A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners

Long-term, it will harm growth some, but the firm has other significant projects it is working on that will create value for shareholders.

The oil and gas industry is filled with countless players, each one with its toes dipped in some combination of the industry's segments. One of these firms, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), serves as a midstream company that owns assets and performs services integral to the broader industry. Recently, the management team at the firm came out with an announcement that will affect shareholders and warrant consideration for investors who either own or are considering on buying up a stake in it. In this case for Magellan, this move is positive from a cash allocation perspective today, but could decrease growth prospects for the firm long-term.

Magellan is scaling back

With a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, Magellan is still quite a bit smaller than some of the largest midstream companies out there, but it easily dwarfs the truly small companies out there. Despite its size, management has been very capable in growing cash flow for the business over time. As you can see in the graph below, for instance, DCF (distributable cash flow) for the pipeline operator expanded quite nicely over the past few years. Back in 2014, DCF stood at $880.47 million, but last year this figure was nearly $1.11 billion. That implies a growth rate of 26%, or about 6% per annum.

Created by Author

This year, management expects for the firm's financial performance to be even better than in prior years. Recent guidance provided by Magellan calls for the firm's DCF in 2019 to come in at $1.14 billion. This assumes that spot shipments on both pipelines it runs between the Permian Basin and Houston (the Longhorn and the BridgeTex) continue to benefit from an existing oil differential continue through only the first quarter of this year. If these shipments should continue through the rest of 2019, management thinks DCF could be a bit higher at $1.20 billion.

Like most pipeline companies I have analyzed over the years (really all of them from memory), Magellan benefits from a low maintenance capex (the capital expenditures required to keep operations flat). Last year, that figure was $88.74 million and this year a reading of between $70 million and $100 million is certainly realistic. This figure is already taken from the firm's DCF, but what has not been factored in is the capex aimed at growing the enterprise. Total capex for this year was originally slated to come in at $1.30 billion, while next year the plan was for spending of $400 million. This excludes another $500 million in prospective projects management is weighing.

For this year, the disparity between capex and DCF is not material, but it does become material when you consider that another metric not included in DCF is how much cash will be allocated toward distributions (hence the name distributable cash flow). Based on management's guidance for a coverage ratio on its distribution of 1.2, the $1.14 billion DCF forecast assumes a payout of around $950 million this year. Combined, the distribution and capex required for this year exceeds DCF by between $1.05 billion and $1.11 billion.

As a rule of thumb, I appreciate growth-oriented capex and so long as management's own forecasts regarding each project's profitability turns out to be roughly accurate, I believe that the more invested toward growth, the better, even if that means debt needs to be tapped into. However, in its latest development, Magellan announced that it will now be cutting this year's capex budget by $200 million. Next year, a year where DCF would have been a lot closer to covering capex spending and the distribution, the firm now intends to spend $250 million less.

Taken from Magellan Midstream Partners

This two-year change of $450 million is due to management's realization that its Permian Gulf Coast pipeline project will no longer be moving forward. Previously, Magellan had planned to allocate a significant amount of capital toward the pipeline in an effort to grow its own operations. Now, however, that's no longer the case. Short-term, the impact here might be less debt or equity issuances by management that will be needed to cover spending, but in the long run, it's hard to imagine $450 million not having an impact on growth prospects.

The future will continue to be bright

While I fully expect this falling-out to affect Magellan's growth, this does not mean the company will stop growing entirely, nor does it mean the business is an unattractive prospect for long-term investors. With 9,700 miles of pipeline, 53 terminals, and 45 million barrels worth of storage capacity, it's a true force to be reckoned with, and according to management, the business is currently in possession of the largest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the United States.

For the most part, the firm transports refined products like gasoline and diesel. In fact, last year, refined products accounted for 72% of the business's revenue and 58% of its consolidated operating margin. Through this extensive network, management has proven itself capable of growing the firm materially. If you look at the image below, for instance, you will see that between 2001 and what's projected for 2019, Magellan has grown its distribution by 12% CAGR. Due to this and how the market is pricing the firm, its effective yield for shareholders today is a lofty 6.7%.

Taken from Magellan Midstream Partners

Not only has management demonstrated strong growth in the past, there are still plans for growth outside of its Permian Gulf Coast pipeline. These include projects like its 50/50 joint venture with Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) to build the Pasadena Marine Terminal, or the 135-mile East Houston-to-Hearne refined products pipeline, or even its 140-mile West Texas Refined Products pipeline. The company is also currently working on its 50/50 joint venture with LBC Tank Terminals to launch its Seabrook Logistics expansion, which will grow crude storage capacity by 800 thousand barrels and will involve building a Suezmax dock capable of handling 400 thousand barrels of capacity. In general, management seeks to unlock opportunities with a 6 to 8 EBITDA multiple, which isn't just relatively cheap, but cheap on an absolute basis so long as interest expense is not too high.

Takeaway

It's a shame for both Magellan and its shareholders to see the 600-mile pipeline project, where it had planned to partner up with Energy Transfer (ET), MPLX LP (MPLX), and Delek US, fall through. The benefit near-term is less in the way of cash outlays, but while this has merits all on its own, I would have preferred to see that capital allocated toward additional growth. Perhaps an alternative will be to see management fast-track some of the $500 million in prospective projects it is currently looking at, but even if that does not happen and shareholders have to contend with slower growth, it's hard to go wrong with a company with the kind of track record that Magellan has demonstrated.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.