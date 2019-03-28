Netgear: Management Expects To Boost Growth For 2019

The stock is reasonably priced and would best suit patient investors as the stock can trade sideways for extended periods.

Introduction

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) is a provider of wired and wireless networking and internet connected products. NETGEAR’s revenue has declined in recent years and its earnings have been volatile, but the company expects these to turn around in 2019 with revenue growth of around 5% and earnings growth of at least 10%.

I think that the company has a future as the demand for its products will only continue to increase as more devices are connected to the internet. In my opinion, NETGEAR would make a good long-term investment and would be more suited to patient investors as the stock can spend some time trading sideways with no real capital gain. However, over the longer term, I think the stock price will work its way higher in line with NETGEAR’s future growth potential.

At present, NETGEAR is reasonably priced and I think this provides a good entry for a long-term investment.

Financials

NETGEAR has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company’s reported fourth-quarter revenue was down 19% from the fourth quarter of 2017. NETGEAR reported diluted earnings per share of $0.03 compared to $0.64 reported for the fourth quarter of 2017. The company’s EBIT was down 26% over the fourth quarter of 2017. The EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Tax) gives an indication of the company’s profitability at an operational level.

On an annual basis, revenue for 2018 was up 1.9%. NETGEAR reported full-year diluted earnings per share of $0.52, which was up from the $0.35 loss reported for the 2017 fiscal year. NETGEAR’s EBIT is down 6.7% over the 2017 fiscal year.

NETGEAR’s return on equity is currently around 3%. Over the last decade the company’s return on equity has ranged from 1% to 14%.

The profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is currently around 1%. The profit margin has been over 10 percent in recent years.

NETGEAR’s current ratio is 2.2, meaning that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. The company’s current ratio has ranged from 2.1 to 3.3 over the last decade. The company’s generous current ratio means that the company has ample working capital (which is the company's short-term finances such as cash and short-term deposits) that's used for paying its bills.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 40%, which means that NETGEAR’s total debt is 40% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last decade the asset ratio has ranged from 27% to 42%. NETGEAR’s asset ratio is quite low, which means that the company is conservatively financed and can easily source more funding if needed.

The company’s book value is currently $19.88 and with a stock price of $33 NETGEAR is trading at 1.7x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 3.8% in 2019 and increase 4.5% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to recover in 2019 and increase another 17.6% in 2020. The 2020 PE multiple is 11.5x.

The financials reveal that NETGEAR operates with a generous amount of working capital. This means that NETGEAR can easily pay its bills without needing to dip into its long-term finances. The company is conservatively financed with its total debt being well under half of the company’s assets. Should NETGEAR need to borrow more money in the future, it can easily do so without overloading its balance sheet with debt.

NETGEAR does seem to have some profitability issues. The company is struggling with slow revenue growth and on an operating level its profits have declined with a drop in EBIT. This has led to low profit margins and low returns on equity.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

NETGEAR data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows NETGEAR’s historical revenue and earnings trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that NETGEAR’s revenue increased from 2009 until 2013 and then started to decline. The revenue picked up slightly in 2018 and the analysts are expecting NETGEAR’s revenue to continue increasing at a slow rate heading into 2020.

The chart shows that NETGEAR’s earnings are volatile. While the earnings for 2018 have improved from 2017, they are still down from the earnings peak of 2011. The forecasts are for earnings to recover in 2019 with a further increase expected for 2020.

Patrick Lo, Chairman and CEO of NETGEAR, stated in its earnings call,

Looking at the strong pipeline of new technologies and products to be introduced in fiscal 2019, we continue to be confident in mid-single-digit growth on the top line and double-digit growth in non-GAAP operating profit for the year.

It seems that management is confident that NETGEAR’s growth will continue, admittedly at a modest single-digit rate which I would interpolate as around 5% for its revenue growth and an increase of more than 10% for its earnings.

The new technologies the CEO is referring to include the next generation WiFi routers and the 5G routers that NETGEAR will provide for AT&T’s new 5G service.

NETGEAR operates in a highly competitive environment and its future success is dependent on the company developing new products. NETGEAR has a brand name and I am personally using one of its modems for my current internet provider. However, I have also used other internet providers, using different modem brands such as Huawei and D-Link.

In order to remain competitive, NETGEAR has to continually invest in research and development which places a strain on its margins. For the 2018 fiscal year research and development costs amounted to $82.4 million, which represented 8% of its revenue. The problem is if NETGEAR doesn’t spend this on research and development then its product line will fall behind that of its rival’s and this will effectively lower NETGEAR’s revenue. So just to maintain its revenue growth NETGEAR must spend on research and development.

NETGEAR has spun off its home-security camera Arlo business in an IPO in August last year. NETGEAR stockholders received 1.98 shares of Arlo common stock for every share of NETGEAR common stock held. It appears that Arlo wasn’t profitable enough for NETGEAR, so it seems that the company decided to divest the business. Another reason for divesting Arlo could be that NETGEAR's focus is router and modem-based and possibly NETGEAR figured that home-security cameras didn’t fit in with its business model.

It’s interesting that NETGEAR has acquired Meural which provides picture frames that display digital images uploaded from the cloud via a WiFi connection. Meural also provides artwork via its app for display on mobile devices.

Meural uses WiFi-based devices for its digital frames and of course NETGEAR will supply these devices. This was actually a smart business move as it ensures that NETGEAR’s devices are used rather than its competitors’. Also, as a bonus, NETGEAR receives a recurring revenue stream as the Meural service costs around $50 per month to use. This is on top of the cost charged to purchase the digital frame which starts at $595.

I think that management is on the right track here – sell its home-security camera business with questionable profitability and purchase a business that will use NETGEAR devices and provides a bonus revenue stream.

It appears to me that management is working at driving future growth. In order for shareholders to justify the company’s stock price, NETGEAR will need to grow both its revenue and its earnings. I like management's approach with divesting its Arlo business and replacing it with the Meural business. The recurring revenue will provide a boost.

I personally think that there is more future growth in NETGEAR. We live in a digital age with an increasing range of products being smart connected. These products included smart TVs, game consoles and even household items such as smart home thermostats and smoke detectors. These all require devices produced by companies like NETGEAR and I think this will ensure NETGEAR’s future growth but I also think that NETGEAR will face plenty of competition.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

NETGEAR chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that NETGEAR’s stock price has broadly increased over the last decade. The stock did spend quite some time trading sideways, having peaked in 2011 before finally breaking out and hitting its high of $47.50 in mid-2018. The stock then sold down along with the decline in the stock market. The stock quickly traded up earlier this year before dropping after its quarterly earnings release.

The stock could trade back up to its 2018 peak of $47.50 if the current stock market rally continues. The stock does have a history of trading sideways and it’s quite possible that if NETGEAR did reach its 2018 peak, then it could sell back down again into its trading range.

Over the longer term the stock has the potential to continue higher, but NETGEAR would need to produce revenue and earnings growth to sustain a higher stock price.

Conclusion

NETGEAR’s revenue has declined in recent years and it has a history of volatile earnings. Management feels confident that the company can produce revenue growth of around 5% and earnings growth of at least 10% for the 2019 fiscal year.

To help meet these growth goals NETGEAR has spun off its home-security camera Arlo business in an IPO and acquired the Meural business. While NETGEAR has not shown any real growth in recent years, I think that the company has a future. The demand for its products will only continue to increase as more devices are connected to the internet.

NETGEAR is reasonably priced and in my opinion the stock would suit patient investors with a long-term view as the stock price has a tendency to trade sideways for extended periods.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.