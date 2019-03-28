Vishay Intertechnology Is A One-Stop Shop For Electrical Component Chips And Has 20% Upside

Little known Vishay is carving out a niche in the auto and industrial segment that positions it well for the electrification of cars and other products.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is well-positioned for a bull run continuation as the stock price has more than doubled since mid-2015. The key reason was the strong demand in the electronic components industry and the company has been consistently beating analysts’ estimates over the last couple of quarters. It is making smart strategic investments in high-growth automotive and industrial segments focusing on Asian economies. We expect that will contribute to higher revenues combined with margins and EPS expansion and increased free cash flow generation in the near future. The stock trades at PE ratio of ~10.1x vs ~9.5 of Philadelphia Semiconductor Index with a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Business Overview

The company is a manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive components and offers its broad portfolio of products to a wide range of end markets. Semiconductor segments include MOSFETs, diodes, and optoelectronic components, while passive components include resistive products, capacitors, and inductors. Both product categories represent total revenues of ~50% each and they are essential components in any kind of electronic circuit.

Source: Investor Presentation, January 2019

It is also offering one of the broadest lines of discrete semiconductors and passive components on the market, and that differentiates it from the competition. Large companies that offer both product lines generally use it internally, therefore the company doesn’t have a direct peer that is primarily focused on both lines. Because of the broad line portfolio, the customer base consists of plenty of the largest OEM (Huwaei, Apple, Samsung), ESM (Foxconn, Jabil, Flex) and distribution (Avnet, Arrow, TTI) companies. The customer base is also highly diversified, as no single OEM customer represents more than 7% of total revenues.

Source: Investor Presentation, January 2019

Apart from having both a broad customer base and products pipeline, sales are also split into a broad range of segments, geographies and sales channels. The most important end markets are automotive and industrial that make up ~64% of total sales. Sales are divided equally across major geographies which means the company does have exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations. The company generates 35% of total sales in Europe, and has one-third of fixed costs denominated in Euros, which serves as a natural hedge against EUR/USD exposure.

Source: Investor Presentation, January 2019(1= year 2010, 2= year 2017)

Vishay Intertechnology has slightly changed its product mix over the last decade and is getting more focused on the high growth markets like automotive and industrial. Both segments achieved high-single digit CAGR from 2010 to 2017 and are most likely going to outperform global GDP growth and represent an even higher portion of product mix over the next couple of years. According to the figure below, global car sales have been flat at ~79 million units sold between 2016 and 2019E. Plenty of industry experts estimate that global car sales might even decline over the next couple of years.

Source: Statista Website

However, in the case of Vishay, the main growth driver is not a higher volume of cars sold but electrification of vehicles from a growing number of hybrids and pure-electric vehicles. Premium cars like the Tesla S model contain a higher number of electronic components compared to the cheaper economy cars. Therefore, even though global car sales might decline in the near future, the company is well positioned to profit from the ongoing evolution of a higher number of premium electric and hybrid vehicles on the roads. On the industrial side, major growth drivers are the internet of things, increased factory automation, and market penetration of Asian countries that are increasing their industrialization rate. The computing segment used to generate 21% of total revenues but now only comprises 8%. The company is shifting away from this particular segment because of the less favorable industry-specific factors, like a higher number of competitors and increased pricing pressures.

Source: Earnings Release, February 2019

Revenues are at the peak level at the moment, driven by strong semiconductor demand over the past several years. The company was negatively impacted by the financial crisis in 2008 and both sales and gross margin in Q1 09 declined 30% Y/Y and 1000 bps Y/Y, respectively. That makes both metrics highly sensitive to global economic growth. After the crisis in 2009, both sales and gross margin skyrocketed because of the favorable price increases at the time. That contributed to the historically high free cash flow of $400 million in 2010, compared to the normal annual free cash flow range of $150-$200 million over the last 16 years.

Growth Drivers

The company is implementing a number of strategic initiatives to drive organic growth by continually developing new products and widening its product portfolio. One of the most promising focus areas in the pipeline is extending MOSFETs automotive offerings, further diversification in custom magnetics, and developing new automotive and industrial components. Given the unexpectedly strong demand for semiconductor and passive components after Q416, the company is trying to ensure it has sufficient capacity of product lines to get ahead of the demand curve. It has a competitive lead time of 9-12 months to bring products to the customer once an order is placed. It has also responded by almost doubling its CapEx amount from $134 million in 2016 to $230 million in 2018 and has also provided guidance of $190 million in 2019. Cash flow from operations was $260 million in 2018 which gives the company flexibility to increase CapEx in the case of an unexpected rise in demand throughout fiscal 2019. Management is highly optimistic about the growth opportunities in Asian markets, especially in industrial and automotive segments as well as in traditional focus segments like computing and consumer.

The Automotive market in Asia has achieved a CAGR of 18% between 2012-2017 and if market conditions remain robust, it can lead to a CAGR of +20% over the next couple of years. To capitalize on this high growth opportunity, the company has increased its number of technical sales force reps in Asia focusing on China. Their key focus is to improve the distribution business by offering high-quality support to end-customers and distribution partners in China.

Besides several organic growth drivers, the company plans to continue with its small to mid-size strategic M&A activities. The acquisitions in 2018 were as follows:

UltraSource, a U.S.-based, privately-held thin film circuit, and thin film interconnect manufacturer, for $13.6 million in February 2018.

EuroPower, a distributor of electronic components in the United Kingdom, for $2.9 million in June 2018.

Source: 10-K Filing, February 2019

Q4 Results

The CEO Gerald Paul stated:

2018 was a record year for Vishay in terms of revenues and the second highest ever in terms of profitability. As in the previous year, partially extreme demand from virtually all market segments drove this strength. We further increased the manufacturing capacities of most of our product lines considerably and we continue to do so for several strategic lines. Driven by increased volume Vishay demonstrated the leverage of its business model. Source: Press Release, February 2019

The company reported total revenues of $776 million in Q418 or up 15% Y/Y, exceeding the analysts’ estimate of $761 million. Management expected higher total revenues but remains confident markets will turnaround. The company reported GAAP gross margin of 28.3% in Q4 18 or up 200 bps Y/Y. Even though the gross margin was up on a yearly basis driven by a favorable product mix and higher demand, it went down sequentially by 200 bps. The key reason was adverse effects of the ongoing U.S.- China trade war tariffs and higher material, repair and maintenance costs. GAAP operating margin and free cash flow margin in Q418 was 15.4% or up 410 bps Y/Y and 12% or up 650 bps Y/Y, respectively. Operating margin was impacted by higher payroll expenses, R&D expenses and costs related to the UltraSource acquisition. Cash repatriation program has negatively impacted the free cash flow margin in fiscal 2018 by lowering it $157 million for Repatriation Tax and $14 million for U.S. transition tax what makes up $171 million in total. The company reported Q4 18 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $85.7 million and $0.58, respectively, beating the analysts’ consensus EPS estimate of $0.50 and up 57% compared to Q4 17 numbers.

Source: 10-K Filing, February 2019

Net cash totaled to $269.8 million as of December 31, 2018, versus $924.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The company has repatriated $881 million to the U.S. and paid related cash taxes of $157 million or 18% in fiscal 2018. The difference of $724 million was used to lower the indebtedness of the company, by repurchasing the convertible debentures on the open market and reduce the credit facility to zero. The company used none repatriated amounts to repay its shareholders by a special dividend or share repurchases. However, around $300 million of additional earnings remains outside the U.S. and once repatriated it will be most likely used to decrease the amount of outstanding convertible senior debentures due to between 2040- 2042.

Valuation

Source: Ycharts

The company has also provided guidance for Q1 '19 revenues of $730 to $770 million and gross margins of 28% to 29% The analysts’ consensus estimate for full-year 2019 is total revenue and non-GAAP EPS of $3.07 billion and $2.17, respectively. Shares are now trading at forward P/E and EV/REV multiple of ~10.1x and ~1.0x, respectively. Both multiples are trading at a discount compared to the peer group and also at the discount compared to the S&P 500 market average forward P/E multiple of ~16.2. We believe a further market expansion in the industrial and automotive segments combined with positive tailwinds in Asia might narrow the gap towards the peers’ forward PE multiple of ~12.0x or ~20% upside over the next several quarters.

Source: Finance Yahoo, February 2019

Semiconductor stocks came under pressure in H2 '18 because of the lower global demand and increased uncertainty over the U.S. - China trade tensions. That has triggered Vishay’s stock price to be highly volatile over the last couple of quarters and makes the current stock price of $22 in the middle of the trading range between $17-$26. However, any technical correction of the U.S. stock markets or overall semiconductor index would make an even a better entry point. For investors not willing to miss upside, jump in now. But if you are more risk averse, buy the dip.

Risks

It is difficult to predict demand peaks of the electronic component industry, therefore Vishay may end up without adequate manufacturing or inventory capacity.

The company is highly exposed to global macroeconomic risk, therefore any adverse macroeconomic or political events might negatively impact the operational results.

The electronic component industry is highly competitive and cyclical by nature, therefore it is very difficult to predict when the market conditions might deteriorate.

Hawkish interest rate environment could adversely affect the operational performance as Vishay’s credit facility is based on variable rates.

Given the fact, the company generates 65% of total revenues outside the U.S., foreign exchange fluctuations create significant risk. If the company doesn’t use appropriate financial instruments or natural hedging methods, then its operating results might be negatively impacted.

Summary

Management expects to achieve a long-term revenue growth 3-6% which translates into EPS growth of 10-20% at current leverage. We firmly believe any positive bullish catalysts in the near future or a recovery in the business environment of the semiconductor industry might be a trigger for a significant increase in the stock price. The company's key strengths are the broad product lines in semiconductors and passive components, broad and diversified customer base, and worldwide presence with a key focus on Asian markets. That should contribute to higher free cash flow generation to further enhance shareholder value over the next couple of years. Management has also announced a shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy, by committing to raise dividends and continue to simplify its balance sheet by buying back remaining convertible debt. Key risks to the investment thesis are global macroeconomic risks, a potential slowdown in the automotive segment and fierce competition of the semiconductor market.

We were seeing mixed technical signals a month ago and that is still the case. The stock has retreated from a recent high of $22.68 and is recently trading at $18.52. We like the long-term of the stock and think it can hit $24 over the next year. Investors with a long-term view can start easing into their allocation at these levels but the stock can potentially keep falling to $16.75. At that level, we would pile on, but hesitate to wait until then in the event the stock resumes its upward climb from current levels. This is another one of those that depends on your risk tolerance. Investors with a high tolerance can start buying in now, while more conservative investors might want to see if the stock bounces through its 100 day moving average at $19.65.

