the very end of our guidance and the loss of 6.3 million. The fourth quarter net revenue decreased 3.2% to $14 million, and as Rosanna mentioned, we closed our Upper West Side studio in New York and our Comm Ave studio in Boston, which contributed to the decrease in sales.

We also largely eliminated our short-term promotional strategies and stayed focus on driving memberships. While this action led to a decrease in class package sales, this was partially offset by an increase in membership sales. We're very encouraged by the momentum we have built towards driving the recurring revenue stream of memberships and I believe that this ship has already set us up for stronger 2019.

Our cost of revenues and center operations increased 8% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, primarily due to the studios we acquired in Q4 of '17 and Q1 of '18. Studio level EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.4 million or 10.2% of net revenue compared to $2.7 million or 18.8% of net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017. As expected, our studio margins were negatively impacted by the short-term sales decline.

However, we believe that we will be able to better leverage our mostly fixed cost structure and expense studio level margin this year, as we continue to make significant progress shifting towards the membership model. Excluding the accrual for the teacher wage litigation settlement, G&A expenses declined 2% relative to the fourth quarter last year primarily due to lower stock-based compensation and marketing spend as we focused on only the most effective marketing tools.

We recognize an impairment to goodwill of $4.6 million during the quarter related to the decrease in market capitalization. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was in line with our guidance and negative $2.1 million. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, please see the tables in our earnings press release. At the end of the fourth quarter, we had $11.4 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet.

Cash used in operating activities was $111,000 for the quarter compared to cash used in operating activities of $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. We ended the year with 69 studios compared to 66 studios at the end of fiscal year 2017. We continue to monitor our fleet of studios and make prudent decisions about pieces.

As Rosanna mentioned, we are actively exploring various capital raising opportunities. We have engaged a financial advisor with a strong track record in retail and healthy living. We have made the headway needed on the base business and are prepared to look at various capital alternatives to fuel our expansion via acquisition and own new studios as appropriate.

My number one priority is our cash position. We're extremely focused on driving more profitable sales as we move forward while continuing to operate as a leading organization and carefully managing our expenses.

Now turning to our guidance, our business is off to a strong start despite numerous cold-weather days which cost us to cancel over 200 classes in the first two months of the year. We have seen sequential and year-over-year increase in membership revenue quarter-to-date and we're very pleased with how our business is trending so far this year.

For the first quarter of 2019, we expect net revenue to be between $15.25 million and $15.75 million as compared to $15.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be between negative $1.5 million and negative $1.0 million in 2019 as compared to negative $1.1 million in the first quarter of last year.

Q1’18 was the last quarter with deep discounted class packages offered than we were able to maintain sales level without repeating the same promotions by shifting the business mix towards our higher recurring revenue stream. We expect momentum to built through the year and therefore expect sales in the back half of the year to grow more than in the first half.

For the full year of 2019 with our current 69 located studios, we expect net revenue to be between $60 million and $62 million as compared to $59.6 million in 2018. We’re forecasting adjusted EBITDA to be between negative $6 and negative $5 million in 2019, as compared to negative $6.3 million last year. Our outlook assumes growth in the membership revenue stream, which has been building for the past eight months, which we expect to continue in 2019.

With that, we will open it up for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from John Heinbockel from Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead.

Ryan Kilbane

This is Ryan Kilbane on for John. Just quickly on the CapEx. Just kind of update us on during the quarter. What that went to and it appears to step up a little bit? Where that went to kind of what there early signs and return for that are? And what maybe a run rate might be going forward?

Vance Chang

Yes, I think the CapEx spend in this quarter, some -- a lot of that went to a few moves that Rosanna talked about. We moved our lengthier studio from a bigger location to a smaller, but higher profile location. So but the cost to some build out cost during the quarter and then we also have another location in Nor Cal that we’re in the process of moving. So, we're building that out as well that those are not going to be recurring CapEx going forward.

Ryan Kilbane

And then when you think about in terms of continued optimization of the studio base and then the potential resumption of acquisitions. And I think last quarter you mentioned maybe end of 19 is kind of where you could start to see that pick up. Are we still on track for that? Does '19 guidance kind of inquire that might be something that we might see in the future or is that still kind of up in the air?

Rosanna McCollough

So, I think the guidance does not include any additional studios in those numbers that is just the base business, and we’re not guiding at this point or two when we would add more studios at this time.

Vance Chang

Yes, and obviously, depending on the progress of our capital base, I think that will drive the timing of that as well.

Operator

Our next question is from Oliver Chen with Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Oliver Chen

We had a question related to the look ahead in terms of the visitors. What's incorporated in your guidance as you think about the visitors' trend? And also you've mentioned, the studio level, margin expansion, what are your key thoughts on the opportunities within that, that initiative as well?

Vance Chang

So, I think we've mentioned before, our members visit about twice as often as our class package people. So, as this mix shift happens, we do expect our same-store business to sort of grow over this year. Given the recurring nature of the subscription model, the membership model, we do see the growth that we've sort of achieved so far to continue over the second half of the year. So, the margin expansion happens mostly because revenue we see -- we see a strong recovery in revenue and then our cost structure is fairly. So, it's basically leveraging, us leveraging our fixed cost structure.

Rosanna McCollough

Hi, Oliver, it's Rosanna. In terms of that is -- to your question, we are investing more in our marketing and we are optimizing by channel. So with the combination of those two, we will expect to see an increase in visitors through 2019 as well to aid, to make our goals.

Oliver Chen

And we also had a question about the pricing. Is the kind of pricing where you want -- where you wanted to be, as you have these really helpful business intelligence tools and you are monitoring changes you've made. What is your approach to pricing? And it sounds like you'll be able to reduce the anniversary of the reduction and promotional activity in the New Year. Would love thoughts on that how that's going?

Rosanna McCollough

Yes, a fair question. In fact, we didn’t talk about it yet, but in January in -- mid January of this year, we took a modest price increase. We saw the opportunity to do so when we evaluated the competitive landscape in each of the local region and found that we were still -- while a terrific value, we thought there was opportunity to raise prices. So with some notice to our consumers, we raised prices on both memberships and packages at varying announced depending on the region such that we were still and always maintain the value in membership. If you all may come two times a week, it still makes a lot of sense to join as a member and get that extra boost throughout the year. Of course what this means without the deep discounting on packages, we're attractive at least raising our price per session to get more yield out of the business that we are generating.

Oliver Chen

My other question was about just thinking overall about your studio base. You've done a really prudent job managing for your long-term returns versus capital. How are you thinking about your whole studio base? And how you evaluate openings and closings? And what's good for those long-term?

Rosanna McCollough

Sure. Each box is important piece of the puzzle and we aim for each box to have a strong four-wall contribution. While collectively, the four walls of the region should gain us market share. So as we look at the leases that they come up one at a time, we evaluate how that studio is performing on its own as end of the part of the overall regional picture to determine, if it's accretive to keep at least going and sign an additional lease that we all will take the opportunity to do a competitive market analysis to make sure that our leases as competitive and profitable. And where we've seen the opportunity to add an incremental studio in time that's how you evaluate and taking a capital and look at where our customers are currently located, how far they're driving, where the competition is, and where how much the demographic -- where the demographic is to see where the potential opportunity is.

Oliver Chen

Okay and last question just regarding the capital raise that you mentioned. Do you have general parameters on things that you prioritize as you evaluate different options? And also, how are you -- what are your thoughts on to help us your base business as well as timing with respect to the timing of the raise? That would be great any insight you could add.

Vance Chang

Yes, as I mentioned, we hired a financial advisor that’s well trusted in the space, and we’re really exploring different alternatives. And so, there's nothing definitive at this point to guide the street, but as soon as we have any information, we will share that with you.

Operator

Our next question is from Daniel Imbro from Stephens. Please go ahead.

Daniel Imbro

I wanted to follow up to previous question. I respect you don’t want to guide a specific timing or maybe capital raise or M&A, but tragically do you think you far enough along on your profitability initiatives that you could execute on M&A, while continuing to optimize your existing studio base today?

Vance Chang

That’s a really good question. I think first of all as I mentioned before, this really is driven by timing of the capital raise. Without that, I think it's still on hold in terms of the progress we made so far. I think all the centralization work, the training work, the efficiency marketing that can’t be applied to not just our own studios but to the studios that we acquire or via greenfield or at least stakeholders whatever the case may be.

Rosanna McCollough

Exactly, I think when the time is right, we have all the infrastructure and ready for efficient growth.

Daniel Imbro

And continuing on that line of thinking around optimizing the chain. As you look at the existing studio base is 69 today, do you see a number of additional candidates that could be removed or close to improve cash flow or profitability? And any more detail you could share their probably with the quantity of underperforming studios in the base today?

Rosanna McCollough

I think we shared in the past that we typically have a handful of leases that are up for renewal each year. And so, we evaluate them on a case-by-case basis. I am sure, you understand that we’re not in the position the disclose the number of studios or the location of those studios for competitive and operational reasons, but all I can say is we continue to be incredibly disciplined when we look at each one to make sure that the fleet individually and as a whole are working optimally to improve our margins.

Daniel Imbro

I do want to touch on the retail portion of sales. It's not something we talked about a lot in the past six months as you guys have focused on improving the core profitability. But how does that fit into the strategy of maybe, yes, how you transitioning the story and improving your core profitability. Could you talk about your strategy on the retail side of the business?

Rosanna McCollough

Yes, retail has always been a part of the studio business. In fact, there is just a tremendous amount of people that come to a yoga studio that don’t have the gear, the equipment, the clothing, even take the class that they arrived for. So, we believe strategically that retail while it may not be a significant portion of our business is a significant of the studio experience.

We always curate the merchandize to be very appropriate for our boutique environment. We carry brands like Beyond Yoga and the top massive lines like Jade and Manduka to offer a curated collection for our customers. So from a margin perspective, if they -- it all adds up together to create our consolidated EBITDA while we don’t reported on an individual basis, it's a very important part of our business.

Daniel Imbro

And then last one from me. Just on the inbound interest, you're still getting from acquisition target. Could you share a little bit more colors around what those look like? Is it more an existing market? Or maybe strategically, as you guys think about returning to growth, any insights you could share about how you guys are looking to grow whether it's existing market or largest or small studios anything like that it would be great?

Rosanna McCollough

Yes, so a couple of questions I think you have there. For the first two, sure, we continue to receive inbound interest and even this past week, interest income doesn't only happen in our existing markets. It can happen in states where we don’t currently operate. I think people are always coming into the Yoga business which also means that there is constant flow of people who might just be tired of running and operation that is open 365 days in year and often 15 hours a day.

And I think people turn to us because we have a 15-years history of successfully acquiring studios and bringing them under our folk, so we can maintain the community. Since the IPO, we have always shared that our interest is always primarily to leverage our inbound overhead and to expand in existing market before entering beyond our current markets unless there is the opportunity to do so with the cluster where it makes sense.

Operator

Our next question is from Dave King from Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Andrew on for Dave. So I guess first, if you could just maybe talk a little bit more about the trends you are seeing in memberships. And then, if you could maybe talk about some of the improvement you are seeing there and then also kind of the outlook for 2019 on that? And then also, how should we think about some of the differed revenue for 2019 in terms of what's your people buying class packs?

Rosanna McCollough

Yes, I'll take the first part of the question Vance, okay. In terms of the membership, I think the change that we make midyear or last year was to make sure that our staff, which focused on making sure we were talking about, what YogaWorks offers and the products and pricing that go along with that. Again, the focus is on our class, the quality of our class is in a different shaded product. Then once you get through that, to be able to say, look if your stated goal is to come only two times a week, some people say three, some people have more ambitious goals.

Hey, you know, what the right product for you for your stated goals might just be a membership that has the greatest value and you're going to have the opportunity to be able to reach the goals you stated you came in for. And so for us, the whole thrust and momentum behind the membership was tying it to the reason why the customer came to YogaWorks from the beginning. And with that shift and talking about the product, the class and then following with the membership versus just leading with, hey, by the way we have class packages and membership.

Really, it wasn’t about -- you can't lead with pride, you have to lead with the class offering, the differentiation and then the product that meets the needs of the consumer. And with that shift, as I said, we had a 4% growth in memberships over Q3 and we are projecting a 10% growth in memberships versus Q4. I don’t think we have a forecast the guidance for memberships during the whole year, but I think you can see the train of thought on how does meet the consumer needs and how this best delivers on our mission and our business model.

Vance Chang

Andrew, the recurring nature of the subscription model is that, it built up over time. And so as we mentioned earlier, it's reflected in our 2019 full year guidance and we expect this buildup will increase our sales in the second half of the year, more than the growth that we’re seeing in Q1 and Q2. And to answer your question on deferred revenue, my favorite topic, but it's see less revenue will be deferred because membership is a duration-based product and not usage-based like class packages.

And so, you'll see that being less and less of an issue with forecasting our business than what it was last year. Of course, we have the new 606 coming up, revenue recognition will, and that will be, and we’re going to spend time talking about in our Q1. Thank you, and I look forward to that discussion with everyone.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I guess just next kind of turning towards, I remember last quarter you guys talked about some of the newer classes that you have added in that. It took a little bit of time for some of those to ramp up. How are you seeing in terms of your turnout for those newer classes that you have added?

Rosanna McCollough

I think we’re still ramping on those classes. We added quite a few in anticipation of the first quarter, which is traditionally when a lot of students, renew their New Year’s resolutions and want to try as many classes as possible to reach their personal goals. So, we expect those to continue building through first part of this year.

Unidentified Analyst

And then lastly for me, I guess just want to touch on that new business intelligence tool that I think Rosanna touched on a little bit earlier. So, if you could just maybe just touch on what affect that had improving studio efficiency? And then, are there any other actions you plan to take sort of along those lines help continue kind of improve that efficiency in studios?

Vance Chang

So, I will give you some very specific examples. One, I think instead of using MBO, I think we now and running a separate report to understand how sales are doing. We have real-time access to conversion, to sales, to different types of sales, to how the target needed to work, the progress of sales against budget. So, all those things that sound simple, but not you’re going to do real time and now we do have access to that.

Additionally, we have list of customers that we can say, hey, here is a list of the people that haven’t showed up X number of times in the past month, and we should give them a call and buy them back and ask them how the experience was and introduce new classes, new teachers to them. So, they are action base list of customers that the system provide that we can use to help improve customer service, increase retention, et cetera.

So, those things are extremely helpful from a day-to-day operational perspective and we can deploy that across all of our regions, whether it's acquired region or an existing region that we didn’t have access before.

Rosanna McCollough

I think it's one of empowerment to be honest. I think when you there is so much that our studio managers have to do from monitoring the labor, making sure the classes are right, the clean and the greeters have arrived and making sure that all customers issues are handled promptly and curiously. I think to think about this tool it is one less think for a managers to worry about. They don’t have to pull customers reports even multiple times a day. It's the information at their fingertips. So that provides a great feeling of confidence and empowerment that we are there to support them. We are there to help them with the right messaging to right consumers at the right time to deliver the goals that we've been out ourselves. So, I think it's a great confidence we've done addition to a great enabler to get us where we need to go.

Operator

Our next question is from George Kelly from Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

George Kelly

I have a few questions for you. So first to start, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you are just like always reviewing leases as they're expiring. Your studios need to meet a kind of procuring thresholds. My question is, are there a lot of studios that are kind of around or below that threshold? Or is it really just to sort of focus on a few leases that have turned unprofitable? And is it a concentration of just a few studios that have turned the negative?

Vance Chang

I think as Rosanna mentioned, we have about a handful of studios that with leases come out every year that we're actively looking at, and we don’t specifically mentioned studio performance or studio closure or scheduling more earnings and like that for competitive and operational reasons. But I think as with any sort of retail operations just what this bell curve, so we have studios that are outperforming the average and we have a few that are on a lower end. So as they come up, we are looking at them on a case-by-case basis.

George Kelly

And then separately not relating to the first question, but as you -- you've made some acquisitions and how are those the acquired studios performing versus the legacy base? Is there much of a difference?

Rosanna McCollough

We don’t report on the specifics of them, but what I will tell you is. I'm very pleased with the studios we've acquired. We acquired 21 in the '17 and '18 period. Last back half of the year was getting all of the acquired studios to have the same policies and procedures. And I know that sounds relatively easy, but when you are in one community and you paid $2 for a mat until that but then you go to another studio and perhaps even the same region. And that studio doesn’t charge anything or they don’t have a student discount, but another one does, it caused a lot of confusion and a lot of destruction to the operation.

So to get everyone on the same page with the same training, with the same metrics, so that we can now spend focus on having the best customer experience and converting all of our first time guest into members and those studios I think are some of the best performing studios because they had a lot of training and support that they are never going to be had before. And so, those studios are all doing well, maybe one or two are still getting up to the curve, but overall very pleased with the performance of the acquired studios.

George Kelly

And then last question from me. Just about your free -- you don’t provide, I understand you don’t provide the free cash flow guidance for 2019. But can you talk about your current cash balance and just sort of how we should think about the year progressing? And have you made adjustments to your sort of corporate overhead and corporate infrastructure to? Or would you assuming you can complete financing this year? Would you be able to quickly turn on the M&A strategy again?

Vance Chang

Yes, so as far G&A, I think we've made always fine tuning sort of the spend that we’re disciplined in terms of cost control, and a big part of our G&A is sort of the public cost and then we're NASDAQ, insurance, et cetera, public company audits that we can avoid. But marketing is a big piece that we control very carefully. So if we see positive return, we will spend more just because the unit economics is so attractive. And so if you looking at a G&A as a standalone piece, we make a lot because we’re spending more marketing but hopefully that’s driving positive return on the top line in terms of memberships and sales and that will make it worth our while.

You will see that we guided our 2019 numbers and as I mentioned before, like we expect the second half of the year to be faster growth and that's the result of this membership build up and that’s going to have an impact on cash burn as well. And so, we do expect a meaningful improvement for this year versus last year. Timing of the capital raise as I said is, we've hired advisor and so we’re working on that. And we have working capital and other sort of costing cash control initiatives that we can deploy depending on the timing of the capital raise, but we’re looking at this every day very carefully. It's my number one priority.

Rosanna McCollough

And in terms of getting back into the market, you said, what’s the ramp for that? When that time comes, I don’t think it's going to take us very long at all to reactivate discussions or exploring unit growth or other margin expansion opportunities. Right now, it's all about making sure we continue to run a lean organization, but the focus is on driving the revenue to see that margin expansion.

George Kelly

That was helpful and I guess just to make sure that I understood what you said regarding free cash flow. So as your expectation the 2019 will be improved from 2018 and can you help quantify, I mean anything about free cash would be great?

Vance Chang

Yes, we do expect it to improve over last year. I don’t know, if we’re going -- I don’t think, we sort of as you know we never guided on that point. But it is going to be an improvement and regardless of that we’re actively working on a capital raise and we need that to resume grow.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back to management for any closing comments.

Rosanna McCollough

Yes. So, thank you everyone for joining our call. We’re very excited about our Q4 and even more excited about the start to Q1, and we look forward to talking to you in a couple of months as we report on the Q1 results. So thank you all, have a great evening.

