NIO: Recent Headwinds Don't Diminish Growth Prospects

Among the wave of Chinese ADRs, NIO (NYSE:NIO) is trending to the top of watchlists as it tries to navigate through the hype and pitfalls of the Chinese and Electric Vehicles (EV) market. IPO’ing back in September 2018 at $6, NIO has oscillated from $13 to its all-time low of $4.90 early this week.

After digesting the recent headlines and momentum pushing the stock to its lows, NIO presents a good value opportunity to regain its footing and head towards where many research analysts have their target of around $8-10.

What is NIO and why the stock is down:

Much like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), NIO is involved in popularizing electric vehicles to the masses in China. NIO focuses on premium SUVs, a market leader in China where most companies are for entry-level buyers. Its first car, a 7-seater EV named the ES8 was put into production in June 2018. Its second car, the smaller ES6, went into production early this year. Each car has a range of 200-300 miles and a starting price of $50,000-65,000, pricing more than 25% lower than the Tesla Model X price in China. In 2018, NIO delivered over 11,000 ES8 into the market, surpassing its targets and will continue to increase production capabilities in both of its vehicles.

China possesses great upside when forecasting the country’s EV market. While a recent report shows China in 2018 bought 1.2mm electric vehicles, more than half of the electric vehicles sold globally, penetration in the market still remains low. Cleantechnica reports EV cars in China just hit 8% of the car market and looks to head towards 50% by 2025. For NIO, the domestic market is great where luxury cars are in demand from newly wealthy Chinese.

After a 60 minutes report in February helped investors learn about NIO’s intentions, recent news has not been kind to NIO. On March 6th, NIO’s earnings report surprised investors by announcing that it was going to halt the opening of a new factory in Shanghai. Investors took this to mean a slowdown in its forecasts but the closure was due to policies now favoring jointly-owned factories.

On March 11th, the IPO lockup expired, which often factors in to push a stock lower since it is the first opportunity for many holders to sell their shares. To round it out, Tuesday, the Chinese government announced plans to scale back its subsidy program for EV cars in the second half of 2019. All these factors have led to an aggressive downfall in the stock over the past month, but all risks acknowledged by the company as it projects its sales going forward.

Where does NIO go from here:

The Chinese government's announcement of ending subsidies is a blow to the market, but one where NIO should still be able to grow in. Targeting luxury buyers and large SUVs, NIO is hitting on growing segments within the Chinese market.

In addition, by being a domestic company and car specs that is targeted to meet regulatory requirements, NIO is able to enjoy exemptions from customs, tax benefits and lower labor costs than many of its international competitors such as Tesla and Buick. With NIO continuing to add more stores throughout China, build better batteries and lower costs, the worst of the pressure could be over, allowing the sales growth to reflect back into the stock.

Looking at its fundamentals, we see financials that are similar to many early-stage companies in the US and China. Cash burn increased over the past year as it ramped up production. EPS came in last year at ($1.42), but is expected to improve to ($1.21) in the coming year. With only 6 months of sales, NIO in 2018 recorded about $750mm in revenue. Now with two models in production for a full year, NIO looks for revenue in 2019 to hit $2.5bn and double that for 2020.

Chinese ADRs, particularly newer ones like NIO, are privy to volatility; so plan accordingly, but a near-term target of $7-8, where it was a few weeks ago, provides a nice risk/reward. Call spread options in August that cover two earnings periods can be a nice play for those who are experienced as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.