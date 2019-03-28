AK Steel: Is It Time For Another Speculative Play?

The stock remains rather cheap even with lower estimates, but it's hard to believe that the market will give AK Steel the benefit of the doubt before seeing Q1 results.

In my article “AK Steel: Time For Upside” which was published in late January, I made the case for a momentum play in AK Steel (AKS) shares above $2.80 with first target of about $3.30 (6 forward P/E based on company’s guidance at that time) and second target of $4.00. The stock reached the first target but later corrected and is currently settling in a narrow $2.60 - $2.80 range, a situation similar to the one in mid-January. Is it time to look at another long play opportunity?

At the time the previous article was published, I counted on margin expansion: the stock was trading at about 5 forward P/E based on the company’s guidance. From that point, two scenarios could have developed: either the market should have bought the cheap shares of AK Steel and the company’s valuation would have increased, or the estimates should have been cut with shares staying flat or declining. It turned out that both things happened. First, the market bought into AK Steel shares due to their cheapness, but then analyst estimates got revised lower and the share price decreased.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The company’s own guidance is for earnings of $0.51 - $0.57 per share – more than 70% of business relies on fixed-base price contracts, so seeing that much volatility in earnings estimates at a time when steel prices are not falling through the floor is a bit surprising. That said, the current estimate of earnings of $0.49 per share is just slightly below the “official” low end of the earnings guidance range. At this point, it looks like general recession fears that have plagued the market for some time (that’s especially visible in bonds) are have an effect on AK Steel estimates. Given the company’s past performance which was far from perfect, the market is not giving AK Steel the benefit of the doubt.

At the same time, multiple expansion did happen: AK Steel currently trades at 6 forward P/E (at the moment of writing the January article, the stock traded at 5 forward P/E based on company’s estimates and at just 4 forward P/E based on the analyst estimates). With the low stock price, the market anticipated a decrease in earnings estimates, and it turned out that it was right in this bet, at least in the near term.

The problem for AK Steel is that as the time goes by, the market will become increasingly focused on upcoming debt maturities which could coincide with recession (at least that’s the prevailing fear nowadays):

Source: AK Steel annual report, maturities for the next five years, total long-term debt is $2 billion.

The company intends to refinance the 2019 maturity. After this, there’s nothing to worry about before the period of 2021 – 2023, when AK Steel will face a $1.1 billion debt wall. It’s hard to tell when the market will start posing real questions regarding the company’s plans to deal with this significant challenge, but the closer we get to 2020, the higher the probability of this uncomfortable question being raised. With roughly $50 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of 2018, the company has no cash cushion and will have to rely on cash flow to deal with debt and please the market. The room for error gets smaller with each passing quarter.

In no way I’m implying that the company heads for a sure bankruptcy. I think that AK Steel shares will continue to receive support at current levels (for now) unless there is a major dive in the general market. However, the prospect of market buying into AK Steel shares again like in early February before the earnings report set for April 29, amidst recession fears and falling analyst estimates, seems mute to me. I’d wait for the Q1 report to see how things are going on, and I think the market will do the same.

