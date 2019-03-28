Church & Dwight: Spotlighting A Soon-To-Be Dividend Champion

The stock has surged higher over the past year, making shares prohibitively expensive today. Still, investors should keep an eye on Church & Dwight - a truly wonderful company.

The company has fantastic fundamentals, and has strengthened earnings further over the years through strategic and well-executed acquisitions. The company will continue to grow over time.

The consumer staples sector is typically labeled as "safe", "steady", and "slow growing" by the investing community. This certainly has merit, as the peer group is fleshed out by industry conglomerates such as Procter & Gamble (PG), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Clorox (CLX). The companies possess market caps ranging from $20 billion up to $250 billion. Often times lost in the shuffle is the "runt" of the litter in Church & Dwight Co. (CHD). This smaller player - most known for its flagship Arm & Hammer baking soda - packs a smaller size at $17 billion. Nonetheless, Church & Dwight features sparkling fundamentals and a terrific track record of strong management. Church & Dwight is also producing solid growth that should put the stock on the watch list of every serious dividend growth investor. We dive into what makes CHD appealing, and at what price the stock begins to make sense.

Church & Dwight is a household products conglomerate that got its start in 1846 behind the baking soda product that is still the company's flagship brand today. The company generates more than $4 billion in annual revenues, 80% of which are derived from its 11 "power brands". These include the Arm & Hammer line of products, as well as personal care products, laundry detergent, nutritional supplements, and hygiene products. Church & Dwight sells into both domestic and international markets.

Performance Overview

Church & Dwight has been very aggressive with acquisitions over the years, something we will explore further in a moment. The company has acquired 10 of its 11 "power brands" since 2001, which has kept it on a nice growth trajectory. Over the past 10 years, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 5.52%, and EPS at CAGR of 12.57%. This is especially impressive when considering that many consumer staples stocks are currently struggling with revenue growth.

When it comes to the operational performance, we want to look at a few specific data metrics. We want to look at operating margin, and gauge how the company's profitability varies over time. We also want a company to generate strong cash streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to FCF. Lastly, we want to see how efficiently a company is managed. So we use the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI) to find how much cash management is producing with the company's resources. We use three benchmarks to measure a company's performance:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

We can see that all metrics have not only met our benchmarks but also have trended higher over time. In other words, Church & Dwight is becoming more profitable, generating more cash, and running more efficiently as time goes on. When you factor in the many sizable acquisitions that the company has performed over the years, you can see the level of success that management has had. Despite the various risks that come with M&A (synergies, overpaying for assets, etc.), the management team has been able to notably improve the quality of the business over time.

Before moving on, we take a look at the balance sheet. The balance sheet is often a casualty of heavy M&A activity. It has become unfortunately common that a company will make a blockbuster acquisition, but stretch the balance sheet to 3X, 4X, even 6X EBITDA in the process. This not only restricts liquidity, but also the company must divert cash flow towards deleveraging, rather than invest for growth or reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks.

Fortunately, Church & Dwight's balance sheet is in pretty good shape. The current leverage ratio of 2.34X EBITDA is below our 2.5X warning level that a company is beginning to take on too much debt. In addition, the company holds a healthy cash balance of $316 million (a debt to cash ratio of just under 7X).

Dividend & Stock Buybacks

Church & Dwight will receive a bit more attention from dividend growth investors in a couple years when it officially becomes a "dividend champion". The company has increased its dividend payout for the past 23 years. The dividend is paid out every quarter and totals $0.91 per share. The dividend's current yield of 1.32% won't inspire income-hungry investors. The US 10-year Treasuries are currently offering 2.36%.

While the starting yield isn't very large, the dividend has been a solid grower over time. The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 26.2% over the past decade, settling into a 9.3% rate over the past five years. The most recent increase of just 4.6% shouldn't worry investors, as the dividend is easily covered by cash flow (30% payout ratio). Management is in the process of paying down debt from acquiring Water Pik for $1 billion. In time, that growth rate will return to the high single digits.

Church & Dwight gives a secondary push to EPS growth by casually spending on stock buybacks. The share count has dwindled from about 290 million to 246 million. It's important that rather than borrow to buy back stock, management pays primarily with organic cash flow. This is great resource management, and avoids stretching the balance sheet for short-term rewards.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Church & Dwight has two primary avenues to growth available to it. The first is to extend what has become a time-tested pattern of strategic acquisitions. Management has made it clear that this pattern will indeed continue, and will likely do so as soon as it is satisfied with the condition of the balance sheet following the purchase of Water Pik.

Management has a strict set of criteria for acquiring brands and acts in a very calculated manner. Until proven otherwise, the company's long track record of value creation has us willing to assume continued success until proven otherwise.

Church & Dwight's other avenue to growth is to continue expanding into international markets. The company is still very concentrated in the US, with just $600 million in international net sales (about an eighth of overall sales).

The vast majority of emerging markets are currently underserved, and the company is just beginning to focus on Southeast Asia and China. The company has generated high-single-digit revenue growth in international markets over the past few years, so we are looking for this to be sustained moving forward.

Investors should keep in mind that there isn't really anything proprietary about what Church & Dwight sells, so this is the company's largest risk factor. The company relies on a combination of branding and strategic execution to minimize exposure to generic competition and other competitive forces. The ability for the business to continue to thrive moving forward is largely reliant on Church & Dwight's management team to continue to exhibit strong decision making. This becomes increasingly vital in emerging markets where brands such as Arm & Hammer are not as recognizable to consumers.

Valuation

To this point, we have spent a great deal of time talking up the business. This isn't meant to come across as bias; we are just bullish on the business model, brands, and management team. Our largest complaint about Church & Dwight centers around the price of its stock. At $69 per share, Church & Dwight is at the top of its 52-week range. This is a stock that has appreciated a staggering 46% just in the past 12 months.

Analyst projections peg 2019 earnings per share at $2.46. This results in an earnings multiple of 28X. Although Church & Dwight has exhibited strong growth for a consumer staples business, the current PE is a bit excessive. It's a 22% premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 23X.

If we look at valuation from a cash flow perspective, we see that the past 12 months have shredded value from the stock. The current 4% FCF yield is near its decade low.

We agree with the data that the stock is currently overvalued by a large margin. Due to the company's high earnings quality and achievable runway to future growth, we don't feel a large margin of safety is necessary. We would be happy to acquire shares at historical norms and simply "come along for the ride" in the years to come. If we assign a price target on historical norms, we would be looking at $56 per share.

Wrapping Up

Church & Dwight has managed to carve out a profitable niche in the consumer goods sector by targeting specialized applications with high market share brands. The company has managed to consistently create value through M&A while maintaining a strong balance sheet. This degree of success makes Church & Dwight a true blue-chip stock that should be on any long-term investor's shopping list during the next bear market.

