Weekly Edge: Yield Curve Sends Mixed Signals

Analysts have been formulating opinions on how the inversion of the short-term and long-term yields could play out over the next few quarters.

Known as a reliable recession indicator, investors have frantically been reading about what to expect in the next 12-18 months - the typical amount of time it takes from the inversion of the yield curve to the beginning of a recession.

By Ansh Chaudhary

If you've been anywhere near major news since Friday, you would have seen that the spread between the 3-month Treasury bill and 10-year Treasury note turned negative. Known as a reliable recession indicator, investors have frantically been reading about what to expect in the next 12-18 months - the typical amount of time it takes from the inversion of the yield curve to the beginning of a recession. The Cleveland Fed mentions that inversions of those two curves have preceded the last seven recessions, with only two false positives since 1966.

Consequently, analysts have been formulating opinions on how the inversion of the short-term and long-term yields could play out over the next few quarters. Marko Kolanovic, the global head of macro quantitative research at J.P. Morgan, doesn't think investors should be selling off their equities just yet. He looked at the market trajectory after the inversions that occurred between 1978 and 2006. Given the low 10-year Treasury yield and a pause in rate hikes from the Fed, Kolanovic hypothesized investors typically reallocate to equities. Because of this, the market outperforms subsequent to such an inversion.

Analysts at Seeking Alpha believe the inversion of the yield curve may be exaggerated at this point, and investors should also be looking at slowing growth in 2019 as the case for a recession. In the past, the yield curve inverted due to the Fed's hike on short-term rates, which is typically done to counter inflationary pressures, according to Seeking Alpha. This time, central banks have actually been easing policy on rate decisions during the beginning of 2019. The flattening of the yield curve may largely be attributed to poor economic data in Germany and the U.S., which caused a flurry of buying 10-year Treasurys. This would increase the price on the security, pushing the yield lower.

The release of mixed economic data is expected to continue through the second quarter of 2019. Seeking Alpha mentions the recent flattening of the curve was attributable more toward policymakers easing policy to support growth rather than the hawkish view of attempting to cool the economy. During this time, investors should continue watching the yield curve. While it is an economic indicator that cannot be ignored, it must also persist long enough for it to be considered a tell-tale warning sign of what is to occur in the coming months - and maybe even years.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs decreased from 21.09 to 16.91. Momentum increased for four of the 11 sectors last week. Utilities had the highest increase in momentum, up by 6 points. Technology, Utilities, and Real Estate remained in the top three positions. Financials fell from the middle of the pack to last place after a 26-point decrease in momentum score.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from 22.08 to 16.08. Momentum decreased for all factors last week, except low volatility, which was unchanged. Value and Small Size remained the two laggards, down in momentum score by 14 and 13, respectively.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score decreased from 24.55 to 13.45 for the week. Momentum scores decreased in all regions except Japan, which saw a 2-point increase. Latin America fell from the fourth spot to the last after a 27-point decrease. China and UK remain in the top two spots despite their overall large decrease in momentum.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.