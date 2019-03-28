It Pays Dividends To Own REITs

Those positive price movements must, by law, lead to higher dividend payouts doled out to in-the-know investors like you and me.

There’s something about putting money into a stock and watching it quickly climb in price.

Something about buying up shares of a company at $32.71 and watching it climb to $39.25 in six months… then reach $62.15 eight months later… and hit $104.48 six years in.

Who doesn’t want that kind of action for their portfolio?

Who doesn’t want better?

Like how about all those lucky stiffs who said to themselves back in mid-2004, “You know what? I think I’m going to invest in Apple” (AAPL). Before that point, it couldn’t trade over five dollars – and it usually couldn’t trade over $2.

Yet today, it’s hard to think of Apple as anything but a powerhouse player on the Nasdaq. Despite its stock setbacks in the last year, a single share is still worth more than $180.

If we’re being honest with ourselves, every investor at least daydreams about getting in early on buying up “the next big thing,” whatever the next big thing may be. We crave that kind of profit because we want that kind of financial security: the ability to say…

Mortgage paid off? No problem. That’s done.

Complete college funds for the kids? Check.

All-expenses-included retirement plan in place? Tahiti, Patagonia and Sydney, here we come.

But how many of you close your eyes and wistfully contemplate financial security by way of dividend-yielding REITs?

Because that kind of profit is a lot easier to obtain. And you don’t need a spyglass into the future to know which ones to select and which ones not to.

You’ve got the past and the present readily available to provide you with a pretty solid roadmap to success…and not just a roadmap, but a REIT Roadmap!

The Value of a Dividend

Dividend-yielding stocks in general and REITs in particular might not be the “sexiest” shares available. We’ll even admit they might not be sexy at all.

Yet, as an asset class, they are dependable. And dependable pays off in the end – much better than chasing the “next big thing.”

For starters, here’s an example that my friend over at Wealthy Retirement, Marc Lichtenfeld, used to explain the difference a dividend can make:

“Let’s say you buy $2,000 worth of stock at $50 per share, and the yield on the stock is 4%. Additionally, we’ll assume the dividend increases 8% per year and the stock rises in line with the historical market average. If you reinvest the dividend, you’d automatically buy more shares with your dividend payment. Because you’d have more shares, you’d receive more dividend income, which would buy more shares, which would generate more dividend income… After 10 years, you would have 59.5 shares of stock – 50% more than your original 40 shares. Your $2,000 investment would now be worth $6,215 – more than triple your initial investment. And your yield would be 12% on your original investment.”

Admittedly, you would still have made money without those reinvested dividends. Just not as much: $2,300 less, to be precise.

Consider that $2,300 for a good long moment. Then consider how much more it could be when applied to not just one dividend-paying stock but a healthy array of them.

REITs Take Dividends to the Next Level

Thanks to their legally mandated business structure, REITs are known for the dividends they offer. And as we’ve already discussed, dividend-yielding stocks are often safer, smarter plays. Their stock prices might not ever hit tech-giant status, but the steady dividends they offer are a consolation prize well worth having.

Again, they’re safe. But they’re safe-plus. There’s more to their story than many other dividend-yielding categories.

Historically speaking, REITs have offered higher dividend yields than other equities with similar risk profiles thanks to their cash-flow-oriented business models, not to mention the inflationary nature of the property and leases they operate under.

Consider how, between the early 1990's all the way up through 2007, U.S. REITs were proudly raising their dividends at an average annual rate of 5.8%. And while it’s true how the global financial crisis that followed was brutal on every investment it touched – which was pretty much every investment out there – their cash dividends have made a strong comeback since.

Nearly every property sector in the U.S. has been enjoying improving cash flows from a variety of factors, from rising rents and occupancies to development efforts and acquisitions. This trend is so strong right now that I’m confident we’ll be seeing plenty more of those positive price movements over the next several years.

In many cases, those positive price movements must, by law, lead to higher dividend payouts doled out to in-the-know investors like you and me.

As we established above, it really does pay to be in REITs.

Some Especially Promising Pickings

I’ve always got my eyes out for especially promising REITs like the ones below:

Medical Property Trust (MPW) has a unique niche in the largest, fastest-growing segment of the U.S. economy: health care. They’re a “pure-play” REIT focusing exclusively on hospitals - the sector’s largest opportunity for profitable growth – using long-term net leases. This company created a market for hospital real estate that didn’t previously exist, and the size of opportunity is immeasurable.

The portfolio consisted of 276 properties: 160 general acute care hospitals, 102 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, and 14 long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). As MPW’s growth continues around the globe, the company targets approximately 30-35% of investments into countries with deep respect for the rule of law, political and economic stability, and strong commitment to health care for the populace.

MPW’s current blended cost of capital allows very attractive investment spreads in every country it operates in – few REITs can rapidly grow while generating immediate accretion results per share. At the end of Q4-18, MPW had cash balances of approximately $900 million along with $1.3 billion of availability under the revolving credit facility. The company continues to improve its long-term dividend payout ratio, while increasing annual dividends (payout ratio is in the low 70% range).

The company has since been able to grow its dividend since 2013, with the quarterly dividend increasing 25%, an average 4% per year, now at $0.25 per share. Given that outsized growth opportunity, I am holding onto my cheaper shares. We still maintain a BUY on MPW, but for new purchases I recommend waiting for a pullback. Shares trade at $18.66 with a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Iron Mountain (IRM) is a uniquely-positioned REIT that is somewhat of a hybrid between an industrial REIT and a data center REIT. The company resembles an industrial REIT because it stores physical documents by storing them in warehouse facilities scattered across the world. In addition, the company has begun to evolve into electronic storage (including digitizing). Iron Mountain’s well-balanced platform consists of more than 225,000 organizations around the world, with over 85 million square feet of real estate and over 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries.

The company’s primary driver is storage in which the investment thesis is rooted in the many box/storage customers. That’s ad advantage because the company can pass through increases to its customers, and this means that the company is less impacted by rising interest rates. The company has only 2% customer turnover in a given year - and this means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain.

Iron Mountain has enjoyed an impressive growth history, generating 16% AFFO growth in 2018, at the high end of expectations, while continuing to reinvest in the growth of the business and paying out its dividend. The strong AFFO performance compares to an increase in fully diluted shares of 7.4% and resulted in a 160-basis points reduction of the payout ratio to 78% (end of 2018). The dividend appears healthy, and investors should anticipate low to mid double-digit returns in 2019. We maintain our Buy recommendation as shares trade at $35.53 with a dividend yield of 6.9%

STAG Industrial (STAG) is an industrial REIT that focuses on secondary markets ("net rentable square footage ranging between approximately 25 million and 200 million square feet and located outside the 29 largest industrial metropolitan areas"). The company has referred to itself as "virtual industrial park", which simply means that the portfolio is highly diversified by geography and industry (or category). As of Q4-18 the company owned 390 properties in 37 states and no one tenant accounts for more than 2.3% of ABR. The company’s scale has allowed it to generate more stable retention, and the company now expects annual retention to be ~80%.

STAG has also become a stronger REIT, driven in part by its disciplined balance sheet management practices. With debt-to-EBITDA of 5x at quarter-end, the balance sheet continues to strengthen after an active few months in the capital markets. STAG has almost $600 million of immediately available liquidity and expects acquisition volume to be between $650 million and $800 million in the aggregate for 2019.

In Q4-18 STAG’s Core FFO was $0.46 and $1.79 for the year, an increase of 5.3% as compared to 2017. This per share growth was achieved while operating the balance sheet at or below the low end of the targeted leverage band. The company increased its common dividend to $1.43 annually (effective January 2019) and it has increased the dividend every year since the IPO in 2011.We maintain a BUY here, but we also recommend a pullback – shares are priced at $29.34 with a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Tanger Outlets (SKT) is a mall REIT with more than 37 years of experience in the outlet industry. It’s the only “pure play” outlet company, with ownership or interest in 44 outlet centers - 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area across 22 states and Canada. The company leases over 3,100 stores to more than 530 different brand name retailers: with food and services as an afterthought.

The success of Tanger’s centers has much to do with the branding it has done, establishing the name “TangerOutlets” as a source of popular labels at bargain prices. And it’s working - the company reports annual traffic of more than 189 million shoppers. Most of the centers are well-located in rapidly growing areas surrounded by multifamily housing, dining options, big box retailers, hotels and entertainment – none of which Tanger has to put capital at risk to develop. Also of note: the company favors densely-populated tourism markets, and its outlets are usually 60% pre-leased before the shovel hits the ground, and over 95% leased at ribbon cutting.

Although Tanger was recently downgraded by S&P to BBB (from BBB+), the company is a textbook example of a steward with capital markets discipline. The balance sheet is conservatively levered, and the company financially strong enough to weather any rent roll-downs and store closures over the next one to two years, or until the tenant mix is optimized. Tanger has sufficient free cash flow – for 2019 in excess of $100 million - to reduce debt, cover its dividend, and buyback shares – up to 100 million shares are authorized through May 2021.

For the year, FFO per share increased to $2.48, from $2.46, an increase of 1%. Tenant sales, on an NOI weighted basis, were a healthy $413 (compared to $406 per square foot in 2017). Most impressively, Tanger has a flawless record of dividend performance that is punctuated by 25 years of annual dividend growth – a feat that just a handful of other REITs have accomplished. We are maintaining a STRONG BUY and consider this article a prelude of my longer version article (that’s in process).

In Conclusion

As Ralph Block explained in Investing in REITs, “there’s an intangible psychological benefit in seeing significant dividends roll in each month or each quarter. If, like most of us, you have to earn a salary, seeing a check come in for several hundred dollars – without your having to show up at the office – provides substantial comfort regardless of whether you intend to spend it or reinvest it”.

Cash flow growth can come organically from rising rents and occupancies, or externally from development or through the acquisition of properties or companies. As a REIT’s income grows, the company must ensure its distribution rate remains above the level required by law, which often means it must raise its dividend. At the end of the day, “it pays – dividends – to be a REIT investor”.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long irm, mpw, stag, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.