UPRO Uptrend Showing All Systems Are Still A Go

As a result, I remain long shares, but will hedge my bets by selling a portion of calls against the position.

Technicals are also still constructive, as shares of UPRO are on support of the all-important 200 day moving average.

UPRO has made its run-up after being down three days in a row and nearly touching critical support.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) made its run-up back to the 200-day moving average after being down for three days in a row and nearly touching the 100-day moving average.

Whether the S&P 500 will be able to continue its uptrend or not from current levels remains to be seen. However, I do believe technicals are looking constructive for the market, and fundamentals remain strong as well. Recent political news involving President Trump and his obstruction allegations, for example, were certainly favorable for his team.

This political event is significant because it should calm the markets some and remove one more item from the list of worries that hangs over what is otherwise a fundamentally strong U.S. economy.

As a result, I continue to stay long the S&P 500 via UPRO. But I am keeping my bets hedged with sold calls due to the large run-up that we have had and uncertainty that exists with issues like rising rates, which we will discuss further below.

UPRO Overview

UPRO’s expense ratio of .92% is low considering it is leveraged. However, investing in leveraged ETFs can be risky, since various instruments are used to accomplish these goals, such as options and derivatives. Here is the official description of UPRO:

The investment seeks daily investment results - before fees and expenses - that correspond to three times (3x) the daily performance of the S&P 500-® Index. The fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes- in combination- should produce daily returns consistent with the fund's investment objective. The index is a measure of large-cap U.S. stock market performance. The fund is non-diversified.

Technicals Looking Moderately Bullish

Investors may already be aware of the bullish fundamentals that the U.S. economy is displaying, such as low interest rates that make loans more attractive to home buyers and business owners, low inflation, low gas prices for businesses and the consumer, improving trade relations between the U.S and China... the list goes on.

Of course, there is always the worry of rising interest rates from the Fed as it unwinds its balance sheet, as well as trade relations deteriorating with China. However, these negative factors are necessary for a healthy push-and-pull relationship in the marketplace.

As long as the negatives don’t get in the way of the positives listed above, then even in a worst-case scenario, the U.S. economy should be moderately insulated. For example, if China were to pull out from trade talks, or the Fed were to raise rates in a rogue-like manner, then business should continue as usual, just at a slower pace. This slowdown would, of course, only prove to be temporary in the long run anyway.

Even still, the technical picture also looks constructive for UPRO. The uptrend is making higher highs and higher lows, and shares are responding positively to various support levels coming into play.

(Source: E*TRADE)

In addition, the RSI is at healthy enough levels to warrant a continuation of the rally that was restored after a proper pullback took place earlier this March. After all, when the RSI reaches current levels of about 50 in times past (like August of 2018, for example), shares have rallied higher.

So, when one combines the positive technical developments taking place with the bullish fundamental picture of the U.S., he or she is left with a favorable outlook on equities for the next 6-12 months.

VIX Also Getting "High"

Another key factor investors should be taking into consideration in order to formulate a proper, short-term trading thesis is the VIX Volatility Index (seen below).

(Source: E*TRADE)

The VIX measures the amount of put buying in the marketplace, and is therefore a good judge of fear. The index also tends to move inversely to the overall market. Buffett has been known for saying that when there is blood in the streets, investors should do some buying.

Well, the VIX is one of the indicators for this buy signal. Hence the famous phrase for the VIX, “when the VIX is high it is time to buy; and when the VIX is low it is time to go”. The VIX appears to be “high” at the moment, since it is at resistance of the 150-day moving average, and is nearing overbought conditions.

Even one more up day on the VIX could mean the index reaches final resistance at the 100-day moving average, and absolute exhaustion (or overbought conditions), which usually leads to a decline in its shares.

Coincidentally, this extra up day of hitting final resistance on the VIX could be where UPRO finds its ultimate support at $45, or the 50-day moving average, and this would set up nearly perfect conditions for a rally.

Risks

Besides the obvious risks of rising rates or deteriorating trade talks as mentioned above, other risks for UPRO should be noted, particularly as it relates to the leverage that the fund uses to accomplish its goals. Here is a disclaimer of UPRO taken from the E*TRADE website:

Accordingly, Leveraged and Inverse ETFs may not be suitable for investors who plan to hold positions for longer than one trading session. These products are designed for highly experienced traders who understand their risks, including the impact of daily compounding of leveraged investment returns, and who actively monitor their positions throughout the trading day. Please read the Prospectus carefully before making your final investment decision.

Another important risk worth pointing out is compounding losses from leveraged ETFs, which can happen when some of these vehicles trade sideways.

But these negative compounding cases usually tend to apply to commodity-driven ETFs that do not trade on actual fundamentals. The S&P 500 owns top-quality companies trading based on real inherent value, unlike most commodity ETFs.

Conclusion

The S&P 500 continues to churn its way higher, which is what it is accustomed to doing. In fact, the S&P 500 is known for generating an 9% per year, on average, since its inception.

However, sometimes the short-term outlook can change in a heartbeat, and investors would be wise to avoid getting caught on the wrong side of the trade. This is why a balanced approach with technical analysis and fundamental research is key in navigating through market cycles. Thankfully for investors, conditions in the market seem constructive enough to warrant keeping their long positions on the table.

I am taking a slightly different approach, however. I am hedging my bets both ways by keeping my longs on the table, while selling calls in UPRO and the Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TNA).

Options are generating too nice of premiums to ignore in leveraged ETFs at the moment, and if I get called away, I just pay off my margin debt faster. On the other hand, if my shares don’t get called away and the market moves lower after all, I pocket free money and soften the blow.

As a result, I continue to remain long UPRO, since technicals are constructive and the U.S. economy is strong. But I will remain somewhat defensive because of this rapid recovery we have had from 2018 lows by selling a portion of calls against my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.