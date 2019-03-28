Target's Growing Margin Troubles

On the other hand, increasing wages and digital channel costs are killing operating margins. If consumer spending dips, it could stunt sales growth and further pressure Target.

Target remains a major player in US retail. It has utilized e-commerce, store remodels, and its loyalty perks to drive solid sales growth over the past couple of years.

Target Corporation (TGT) offers a lot to like to investors, as one of the leading retailers in the United States. The company is a dividend champion with 51 years of consecutive dividend raises. Target is also coming off of a strong 2018 that saw robust comparable sales growth of 5.0%, driven almost completely by traffic. The company's large size and standing as a top retailer in the US have enabled it to jump into the e-commerce arena and compete with other heavyweights such as Amazon (AMZN), and Walmart (WMT). However, Target has seen increased margin pressures over the past two years, primarily driven by e-commerce logistics and employee wage increases. Until Target can demonstrate that its margin issues are tamed over the long term, investors should proceed with caution. A recessionary environment would put a spotlight on these headwinds.

Upward Sales Momentum

Target has taken a step forward in recent years. After revenues wavered from 2013 through 2016, the company has managed to find a new sense of growth. Sales have shown upward momentum after comparable stores sales shrunk -0.5% in 2016 with two consecutive years of growth (1.3% in 2017, and 5.0% in 2018). What is more impressive, is that the growth has largely been driven by transaction volume rather than pricing. This is a more organic indicator that - more people are shopping at target.

source: Ycharts

The company has been able to use a series of "mouse traps" to bring in shoppers including nationwide store renovations that bring an enhanced shopping experience, as well as a Red Card debit/credit card program that features a pretty robust penetration rate of 23.8%. However, the company's e-commerce presence has really taken a step forward, and has helped contribute to growth.

source: Target Corporation 10-K

Digital channel sales not only minimized losses in 2016, but were responsible for the company's top line growth in 2017. Digital sales have continued to expand through 2018, and now represent a total of 7.1% of all revenues. This trend will likely continue to progress as digital sales are a clear sign of the future, and not simply a trend. We agree with management's forecast for low-mid single digit sales growth for FY2019. The company's combination of digital expansion, store remodels, and loyalty perks have developed a trend of success that we will believe in until the macro-economic climate worsens, or sales momentum reverses.

Margin Pressures Are Mounting

While the top line success story is important (especially for retail), we continue to worry about adverse margin pressures that Target continues to face. There are two main pressure points to discuss, the first being digital channel expansion.

source: Target Corporation 10-K

Easily the largest downward force on gross margin, "Digital Fulfillment & Supply Chain" is responsible for a total 1.1% margin loss between 2016 and 2018. This has been partially negated by "Merchandising Strategies". Our current worry is that as digital sales grow, these margin pressures will escalate. 2018 comparable digital sales grew 36% over 2017. If it were a matter of scaling up, we would look for the margin loss to lessen as the digital operation grows larger. However, that year over year growth almost doubled the impact on margin.

This alone isn't as immediate a danger to Target as one might fear. The rate of margin decline could slow or reverse depending on whether management can take actions to improve its cost position in the digital channel segment.

Our collective caution towards Target stems from a rise in SG&A expenses that are simultaneously pressuring the company's margins. The increase is primarily driven by wage increases, which makes sense when considering the widespread public pressure for increasing compensation for hourly employees. These expenses will only continue to rise, as the company is committed to a corporate minimum wage of $15 an hour by 2020.

source: Target Corporation 10-K

These two factors have impacted the company's operating margin, which has fallen from approximately 7% to 5.45% in 2.5 years (a decline of 22%). With neither headwind showing signs of reversal, operating margins could continue to get worse.

source: Ycharts

Potential Headwinds For Sales Growth?

If operating margins continue to fall, Target could be forced to raise prices in what is a cut-throat competitive environment. This is the most immediate fallout from the current trend. Target could also curb some of these expenses by reducing labor hours for example. These reactionary measures (whether it's raising prices, or cutting hours) have a critical mass before impacting the consumer experience and possibly harming traffic.

We also worry about whether macro-level tailwinds are nearing a top. We are approximately a decade removed from the recession. A number of factors are working in favor of consumer spending at the moment. Low unemployment rates have US consumers spending at an all time high:

source: Trading Economics

When the economic environment eventually takes a turn downward, this will put downward pressure on Target's top line growth. If this were to happen, a decrease in revenue would further stress Target's earnings power. Retail is one of the most difficult industries to compete in. After years of consumer spending ramping up, we remain wary that the operating environment looks like it could turn into a headwind as the bullish economy continues to age.

Valuation

With this in mind, we need to evaluate the current valuation of the stock. It trades at $80 per share, towards the higher end of its 52 week range. Analyst projections currently place the stock at an earnings multiple of 13.69X. This is roughly in line with Target's 10 year median PE ratio of 14X.

While the PE ratio is in line with norms, the stock's valuation from a cash flow standpoint isn't quite as attractive. The current FCF yield of 5.78% is well off of its high. It has crossed 10% multiple times in the past 10 years.

source: Ycharts

Due to the tough operating environment, the compressing margins, and increasing probability of a recessionary environment as time passes, we need to see a margin of safety in Target stock. If shares approached 12X earnings, it would give a 15% discount to the stock's historical valuation norms. This would equate to a share price target of $70.

Wrapping Up

Target is a strong entity in a brutally difficult retail environment. While Target should be celebrated for the positive sales growth it has produced over the past couple of years, there are some longer term headwinds developing. Margins cannot continue to deteriorate at the rate they have been. This problem may only be magnified if the macro-economic environment that Target has been enjoying becomes less favorable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.