Peyto In 2019: Reducing The Net Debt And Paying The Dividend

The market values the company at a premium compared with other Canadian gas producers. But the discount to my conservative estimation of intrinsic value is important.

With conservative assumptions, Peyto will generate enough free cash flow to pay the dividend and reduce net debt during 2019.

The drop in production and lower Canadian oil and gas prices reduced funds from operations.

With a limited capital program to generate free cash flow, production dropped by 21% year over year during Q4.

During Q4, Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) generated positive total netbacks again before and after hedges. But the funds flow from operations dropped by 38% compared to last year. This decrease was due to lower production volume and the drop in the Canadian oil and gas prices.

Yet, even with conservative assumptions, the company will generate enough free cash flows to pay the dividend and reduce the net debt in 2019.

The market values Peyto at a premium compared with other Canadian gas producers because of its low-cost structure. But the stock price is still 40%+ below my conservative estimation of fair value.

Image source: TonW via Pixabay (Peyto Lake in Alberta)

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results

In the context of depressed AECO prices, management had decided to limit the capital program during 2018. The goal is to postpone the production of barrels that will be sold when gas prices are higher. The other reason is to generate free cash flow to reduce net debt.

The limited capital program implies a drop in production volume. The Q4 production decreased by 21% year over year to reach 86,738 boe/d. And the FY 2018 production dropped by 10%.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The gas and liquids benchmark prices were lower than the year before.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

And with the prolonged period of the depressed gas prices, the lower hedges (the green bars in the chart below) didn't generate as much revenue as during the previous quarters.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The lower revenue compared with last year, at C$145 million, is the consequence of lower prices and decreasing production volume.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

But, as usual, thanks to its low-cost structure, the company generated total positive netbacks before and after hedges.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Compared with other gas producers like Advantage Oil & Gas (OTC:AAVVF) and Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF), Peyto is still the lowest cost producer.

Source: Author, based on company reports

In fact, I have yet to see a Canadian oil and gas producer that produces at lower costs than Peyto.

During Q4, Painted Pony generated higher netbacks due to exceptional gas prices at the Sumas hub. But Painted Pony usually generates lower netbacks.

A part of Peyto's reduced transport costs is due to the lack of market diversification. But I expect these costs to rise during 2019. As shown in the chart below, the marketing diversification to the U.S. hubs will ramp up this year.

Source: Presentation March 2019

The goal is to avoid depressed AECO prices. Management expects 12% of the 2019 projected revenue to be exposed to the AECO prices.

Funds from operations amounted to C$99.6 million during Q4, which represents a drop of 38.4% compared with last year.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

With a Q4 capital program at C$112.2 million and a dividend representing C$29.7 million, net debt increased by C$57 million quarter over quarter to reach C$1.22 billion. But with a reduced capital program for the rest of the year, despite an annual dividend of C$118.7 million, net debt decreased by about C$103 million in 2018.

The net debt to TTM fund from operations is still high at 2.6, though. Thus, management prepared a reduced capital program in 2019 to keep on reducing the net debt.

What will this year look like?

Management didn't provide production guidance for 2019, but we have some useful information.

Peyto will still focus on the Cardium liquids-rich resource play with a capital budget between C$150 and C$200 million. Management also indicated the capital efficiency would amount to about C$10,000/boe/d.

Thus, taking the midpoint of the capital budget into account, Peyto will replace C$175 million / C$10,000/boe/d = 17,500 boe/d in 2019.

With an expected base decline rate of 25%, the yearly production will drop by 92,012 boe/d * 25% = 23,003 boe/d.

Thus, I expect 2019 production to amount to 92,012 boe/d - 23,003 boe/d + 17,500 boe/d = 86,509 boe/d, which corresponds to a 6% production drop.

Assuming AECO gas prices at C$1.45/GJ and NGL prices at C$45/bbl, management expects to generate a cash netback of C$1.90/mcfe (before taking into account the capex costs).

With this information, I expect the 2019 funds from operations to be about 86,509 boe/d * C$1.90/mcfe * 6 * 365 days = C$360 million.

The midpoint of the capital program guidance implies Peyto will generate C$360 million - C$175 million = C$185 million of free cash flow during 2019.

This amount of free cash flow covers the C$39.6 million 2019 annual dividend and leaves C$145.4 million to reduce net debt. With these forecasts and the focus on decreasing the net debt, the dividend is safe. But the net debt will still be high, and I don't expect management to raise the dividend.

Valuation

Due to the low-cost structure and higher total netbacks, the market values Peyto's flowing barrels at a premium compared with Advantage Oil & Gas and Painted Pony.

Source: Author

The higher valuation of Peyto's reserves is consistent with the flowing barrel premium.

Source: author

For a conservative estimation of the intrinsic value, I consider the company will generate a total netback of C$0.9/mcfe over the long term. This amount corresponds to management's expectations for 2019. And during the last three quarters, the total netback after hedges amounted to about C$0.9/mcfe as well.

As usual, I apply a 12x multiple to the corresponding profits, assuming the production stays flat.

Source: Author

The stock price at C$7.19 corresponds to a 42% discount to my conservative estimation of fair value.

Conclusion

Due to the company's strategy of reducing the capital program, the production volume is decreasing. But even with a drop of 6% in production and with conservative prices assumptions, Peyto will generate enough free cash flow in 2019 to pay the dividend and reduce net debt.

Thanks to its low costs, the company generates higher netbacks than other Canadian gas producers. Despite the valuation premium that corresponds to better profitability, the stock price is still 42% below my conservative estimation of fair value.

