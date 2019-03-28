Calix: An Investment Analysis

The stock sold off significantly after its Adj. 4Q18 EPS that was $0.02 better than expectations as investors chose to focus on a 7.6% revenue miss and downgraded outlook.

Communications equipment provider Calix, is in a period of choppy revenue as it transitions from a broadband communications access provider to a source of cloud and software platforms for CSPs.

Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it.” ― Salvador Dali

Today we look at a small cap concern that gets little if any press. In fact, the last time it was covered on Seeking Alpha was in August of 2017. However, the shares have seen some insider buying after a post Q4 result decline in the stock. We take a look at this 'off the radar' name in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Calix, Inc. (CALX) is a San Jose, California-based provider of cloud and software platforms that enable communication service providers (CSPs) to master and monetize the infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Its portfolio of offerings allows for a broad range of subscriber services to be provisioned and delivered over a single network. The company is in the midst of a transformation from being a provider of broadband communications access systems for fiber and copper-based network architectures to its current mission statement. Calix was incorporated in 1999 and went public in 2010, raising $45.8 million at $13 per share. It employs ~800 and commands a market cap of ~$415 million.

Software Platforms:

The company’s primary transformational platforms are Calix Cloud, EXOS (Experience eXtensible Operating System), and AXOS (Access eXtensible Operating System).

Launched in April 2017, Calix Cloud is an analytics platform that leverages both network and subscriber behavioral data to provide analytics and intelligence to CSPs via dashboards so they can build customer loyalty.

EXOS is a premises operating system that supports residential, business, and mobile subscribers. It was introduced in October 2017. Coupled with Calix’s GigaFamily premises systems, EXOS allows CSPs to eliminate subscribers’ smart device challenges and support smart home technologies including IoT, virtual reality, and automation systems as well as monetize smart homes and businesses.

AXOS is an operating system for access networks that allows a CSP to deliver all its services on a single, elastic, access network that is always-on. It allows for all software functions in the access network to be developed and run without dependence on the underlying hardware and associated chipsets. Paired with the company’s eSeries systems, AXOS enables CSPs to transform their business processes and deliver new services with lower error rates and increased productivity – a methodology known as DevOps. This platform was introduced in 2015.

Customers:

Collectively, these offerings were developed to aid traditional CSPs respond to competition from new entrants, such as Alphabet’s (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Home and Amazon’s (AMZN) Echo, which have reshaped the home environment. Coupled with their data mining capabilities, they are positioned to offer and deploy services to subscribers at a pace that traditional CSP models cannot match.

Calix’s CSP customers are known as incumbent local exchange carriers, which are comprised of three distinct tiers. Tier 1 CSPs, such as Verizon (VZ), have large geographic footprints and have more than 10 million subscriber lines. Tier 2 CSPs generally have a regional footprint with .5 to 7 million subscriber lines. Tier 3 CSPs consist of more than 1,000 local operators that have a couple hundred to half a million subscriber lines. Although Calix boasts having ~1,400 customers, Tier 1 customer CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) accounted for 31% of total revenue in 2017 and 18% of total revenue in 2018. The company’s transition to offering cloud targeted platforms has allowed it to attract new customers – 119 in 2018 – and diversify away from its leverage to CenturyLink.

Approach:

Calix generates the majority of its revenue through the sale of access and premises systems, software platform licenses, and cloud-based software subscriptions. It also sells professional services, customer support, maintenance, warranty subscriptions, and training services. Sales to customers within the U.S. account for ~90% of the company’s revenue.

Calix’s strategy is to focus on its platform solutions that generate significantly higher gross margins than its legacy broadband ‘box’ business. Currently, margins for its new platform offerings run north of 50% versus 30s for its legacy box offerings. Also, management has been driving operating expenses lower through a restructuring in early 2018 intended to pivot the business model towards the platform offerings. That move has lowered headcount by ~20% in the past year. However, as the business mix has shifted to its higher margin offerings, revenue has not kept pace.

4Q18 And FY18 Results And 2019 Outlook:

This dynamic was on display in the company’s February 5, 2019 4Q18 earnings release that featured Adj. EPS of $0.13 on revenue of $115.5 million. The Adj. EPS result beat street expectations by $0.02 but the revenue missed by ~$9.5 million. This was managed through a high-end-of-guidance Adj. gross margin of 48.0% and lower non-GAAP operating expense, which was $4 million below guidance of $52 million. The lower operating expense was the result of operating leverage in its platform business combined with lower incentive compensation, owing to revenue goals not being achieved. The revenue miss was blamed on lower than expected capex spending by two of its large customers, with CenturyLink almost certainly being one.

For the FY18, Calix generated Adj. EPS of $0.01 per share on revenue of $441.3 million versus a loss of $1.31 a share on revenue of $510.4 million in FY17. This 14% drop in top-line can be traced to lower systems and service legacy revenue from Connect America Fund (CAF) Phase II, a 2015 project that drew from phone bill surcharges to deploy broadband to mostly rural locations across the U.S. and had mostly completed by YE17. Three of the company’s large customers (CenturyLink, Frontier Communications (FTR), and Windstream (WIN) were heavily involved in CAF. Although the relative dearth of CAF projects in FY18 reduced revenue, Calix was happy to see these projects reduced as they were plagued with cost overruns and delays.

Calix’s diversification away from CenturyLink in 2018 was more a function of CenturyLink than new customers. Using a simple back-of-the-envelope calculation, the $69.1 million decrease in Calix’s total revenue from FY17 to FY18 was solely from the ~$78.8 million drop in CenturyLink business. In other words, after removing the company’s top customer, its revenue grew by ~3% in FY18.

Although this appears to be damnation through faint praise, overall Adj. gross margins improved from 34.2% in 2017 to ~44.9% in 2018 as the company’s higher margin platform offerings became a larger share of the smaller revenue pie. Put another way: CenturyLink’s business is of the lower margin variety. The company does not break out its platform and legacy box businesses for competitive reasons.

Calix only provided official guidance out to 1Q19, in which it expected Adj. EPS to be -$0.05 per share on revenue of $103 million with gross margins of 46% based on range midpoints. Although it did not provide FY19 guidance, management suggested revenue to be ~$470 million for the year.

The market was severely underwhelmed with the revenue miss and subsequent explanation and guidance, reducing its market cap by 27% in the following trading session.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary:

As of December 31st, 2018, Calix had $49.6 million of cash and $30 million out on a revolving credit facility. Neither figure has changed significantly over the past 12 months. The company does not pay a dividend and currently has no buyback plan in place, although it did purchase $40 million worth of its own stock as recently as 2015-2016.

The four analysts who cover Calix are a mixed bag with one buy, one hold, and two outperform ratings and a median twelve-month price target of $9. The most recent rating change came from Cowen, when it upgraded the stock from a hold to an outperform and raised its twelve-month price target from $6 to $14 after the company’s 3Q18 EPS release on November 6th, 2018.

Although the market reacted negatively to Calix’s 4Q18 earnings release, the CFO and a board member used the selloff as an opportunity to purchase shares, adding 10,000 and 100,000 shares to their respective positions in the mid-$7 range.

Verdict:

Calix is attempting to transition itself from a company with a predictable top-line to a company with a more predictable bottom-line through its higher margin platform based offerings. Since the Street consensus is for the company to earn $0.27 in FY19, its stock is not cheap on a 2019E P/E basis, currently trading at more than 30x’s 2019E earnings. However, with expected margin expansion, the Street expects Calix to earn $0.57 in 2020, or 14.4x’s 2020 consensus. Also, it is trading at less than 1x’s 2019E revenue of $468 million. The company appears a couple of quarters away from realizing gross margins north of 50%, which should signal to the investment community that its legacy box business in the past.

Calix is an interesting potential turnaround story and might deserve a small allocation as a ‘watch item’ stock. However, the space is volatile and there is no guarantee that the area Calix is transitioning to will not see the same time of margin erosion as its legacy space as it gets ‘commoditized’. Therefore, we have to pass on any recommendation on the shares at this time. We are posted this investment analysis given the dearth of information on this company.

We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.” ― Plato

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum.

Author's note: I present an update of my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below! Take advantage of this offer before the end of March and enjoy 20% off your first year of membership if you decide to extend pass the free 14-day trial period.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.