Micron: Stay Calm, Stay Long

There have been several bearish reports on Micron (MU) of late. The basic premise has been that the chipmaker’s shares stands to fall further, as the DRAM and NAND pricing environment remains soft. But interestingly, the latest short interest and institutional ownership data suggests that a broad swath of market participants isn’t buying into this bearish narrative. This should come across as an encouraging sign for investors with a medium- to long-term view. Let’s take a closer look to gain a better understanding of it all.

Missing Market Action

Let me start by saying that there are two prominent ways (amongst many) to gauge market sentiment relating to any particular company. The first one is short interest, which highlights the extent of short bets that are stacked against any particular stock. The second one is institutional ownership, which highlights the trading activity of institutional investors. These two metrics essentially track where the big money is flowing, and so, it can sometimes provide us with leading insights about where a stock could be headed next.

Now, let’s come back to Micron. It has been surrounded by excessive bearish sentiment of late, at least in online investing forums. So, one would expect such a “terrible” stock to have a very high short interest, as everyone would rush to capitalize on its theorized decline. Also, one would also expect its institutional ownership to fall like a rock as this class of sophisticated investors would rush to exit their long positions. But interestingly, neither of the two scenarios has played out in the case of Micron Technology.

The chart attached below would highlight that Micron’s short interest as well as short interest as a percentage of its overall floating stock have declined over the last reporting cycle. It just goes to show that the market isn’t as bearish on the stock as it used to be last year or even until a few months ago. This data set isn’t old by any means, by the way - it has a settlement date of March 15 and was released only yesterday. But the reduction in short interest should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side Micron investors.

Also, institutional activity in Micron has been quite interesting over the last 13F reporting cycle. The number of decreased positions is almost equal to the number of increased positions, so that’s neutral. However, look at the number of new positions that were added in the last cycle. It just goes to show that a broad swath of market participants is either neutral or bullish on Micron stock, which is contrary to the bearish narratives being peddled in online investing forums over the recent months. So, investors would be better off if they positioned their portfolios with big money flows than with speculative reports.

The next question at hand is: Why are market participants ignoring these bearish reports?

Why is This Happening

Well, for starters, Micron stock has plunged by about 40% from its 52-week highs. So, shorting the stock at the current levels after they’ve already declined in value by so much may not result in a highly profitable trade for short-side market participants. Institutional investors, on the other hand, tend to have a longer-term outlook, and they - like yours truly too - probably feel like bearish narratives surrounding Micron are exaggerated and the chipmaker is poised to rebound, operationally and financially, over the coming quarters.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, chart highlights Micron's market capitalization)

Spot prices for DRAM and NAND modules have been trending downwards for more than a year now. The general belief was that prices would stabilize in Q1, but that didn’t happen. This pricing environment is especially important for Micron, as the chipmaker generates about 67% of its revenue from DRAM sales, so a soft pricing environment can hurt its sales and profitability figures.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, Chart highlights memory spot prices)

But the fact of the matter is that falling DRAM and NAND spot prices don’t automatically mean that Micron's profitability will fall, that too by the same degree or magnitude. While certain DRAM spot prices have fallen by over 40% over the past year, the chart below would highlight that the company’s non-GAAP gross profit has declined by about 20% in Q2 FY19 on a year-on-year basis.

This isn’t an ideal situation, but it shows that spot prices and Micron’s profitability aren’t 100% correlated. In fact, I believe going forward the correlation will reduce further, as:

Micron can move to switch production mix between higher-value but low-margin SKUs to lower-value but higher-margin SKUs, in and between DRAM and NAND, in light of improving NAND pricing environment. Its primary competitors, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), could also work on the above bullet, so that can ease distressed spot prices of certain modules. Micron, or any of its competitors, can temporarily cut production of unprofitable or low-margin modules until their profitability reaches optimal levels - something that can also ease distressed spot prices. Lower NAND and DRAM can potentially reinvigorate bit demand growth, so Micron and its peers can actually sell more gigabyte equivalents at lower margins and still improve on gross profits. Micron can continue to lower its bit production costs in 2019 as well by way of streamlining its manufacturing processes and by making investments geared towards critical technology transitions.

So, I would just say that Micron hasn’t run out of options just yet. It’s a deep cyclical stock, which means you accumulate during the troughs and sell at the peaks, not the other way around. The chipmaker still has plenty of options to organically improve on its margin profile going forward.

The Takeaway

The takeaway here is that readers and investors with a long-term outlook should track big money flows and position their portfolios accordingly. If the chipmaker’s growth prospects were bad, then we would have seen institutional ownership plunge and its short interest would have spiked. But that clearly didn’t happen. So, I would recommend buying into Micron if its shares fall further by a meaningful amount, but note that it doesn’t translate into a sell call on the chipmaker. Micron is a perfectly healthy company, and it still has plenty of ways to lower its cost basis and improve on its margin profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.