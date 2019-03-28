How Does The Vanguard Industrial ETF Offering Compare To Competitors?

In this article, we will look at the four largest industrial ETFs – Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS), Fidelity MSCI Industrials ETF (FIDU), SSGA Industrial Select SPDR (XLI), and the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ), with a focus on the Vanguard Industrials ETF.

Despite all being US industrial stock index ETFs, there are some important differences between the four.

Ticker Index Tracked Holdings Expense Ratio VIS MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25/50 349 .10% FIDU MSCI USA IMI Industrials 343 .08% XLI Industrial Select Sector 70 .13% IYJ Dow Jones US Industrials 218 .43%

(Source: Company websites)

We can see each ETF tracks a different index and the number of holdings and expense ratios vary widely as well.

Vanguard Industrials ETF

The Vanguard ETF is the second cheapest fund and tracks the most diversified index. The MSCI USA IMI Industrial index has the largest number of holdings as well as well as limits that prevent the fund more becoming too concentrated. The “25/50” in the index name means that no one holding can exceed 25% of the fund and the total weight of all positions greater than 5% cannot exceed 50% of the fund. At present this restriction doesn’t have any impact on the fund as the largest holding, Boeing (BA), only makes up 8% of the fund and no other stock is greater than 5%.

(Source: Company websites, author’s calculations)

Fidelity Industrials ETF

The Fidelity ETF should be the same as the Vanguard offering since it tracks the same index just without position size limits. Our table above was compiled the same day, so theoretically the holdings should be the same. Over the long term, we would expect any tracking error differences would be minor. (Although more on this later.) The main advantage the Fidelity offering has is that its expense ratio is .02% cheaper.

SSGA Industrial ETF

The SSGA Industrial ETF sector offering tracks a slightly different index, which consists of mainly of large cap stocks and some mid-caps (depending on what definition of mid-cap you want to use). The top holdings are the same, just with heavier weightings. As a result, relative performance will likely be determined by the degree to which large cap stocks out-perform or under-perform. Large cap over-performance would favor the SSGA fund while small cap outperformance would favor Vanguard or Fidelity’s offerings.

iShares US Industrials ETF

The final industrial ETF is iShares offering which tracks a completely different index than the first three funds we looked at. The Dow Jones US Industrials index includes not only traditional industrial companies like Boeing, Caterpillar (CAT), or 3M (MMM) but also business services and technology companies. Included in the index are stocks such as PayPal (PYPL) and Accenture (ACN). In fact, technology hardware and equipment, services, and software companies make up 23% of the index. The result is really an expensive (remember the .43% expense ratio!) ETF that tracks a hybrid industrial-technology type portfolio. If investors were looking for this type of portfolio, they may be better off simply devoting about 75% of what they would put in IYJ to a cheaper, traditional industrial ETF like one of the three above and putting the remaining 25% in a technology index of some type.

Summary

As one would expect, the 10 year performance of all three of the pure-play industrial ETFs is quite similar.

All three funds are highly correlated to each as well, just as we would expect. Differences in performance are likely just due to slightly different individual stock weightings and the inclusion or exclusion of small cap industrials. Over a long enough time horizon, there is no real reason to believe one index is far superior to the others. However, there is some evidence for the outperformance of small cap stocks, so an ETF like Fidelity or Vanguard which includes them would likely be a better choice over the SSGA offering. Given that there is no near or medium term issues with any of the Fidelity ETF holdings making up over 25% of the fund, it would appear to be the superior offering due to its lower cost compared to the Vanguard Fund. Sure, .02% isn’t a big difference so it’s not to say the Vanguard fund is bad, just that why not go with the cheaper fund that tracks a complete industrial index.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, PYPL, ACN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.