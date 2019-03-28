CubeSmart: Is This 4.0%-Yielding Storage REIT A Buy?

The company has strong portfolio statistics and covers its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations.

The REIT has grown its portfolio and AFFO/share aggressively in the last couple of years.

CubeSmart (CUBE) is a fast-growing storage real estate investment trust with potential to grow its dividend. The REIT has a strong growth history and covers its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations. However, CubeSmart commands a high AFFO multiple due to its strong cash flow and dividend growth in the last couple of years. An investment in CUBE at today's price point yields 4.0 percent.

CubeSmart - Portfolio Snapshot

At the end of the December quarter, CubeSmart's real estate portfolio was comprised of 1,086 stores. CubeSmart owned 493 stores and managed 593 stores as part of its third-party asset management business. The REIT's owned and managed properties are spread out all over the United States but nonetheless concentrated in a few core markets: CubeSmart's top 12 markets contribute more than two-thirds of the REIT's overall revenue.

Source: CubeSmart Investor Presentation

CubeSmart primarily invests in economically vibrant metropolitan areas with strong prospects for population growth and high household incomes. In its peer group, CubeSmart has the largest exposure to top 25 MSA markets.

Source: CubeSmart

Growth Through Acquisitions

CubeSmart has aggressively acquired new properties in the past in an effort to fuel NOI and cash flow growth. The storage real estate investment trust has invested an average of $305 million annually over the last nine years in order to boost its portfolio growth.

Source: Achilles Research

As the company added new properties at a fast clip, CubeSmart has seen a strong increase in its adjusted funds from operations. CubeSmart AFFO, for instance, has risen from $0.51/share in 2010 to $1.64/share in 2018, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 15.7 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

At the same time, CubeSmart has grown its net operating income at impressive rates each year.

Source: Achilles Research

Balance Sheet

CubeSmart has a strong balance sheet for a fast-growing commercial property REIT. For one thing, CubeSmart has investment-grade credit ratings from major credit agencies, which helps protect the REIT in the event of an industry downturn.

Source: CubeSmart

Further, CubeSmart has grown its portfolio, net operating income, and funds from operations without increasing its leverage ratio. In fact, the REIT's leverage ratio - as measured by the net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio - has remained almost unchanged in the last couple of years.

See for yourself.

Source: CubeSmart

Distribution Coverage

CubeSmart has earned $0.40/share, on average, in funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations in the last ten quarters which comfortably exceeded the REIT's average quarterly dividend payout of $0.28/share. The AFFO-payout ratio has moved in a range of 55-77 percent in the last two-and-a-half years, with the average being just 70 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

CubeSmart grows its dividend payout at a fast clip, which makes the storage REIT a desirable income vehicle for investors with a DGI-focus. Most recently, CubeSmart raised its fourth-quarter dividend from $0.30/share to $0.32/share, reflecting an increase of ~6.7 percent.

Here's CubeSmart's 5-year dividend growth rate.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

CubeSmart has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to trickle in somewhere between $1.64-1.69/share in 2019. Since shares currently sell for $32.30, income investors seeking to access the REIT's high-quality dividend pay ~19.4x 2019e AFFO.

And here's how CubeSmart compares against other storage REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

CubeSmart has considerable downside risks in case the REIT's AFFO/share and dividend/share growth slows, which will likely happen over time as competition in the sector heats up. The REIT has grown its portfolio and associated income/cash flow at a fast clip in the past which is why CubeSmart sells for a high AFFO multiple. Hence, CubeSmart is vulnerable to a correction and exposes investors to considerable valuation risk, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

CubeSmart is a fast-growing storage REIT but it has an unattractive risk/reward at today's valuation point, in my opinion. The REIT easily covers its dividend with both FFO and AFFO and grows its dividend at a fast clip, which is the primary reason why shares sell for such a high A/FFO-multiple. That said, investors price CUBE for perfection and are probably underestimating downside risks at today's valuation level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.