Sprague Resources: Distribution Is Definitely Not Covered

The fair value changes on contracts obfuscate things but the distribution coverage presented by the company is accurate.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) has a pretty hefty distribution that dwarfs that of most other limited partnerships. With the yield hanging at almost 15%, investors are curious as to whether this distribution is sustainable.

We looked into just that.

The business

The company has been around for a long time and has its reach in three different segments.

Source: SRLP presentation

Since it went public, it has certainly delighted investors with repeated distribution increases.

Source: SRLP presentation

That kind of history alongside such a huge yield is highly uncommon. Either this was the bargain of the century or ripe for a distribution cut.

Distribution coverage

SRLP does report its distributable cash flow ('DCF') metrics in a fairly straightforward manner. Based on that alone, the distribution is definitely not covered.

Source: SRLP Q4 supplemental

However, we do see large amounts of subtractions from EBITDA here. Are these artificially lowering DCF? Should these be accounted for by investors?

Some bulls have recently argued that these adjustments may understate coverage. Our opinion on this is a definite "no". To understand our thinking, we have to look through the 10-K and see the references for how SRLP calculates these numbers (emphasis ours).

Inventory is valued at the lower of cost or net realizable value. The adjustment related to unrealized gain on inventory which is not included in net income (loss), represents the estimated difference between inventory valued at the lower of cost or net realizable value as compared to market values. The fair value of the derivatives we use to economically hedge our inventory declines or appreciates in value as the value of the underlying inventory appreciates or declines, which creates unrealized hedging losses (gains) with respect to the derivatives that are included in net income (loss).

Source: SRLP 10-K

In case that sounds confusing, let us sum it up. SRLP values its inventory every quarter. These changes are not included in net income. SRLP also values its contract hedges on its inventories. These are included in net income.

So the net result is when inventory value falls, hedges which are included in net income, move up and net income and EBITDA, are higher.

The net result when inventory value rises, hedges which are included in net income, move down and net income and EBITDA, are lower.

As SRLP includes only hedges and not the counter moving inventory changes in net income, net income and hence EBITDA jumps around a lot. If both these were included there would be no issues, but since only one is, EBITDA is moving significantly and rather unnecessarily. Hence SRLP, rightfully takes these changes out of Adjusted EBITDA. The same applies to the Natural Gas transportation contracts.

Represents our estimate of the change in fair value of the natural gas transportation contracts which are not recorded in net income (loss) until the transportation is utilized in the future (i.e., when natural gas is delivered to the customer), as these contracts are executory contracts that do not qualify as derivatives. As the fair value of the natural gas transportation contracts decline or appreciate, the offsetting physical or financial derivative will also appreciate or decline creating unmatched unrealized gains (losses).

Source: SRLP 10-K

You can see below in years where EBITDA is really high, SRLP is subtracting from EBITDA and vice versa.

Source: SRLP Q4 supplemental

The adjusted EBITDA is fairly steady and that represents the true long term earnings power of the company. If investors insist on removing the impact of this $51 million of adjustments this year, they should also be comfortable removing the adjustment out of year ended 2016, where without these adjustments, DCF would have been negative ($49,098-$31,304-$18,612). So in our opinion the DCF, as presented, is accurate and the distributions were not covered in 2018.

Going forward

SRLP guided for an adjusted EBITDA of $105-$125 million.

With regard to 2019 guidance, we are targeting full year adjusted EBITDA of $105 million to $125 million and intend to maintain distributions at their current level.

Source: SRLP Q4 conference call

That is a moderate range for adjusted EBITDA but it creates a huge range for DCF as it translates into roughly DCF of between $50 million and $75 million.

Source: Author's estimates

At the very high end the current distributions would be covered. At the very low end the coverage ratio would be close to 71%. There are big incentives for management to keep paying out huge distributions as its General Partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC, benefits most with high distributions. SRLP's leverage also being at 3.6X could potentially be pushed higher without endangering the company. So at this point, we see that the distribution could certainly be maintained. However, coverage will depend on whether it can hit the very high end of its guidance.

Conclusion

SRLP's distribution was not covered in 2018 and at the midpoint of its guidance of $115 million adjusted EBITDA, it won't be covered in 2019. Based on its leverage metrics, it is in no immediate danger of needing to cut its distribution. At about 8X its actual DCF, the stock is not particularly expensive but then the whole MLP sector is ridiculously cheap. We have taken a pass on this but might be interested at a later time point if coverage and/or valuation improve.

