Legacy Reserves: Increased Interest Costs Raise Estimated Breakeven Point To $65 WTI Oil

This came with significant costs, including a 2.25% increase in the interest rate of its credit facility and second-lien term loan.

Legacy Reserves (LGCY) received a two-month extension to its credit facility, but has been left with increased interest costs. Legacy's $135 million capital expenditure budget appears likely to result in declining production. That combination of increased interest costs and declining production is a difficult situation to escape from, as Legacy's breakeven point is now estimated at around $65 WTI oil going forward.

Declining Production Results In Leverage Remaining High

Legacy's $135 million capital expenditure budget is very likely to lead to a decline in production from 2018 levels (I've estimated a roughly 4% decline in total production). This belief is reinforced by Legacy's lack of guidance about 2019 production levels and the lack of any mention that it expects to roughly hold production levels flat with its $135 million capital expenditure budget.

At current strip prices (around $58.50 WTI oil for 2019), I estimate that Legacy will now generate around $275 million EBITDA without hedges. Legacy's hedges have an estimated $20 million in positive value for 2019 at strip prices, but it is currently required to monetise its hedges by late May as part of the agreement to get a two-month extension on its credit facility.

This would put Legacy's estimated 2019 year-end leverage ratio at around 4.7x based on current strip prices and its unhedged EBITDA (with the hedge value applied to reduce its net debt).

Trapped By Interest Costs

As part of the agreement to get its credit facility extended, Legacy is now paying a 2.25% higher interest rate on its credit facility and second-lien term loan (which now carries a 14.25% interest rate). The higher interest costs combined with declining production will be quite challenging to overcome.

Even if Legacy can arrange new first-lien financing to replace its credit facility (and with the same interest rate as its credit facility now has), it will have interest costs of approximately $125 million per year. This is 45% of Legacy's estimated 2019 EBITDA at strip prices and results in the company not being able to maintain production while avoiding cash burn at high $50s oil. Legacy will now need around $65 WTI oil in order to maintain production levels with neutral cash flow.

Reduction In Valuable Acreage

Legacy's most recent presentation shows that its operated net acreage (with identified horizontal locations) has declined noticeably since its September 2018 presentation. In September 2018, Legacy indicated that it had 21,200 net acres in the Delaware and Midland Basins. This is down to 18,100 net acres in its March 2019 presentation.

Legacy may have potentially sold some of that acreage in small transactions, as a bunch of tracts with identified locations have disappeared in between those two presentations, while Legacy's Spraberry/Wolfcamp/Bone Spring net location count has declined by 32 in that six-month period (more than it was planning on drilling during that period).

If Legacy sold off some of its acreage, it didn't fetch a huge amount as Legacy reported that it had nearly tapped out its credit facility by late March, with outstanding borrowings that increased by around $30 million since the end of 2018.

Operated Horizontal Net Acreage September 2018 March 2019 Change Delaware Basin 10,600 9,000 -1,600 Midland Basin 10,600 9,100 -1,500 Central Basin Platform 7,800 6,000 -1,800 Northwest Shelf 12,000 9,100 -2,900 Total 41,000 33,200 -7,800

Legacy's small tract net acreage hasn't changed that much since December 2018. It is a slow process to try to create value out of that acreage, as I will discuss below though.

Small Tract Net Acreage December 2018 March 2019 Change Delaware Basin 2,800 2,600 -200 Midland Basin 11,000 10,900 -100 Central Basin Platform 11,700 11,900 200 Northwest Shelf 24,100 23,900 -200 Total 49,600 49,300 -300

Notes On Small Tract Acreage

While Legacy does have a significant amount of small tract acreage, it takes a long time to turn that acreage into something more valuable. Legacy noted that it has completed 5 trades with 4 counterparties since 2017, adding 107,000 net lateral feet of horizontal drilling locations.

If one valued a net lateral foot at $100 (which would translate into $1 million per net location for 10,000' laterals), then Legacy has added around $10.7 million in value through its trades so far.

While that is a bit of additional value, it is also a relative drop in the bucket compared to Legacy's outstanding debt.

Limited Viable Options

Legacy's viable options are relatively limited now. With its declining production and increased interest costs on its secured debt, just eliminating its unsecured debt would leave it in a fairly precarious position still. Legacy's leverage ratio would come down to 3.1x without its unsecured debt, but it would still have around $90 million in annual interest costs (assuming that its credit facility debt was replaced with first-lien debt with the same interest rate). This would leave Legacy's breakeven point at around $59 to $60 WTI oil. Thus any debt restructuring plan would need to also eliminate the second-lien term loan to leave Legacy in competitive shape going forward.

Selling producing assets in this market environment may lead to Legacy's leverage increasing and its breakeven point going higher, so that isn't a good voluntary solution either.

Legacy also has a declining amount of undeveloped acreage with decent value in the Midland and Delaware Basins. Selling all its undeveloped acreage in those basins won't come close to paying off its credit facility in the current market environment. Selling that acreage would also destroy the horizontal Permian growth potential that Legacy has touted in recent times.

Thus the future for Legacy appears to be a liquidation of assets or a debt restructuring that eliminates its second-lien debt and unsecured debt (assuming that it can replace its credit facility or get it extended with its other debt going away).

Conclusion

While Legacy has received a two-month extension of its credit facility, the additional interest costs created by that extension (combined with declining production) leaves it in an unsustainable position. It now requires around $65 WTI oil to maintain production at neutral cash flow going forward, and still has its various 2019 and 2020 debt maturities to deal with.

Legacy does not appear to be able to come close to paying off its credit facility by selling off non-producing assets, and selling producing assets may result in its leverage and breakeven point increasing. Thus if Legacy wants to continue operating, it will likely need to convert its second-lien and unsecured debt into equity (I also assume that it can either extend its credit facility further or secure replacement first-lien debt in such a scenario). Otherwise, Legacy is probably looking at a liquidation scenario (which would probably be decent for the unsecureds and could potentially leave a bit of value for the common). An increase in asset values from current market levels would be quite beneficial for holders of those securities. An increase in oil prices would be useful, but that would need to come with a significant increase in asset values as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LGCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short LGCY via a small amount of puts.