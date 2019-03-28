Administrative Frannie Reform Initiated By Donald Trump

The Treasury Housing Reform Plan shall be submitted to the President for approval, through the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, as soon as practicable.

Anti-GSE people say this is bad, but everyone else seems to agree that administrative reform is the next step after waiting for 10+ years for Congress to do nothing.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been in conservatorship for over ten years where they have handed all of their money over to the US Treasury.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies in conservatorship. They were placed into conservatorship in 2008 when the Federal Housing Finance Agency used its accounting authority to write down their assets so that they would take money from the US Treasury. In 2012, without further accounting losses available, and their reversal on deck, FHFA and Treasury reworked the deal so that Treasury would take the net worth of the companies quarterly via the Third Amendment. Equity investors filed lawsuits saying that what the government did was illegal for a variety of reasons. So far, the courts have not forced the government to pay damages or undo any of what it's done to retain control of Fannie and Freddie in conservatorship. As predicted, now the Trump administration is taking matters into their own hands.

Investment Thesis

Trump is asking for an action list of options to choose from. The net result is going to reveal that any legislative options can take place before or after administrative options. This will drive towards taking administrative action to stop the net worth sweep after figuring out how much capital the companies can raise and tying the amount of money they need to raise to that amount as long as that amount exceeds the amount they would have needed to avoid this discretionary accounting based conservatorship. As a preferred shareholder, I get to keep my shares which would continue to pay dividends after conservatorship or vote to convert my shares and participate in any equity offering or whatever the various classes of my shares would agree to drop the lawsuits for. The prevailing insider plan was put forth by Moelis. In that plan and various revisions of it, the commons are worth like $7-$15 in the next few years. I personally think the multiples are a bit high and so too are the normalized earnings, so I figure more like $4-8 for the initial capital raise secondary price. The initial secondary in my opinion will have to support a market valuation in excess of the capital requirements, so to me, a lower price simply means that more shares are going to be sold. As a preferred shareholder, I'm not worried about the price, I make money in every recapitalization scenario. I figure commons are more likely than not to make money but there are recapitalization scenarios where preferred conversions happen before the warrants get exercised that I think make them dangerous. I'm not a lawyer, but I do think that on the way out of this, the government is going to have to play nicely with the new money that will be recapitalizing the companies.

After Two Years Of Waiting, Let Administrative Reform Begin

President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump put together a memorandum for information that will be submitted to Larry Kudlow:

Larry Kudlow previously said shareholders were screwed:

The memorandum contemplates that the government will be fully compensated for its guarantee explicit or implicit:

The fact that they are contemplating going concern fees implies that this is a recapitalization of the existing enterprises. The next step is how much capital:

Possibility of Legislative Reform

The memorandum contemplates the possibility of both administrative reform and legislative reform:

This memorandum contemplates that after 10 years of failing to produce legislative reform, that legislation may be passed in conjunction with administrative reform. It's possible, but I think any material changes to the existing structure would be unlikely.

Trump Plan Aligns With Otting's Commentary

Otting suggested that $150-$200B would be required for the enterprises to be deemed adequately capitalized. Previously the acting director of FHFA suggested the plan would come out sooner:

It's taken the White House a bit longer than Otting originally forecasted to come out with this direction. The White House has tasked US Treasury with coming up with options to resolve the conservatorships of Fannie and Freddie.

Summary and Conclusion

Donald J. Trump has decided to push the lever for legislative reform. The net worth sweep is scheduled to sweep money to the government as soon as Friday. The incoming Federal Housing Finance Agency director (FHFA) Mark Calabria still hasn't taken office. Calabria is on record saying the net worth sweep is illegal. In addition, Calabria also thought originally the enterprises should have been placed into receivership. The premise there is that HERA 2008 was designed around debt, not equity. The government's support has kind of gone off the rails since then and any solution here basically needs to settle the lawsuits if the outcome is recapitalization.

This recapitalization should take shape soon. I'm not sure how long it is going to take the US Treasury to put together these plans. As someone who has followed this closely for years, there's really no alternative. The big banks get paid via the CRTs. The government takes the warrants. Existing shareholders get to keep their shares and participate in some of the upside. The rule of law is tired and old as David H. Stevens told me once. The burden ends up being carried by the potential homeowners who buy homes with an agency MBS, who now pay higher guarantee fees than they would have absent the government takeover.

The common and preferred shares should have upside from here as the recapitalization takes next steps. Historically, common shares go up faster than preferred whenever news comes out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH,FMCCI,FMCCL,FMCCN,FMCCP,FMCCS,FMCCT,FMCKP,FNMAM,FNMFN,FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.