Finisar To Merge With II-VI To Reduce Competition And Improve Margins

Introduction

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has a history of growth, but its earnings have been volatile. The company provides electronic components that are used with fiber optic cables. Finisar’s profitability has been pressured, as the company needed to undercut prices to remain competitive.

The fiber optic industry is expected to grow into 2023, and the company is well-placed to capitalize on this. As a means of reducing competition and increasing its profitability, Finisar will merge with its competitor II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), which is expected to be completed by the middle of this year.

In my opinion, the merger makes sense and the combined company could see long-term capital gains, as earnings will likely grow from improved margins and the increased demand in fiber optic cabling.

Financials

Finisar has reported financial results for the third quarter ending January 31, 2019 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo). Note: Fiscal year ends April 30, 2019.

The company's third-quarter revenue fell 1.4% over the third quarter from a year ago. Finisar reported diluted earnings per share with a loss of $0.135, which was an improvement over the $0.49 loss reported in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. Its reported EBIT increased 33% for the same period. The EBIT (Earning Before Tax and Interest) gives an indication of the company’s profitability at an operational level.

On an annual basis, revenue for 2018 full fiscal year (ending April 2018) fell 9.0% over the previous fiscal year. The company reported diluted earnings per share with a loss of $0.42, compared to a profit of $2.19 from the previous fiscal year. Its EBIT of $16.25 million was down 90% from the $177 million reported for the previous fiscal year.

Finisar’s return on equity is not applicable at present due to its reported earnings loss. Over the last decade, the company’s return on equity has ranged from 1% to 16%.

Similarly, the company’s profit margin (profit-to-revenue ratio) is not applicable at present due to its reported earnings loss. The profit margin over the last decade has ranged from 1% to 17%.

Finisar’s current ratio is 6.8, meaning that its current assets considerably exceed its current liabilities. Finisar has a history of operating with a generous amount of working capital. The current ratio has ranged from 2.5 to 7.5 over the last decade. Working capital is the company's short-term finances, such as cash and short-term deposits. With such a generous amount of working capital, Finisar will have no problems with paying its bills.

The asset ratio (total liabilities-to-total assets) is 31%, which means that Finisar’s total debt is 31% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last decade, the asset ratio has ranged from 20% to 44%. Finisar’s asset ratio is quite low, which means that it is conservatively financed and can easily source more funding if needed.

The book value is currently $13.70, and with a stock price of $23, it is trading at 1.7x book value.

The company’s total debt (long-term and short-term) is well-managed, and it would find it easy to raise more funds if needed. Being conservatively financed means that Finisar can secure any additional funding at favorable rates.

Finisar can operate with a reasonable profit margin and return on equity. However, the company’s revenue has declined, while costs have increased slightly, resulting in an earnings loss.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Finisar data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Finisar’s historical revenue and earnings trend.

Examining the chart shows that its revenue has broadly increased over most of the last decade. The company’s revenue declined in 2018 after peaking in 2017.

Finisar’s earnings, however, show a history of volatility. In fact, its earnings have essentially ranged between zero and $2 since 2010 (much like a stock chart stuck in a sideways trading range). The company booked a sizable earnings loss back in 2009.

Note: The analysts forecasts are not applicable, as Finisar is merging with II-VI Incorporated as discussed in the next section.

The company will see strong demand going forward, with Michael Hurlston, CEO, stating in the earnings call:

In our core business, we are continuing to see a very strong demand for our ROADMs on a global basis with India and China beginning to deploy ROADMs in large volumes.

The ROADMs the CEO is referring to are electronic devices used with fiber optic cables. These ROADM devices are used to route the optical signal to different ports. The demand for fiber optic cable and associated devices such as ROADMs declined in China through 2018, with the rest of the world experiencing a slowdown. China is a major source of revenue for Finisar, and the decline in demand from the country was the main reason the company’s revenue fell in 2018.

As the CEO pointed out, the fiber optic cable market is expected to resume growth. Reports have stated that growth is expected to be around 12% per year until 2023. The expected growth will directly benefit Finisar, as the company sells the electronic components that are used with fiber optic cables.

Finisar will also benefit from the transition to 5G. The CEO stated:

For the upcoming 5G transition for wireless, we are a leading supplier of the major OEMs of 25 gig and 100 gig data rates for both short and long-reach applications.

Fiber optic cables are also used with mobile services. While the signal between the user’s device (such as a cell phone) and the cell tower is wireless, the signal from the cell tower to the exchange is via a cable. As these cable systems are being converted to fiber optic cables, a device is needed to convert the electrical signal from the cell tower to an optical signal to be transmitted along the fiber optic cable and vice versa. This device is called a fiber optic transceiver, which are the OEMs the CEO is referring to.

The new 5G network using fiber optic cables requires OEMs, which companies like Finisar supply. The rollout of the 5G network will benefit Finisar, giving the company another revenue boost.

The Merger

Finisar will merge with its competitor II-VI Incorporated. Shareholders of Finisar will receive $15.60 per share in cash and 0.2218 shares of II-VI Incorporated (currently worth $8.24 per share with an II-VI stock price of $37.14). This gives a merger price of $23.84 per share for Finisar shareholders at present. Finisar's current stock price is $23.28, which is (as expected) just below the merger offer.

A quick look at II-VI’s financials shows that it’s in a similar financial position to Finisar. The market cap of II-VI Incorporated is $2.4 billion and is similar in size to that of Finisar, which has a market cap of $2.7 billion.

It appears that Finisar has decided its best to stop competing against II-VI. The constant discounting with a price war puts pressure on Finisar's margins and the same for II-VI. I think that the two companies took the "if you can’t beat them, join them" approach.

Overall, I think the merger is a good idea and it should go some way towards reducing the price competitiveness and thereby improving margins. The companies are in a growth industry; they just need to work on generating earnings growth, and the merger is a step in the right direction.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to see how the stock has performed in the past. The future stock performance is not relevant, as Finisar’s merger will be finalized by the middle of this year.

Finisar chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Finisar stock price has broadly worked its way up with considerable volatility. The stock price can swing around, and last year traded down to the trend line that it formed over the past ten years. The stock price was $18.88 on November 8, 2018, the day before the merger announcement. The current deal worth $23.84 per share to Finisar’s investors is below the peak prices investors paid over the last decade.

Considering that the merger is approved, the only room for the stock price to move is if II-VI’s stock price rallies. However, the time frame is short, as the merger is expected to be completed by the middle of this year.

Conclusion

Finisar is a company with a history of reasonable revenue growth, but its earnings have shown volatility with no discernable trend. The company is conservatively financed and can operate profitably.

It operates in the fiber optic industry, which is expecting solid grow heading into 2023. Finisar will merge with its competitor II-VI Incorporated, which is of similar size and in a similar financial position. The merger should reduce pricing competition between the two companies, which, in turn, should increase the profitability of the merged company.

The fiber optics market is a growth market, which will see the combined company’s revenue grow. In my opinion, the merger makes sense and could produce earnings growth into the future, which would likely see long-term capital gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.