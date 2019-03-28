Unilever Will Be Offering A Nearly 4-Year High Dividend Yield From Next Month

Thanks to its sustained sales growth, meaningful margin expansion and its generous dividend, Unilever is likely to offer at least an 8.4% average annual return in the upcoming years.

The company is expected to announce its next dividend hike on April 18th. As a result, it will soon be offering a nearly 4-year high dividend yield.

Unilever (UL), the European consumer products giant, has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years. The company is expected to announce its next dividend hike on April 18th. As a result, it will soon be offering a nearly 4-year high dividend yield. While most U.S. investors have only Procter & Gamble (PG) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) in the consumer products portion of their portfolios, they should certainly put Unilever on their radar, as the latter has many attractive characteristics.

Business overview

Unilever exhibited strong business performance in 2018, at least in the parts of its business that it could influence. The company grew its underlying sales by 3.1%, thanks to 2.1% volume growth and 1.0% price hikes. The Home Care segment grew its sales at the fastest pace (4.2%), whereas Food & Refreshment was the laggard, though it still grew its sales at a decent 2.0% annual rate.

It is remarkable that Unilever grew its underlying sales in all its segments, even though it raised its prices in all of them. The resilient consumer demand for its products amid price hikes is a testament to the strength of the company's brands.

Moreover, Unilever expanded its operating margin, from 17.5% in 2017 to 18.4% in 2018, thanks to its price hikes and a meaningful reduction in its overheads costs. Management aims to continue expanding the operating margin via its cost savings projects and achieve the milestone of 20% by the end of next year.

The company also aims to grow the portion of its sales that comes from emerging markets.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

As these markets have large populations and high-growth economies, the benefit is obvious for Unilever. During the last decade, the company has grown its sales in emerging markets by almost 4% per year on average, much faster than it has grown sales in developed regions.

Unfortunately, emerging economies also have their negative side, namely weak currencies. In principle, currencies of emerging economies tend to depreciate versus the dollar in the long run. Even worse, Venezuela and Argentina are facing severe economic crisis, and thus, their economies have entered hyper-inflationary territory. The performance of Unilever was adversely affected by the meltdown of these two economies. Nevertheless, while these two examples are harsh reminders of the risks included in emerging regions, the company is likely to benefit significantly from its continuing growth in emerging regions in the long run.

Growth prospects

Due to the hyperinflation in Venezuela and Argentina, Unilever has lowered its guidance for underlying sales growth from 3-5% to 3-4% this year. However, management has kept its long-term guidance intact, expecting 3-5% annual sales growth. This is an attractive growth rate for the top line of a relatively mature company with a market cap of $151 billion.

Moreover, the company will enhance its earnings growth, thanks to the continuing expansion of its operating margin via price hikes and cost savings. Given also that Unilever repurchases its shares, albeit at a slow pace, the company can be reasonably expected to grow its earnings per share by at least 5% per year for the foreseeable future.

Dividend

Unilever has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years. This exceptional dividend growth streak has resulted from the sustained expansion of the company and the strength of its brands, which secure reliable cash flows even under the worst economic conditions. In addition, thanks to its strong brands, Unilever needs to spend low amounts on capital expenses. More precisely, in each of the last four years, the consumer products giant has spent less than one-third of its operating cash flows on capital expenses. As a result, it has enjoyed ample free cash flows. Excessive free cash flow is always a key factor behind a multi-decade dividend growth streak.

The underlying dividend payout ratio of Unilever currently stands at 64%. While this ratio is somewhat elevated, it is healthy for a company that does not need to invest great amounts on its business. Therefore, the company can easily continue raising its dividend for several years. It is also expected to announce the next dividend hike on April 18th. As the company has a markedly stable dividend growth record, it is likely to raise its quarterly dividend by about 8.5%, from €0.3872 to €0.42. If this proves correct, Unilever will be offering a 3.4% dividend yield from next month, which is a nearly 4-year high yield.

Data by YCharts

It is also important to note that the euro is around a decade-low level versus the dollar. This means that income-oriented investors are not likely to incur a currency headwind in their dividends. On the contrary, the euro is likely to appreciate versus the dollar in the long run, particularly given the high debt load of the U.S. and the current phase of the cycle of interest rates in the U.S. Moreover, interest rates in the eurozone are expected to begin rising in the upcoming years. As a result, income-oriented investors are likely to enjoy a strong tailwind in the dollar-denominated dividends they receive from Unilever in the future.

Valuation

The company is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 19.8, which is 10% higher than its 10-year average P/E ratio of 18.0. On the one hand, this valuation may seem somewhat rich to most investors, as Unilever is not a high-growth stock. On the other hand, thanks to its reliable and resilient earnings even amid the most challenging conditions, the company has always traded at a premium valuation. Therefore, investors should not expect to find this stock at a much lower P/E ratio.

Final thoughts

Unilever has grown its earnings per share at a 5.1% average annual rate in the past five years. Thanks to its sustained sales growth and meaningful margin expansion, the company is likely to continue growing its bottom line by at least 5% per year for the foreseeable future. If one adds the 3.4% forward dividend yield of the consumer products giant, one should expect annual returns of at least 8.4% in the upcoming years. Although this return may seem lackluster to some investors, it is actually quite attractive, given the resilient and predictable earnings of the company. Moreover, domestic investors are likely to benefit from the appreciation of euro versus dollar in the future. Overall, income-oriented investors should consider purchasing Unilever around its current stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.