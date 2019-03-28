Investors Have Special Policy Needs: Let's Evaluate Policy Proposals That Way

Taking no action to reduce inequality does not seem like an option. But which actions will have the best tradeoff between benefits, costs and unintended consequences?

Some of them are potentially good for investors; some of them look downright awful for investors.

With over 20 Democratic presidential hopefuls, interesting policy ideas are appearing frequently. Probably the winning candidate will not be the one with the best ideas. But discussion about the ideas should transcend the candidates—and even which party should win. Over the next year, winnowing the good ideas from the bad is a task that independent thinkers should warm to. And investors should care deeply about which ideas come to the fore because a good economy results in good investment returns and a bad economy results in bad returns—unless one is a savvy short seller (that is not me). Some of the ideas currently being advocated should improve the economy; some I fear would do the opposite.

One of the ideas in play is a “grubstake account” that would be awarded to every citizen-child at birth. Senator Corey Booker has introduced a bill that would embody such an account. See the summary by The Hill here and Senator Booker’s official announcement here.

The time may have come for such an account in order to redress the inequality issues that most observers think are plaguing American society. There is no unanimity on the causes of increased inequality or what the remedies should be, but discussion tends to center on causes and remedies rather than on whether or not there is a problem.

Grubstake Accounts (my term) at birth would not be a panacea, but they could be part of an effort that includes better early education and health care, as well as steps to increase the incomes of workers at lower pay levels.

The idea of an account for everyone is not new

The idea of such an account has been around for long time. The first prominent mention that I know of was about twenty years ago by Bruce Ackerman and Ann Alstott of Yale Law School in a book called The Stakeholder Society. The book was reviewed by Cass Sunstein of Harvard Law School, and I will use Sunstein’s descriptions of the ideas.

The Ackerman-Alstott proposal was very ambitious—looking for an $80,000 original deposit for every citizen-child on attaining age 18 and getting a high school diploma. They would have funded this with a 2% wealth tax on everyone with more than $80,000. But the recipients would be required before they died to repay the $80,000, so the long-term cost theoretically would be minimized, though the enforcement mechanism was unclear.

There are many sensible objections to the Ackerman-Alstott proposal. Therefore it never got into the mainstream discussion. But that does not mean such an idea has no utility in any form.

Senator Booker’s proposal

Senator Booker’s proposal is quite modest by comparison. It would begin with $1,000 at birth with the government adding up to $2,000 per year to each account, the amount dependent on the child’s family’s income—the lower the income, the higher the amount. The details of Senator Booker’s announcement were:

“At birth, every American child would be given an 'American Opportunity Account' seeded with $1,000. Each year, children would receive up to an additional $2,000 deposit into their American Opportunity Account, depending on family income. These funds would sit in a federally insured account managed by the Treasury Department, achieving roughly 3 percent interest.

Account holders may not access the money until they reach age 18 and will only be able to use the funds for allowable uses like homeownership and higher education — the kind of human and financial capital investments that changes life trajectories.

The Hill reported:

“The program would cost roughly $60 billion if implemented in 2019, a Booker aide told The Hill, and would be funded by increasing the capital gains tax rate by 4.2 points, increasing the estate tax to its 2009 level and raising taxes on multimillion-dollar inheritances.”

Thus, despite being fairly modest, Senator Booker’s proposal is fairly expensive. The sliding scale of additions to the account and limitations on its use also make it fairly complex. (In addition, why home ownership should be singled out as a permitted use I do not know—we cannot know whether home ownership is appropriate for any particular person or at any particular time.) And the combination of sliding scale and several tax changes to pay for it make it politically vulnerable.

The Grubstake Account would make more sense

Suppose, however, at each birth the government created an account (a Grubstake Account) in the baby’s name in the amount of $10,000. The Grubstake Account automatically would be invested in Treasuries. Let’s say 10-year zero coupon treasuries until the child was 10, then in a ladder of two-to-ten year zeroes. No withdrawals would be permitted until age 18—and then only to pay for educational expenses until age 25 and only in the amount of up to 20% of the nest egg per year. After age 25, money could be withdrawn in any amount up to 20% of the Grubstake in any one year. The account would be bankruptcy remote (like an IRA) and would escheat in the event of death before age 25. The account would earn tax-free like an IRA, but also like an IRA, withdrawals would be taxed at regular rates. Account withdrawals after, say, age 55 would be tax free, like Roth IRAs.

Cost to the government

The actual cost to the government would be zero from age zero until age 18 because of the back-to-back nature of the design—transfer from the government to the child and automatic transfer from the child back to the government. Actual costs to the government would begin only upon withdrawals. At that time, the underlying treasuries would be conceptually sold in the market by the government, thus increasing the national debt by the aggregate amount of all withdrawals. I suppose withdrawals then should be on-budget, but I am not an expert on budget scoring.

The cost therefore depends on withdrawals. If we figure that there are 4 million children in an age cohort, then full withdrawal by a cohort would cost $40 billion. With the 20% limitation on withdrawals, and assuming that the Grubstake doubles in 18 years, a cohort could not cost more than about $16 billion in any year. Thus, after the program was in operation for 18 years, the cost in the 19th year could be about $16 billion, and the average cost per year thereafter would be limited to about five times that—or about $80 billion—in any year but should be less.

Benefits of the Grubstake Account

That is not a small sum. But it is a cost that occurs only after more than two decades of benefits.

How can there be benefits without withdrawals?

The benefits before withdrawal are largely psychological.

Admittedly, the inequality problem is not seen as psychological in nature. But I believe it is partially psychological in that people without any assets feel more insecure and inferior. Particularly in the teen years, a person with assets, even assets that cannot be accessed immediately, is likely to feel differently—to be more secure, more equal, and less put-upon by society. A larger Grubstake than $10,000 would be better psychologically as well as monetarily, but it would be more difficult politically.

Does that mean that the Grubstake Account proposal is a palliative? Yes, in a way. But it would not be intended as a complete solution—only as a part of a multi-faceted solution that included more focus on early education and health care, a reform of student loans to institutionalize repayment based on income, and means to increase the earnings of less affluent workers. Putting together such a package is likely to be more politically palatable and less costly than many of the broader solutions that candidates have suggested.

What do you think?

Is this worth pursuing? Some set of new policies has to be worth pursuing. The question is which ones. And I will be exploring that in articles for investors over the next several months.

As investors and citizens and who-knows-what-else, we wear many “hats”. In these articles, I am trying to address us as investors, where we have interests in common. There are many ideas “out there” that I think are likely to be injurious to our interests as investors. But we also should recognize that the status quo will not hold. There will be change, and the change we embrace should be change that is compatible with our interests as investors. I hope to shed some light on how to embrace change that will benefit us in the long run.

